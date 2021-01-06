Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organ and Tissue Transplantation and Alternatives" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers forecasts, by product segment, from 2018 through 2024, including supporting analyses for projections. Product segments covered consist of the solid organ (e.g., kidneys, liver, heart-lung, pancreas, intestines) and the tissue transplantation (e.g., bone, skin, cornea, heart valve) markets, along with the pharmaceuticals that accompany each market.
Also included are experimental xenografts and artificial organs; tissue transplants; and cell transplants (e.g., bone marrow, cord blood, peripheral blood, islet cell). The report touches on the use of fetal cells, stem cells, and altered cancer cells.
The arrangement of this report offers an overview of the key elements in the transplantation process: tissue typing, procurement and preservation, immunosuppressants for solid organ and tissue transplants, and postoperative monitoring. International markets are discussed, and information is provided on industry structure and the regulatory environment.
Within each section are discussions of commercialization opportunities for each segment of the market. New or emerging devices, techniques, and pharmaceuticals are highlighted.
Profiles of leading companies involved with solid organ transplantation, tissue transplantation, and alternative technologies are included. The report provides information on company placement within the market and strategic analyses of the companies' available and emerging products.
An appendix featuring various terms and processes used in transplantation is provided at the end of the report.
This report cites autologous products only in relation to their impact on the market for allografts. It does not include blood products, except for peripheral and umbilical cord blood as a source of stem cells.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World regions. Detailed analysis of the market in major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries, and South Africa will be covered in the regional segment. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2019 as the base year, with estimates for 2020 and forecast value for 2024.
Report Includes:
Growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of obesity, diabetes, cancer, and other chronic diseases which leads to organ damage, a strong product regulatory scenario, and strong investment in research and development activities by key market players including Abbott Laboratories, Cryolife Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis Ag, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Medtronic, Arthrex Inc., Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), and Allosource.
Although various factors facilitate the global market for organ and tissue transplantation and alternatives, certain parameters such as challenges in HLA sequencing and gaps in supply and demand can constrain market growth. For instance, although there is an increasing need for organ transplants, the shortage of organs worldwide limits the number of transplant procedures performed, and in turn, creates an impact on transplant diagnostics procedures. An increasing number of candidates on the waiting list for organ transplant procedures worldwide further widens this gap of availability and requirement of organs for transplant purposes.
Successful organ and tissue transplantation began to arrive in the mid-1970s when tissue typing coupled with the use of cyclosporine provided more successful graft and patient survival. Today, patient and graft survival for kidney transplants is higher than 90% for the first year post-transplant, and often the success rate is 80% to 90% for five years post-transplant, with some recipients living more than 20 years after their transplant.
Continuing developments in organ procurement, organ preservation, tissue typing, and immunosuppressant use have bolstered successful transplantation surgical techniques. Evolving posttransplant drug and testing regimens have added to the success rate with close post-transplant monitoring and immunosuppressant dosage review.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product & Devices
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 7 Impact of COVID-19
Chapter 8 Overview of Donation Process
Chapter 9 Regulations & Reimbursement
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
Chapter 12 Appendix: Acronyms
