This report offers forecasts, by product segment, from 2018 through 2024, including supporting analyses for projections. Product segments covered consist of the solid organ (e.g., kidneys, liver, heart-lung, pancreas, intestines) and the tissue transplantation (e.g., bone, skin, cornea, heart valve) markets, along with the pharmaceuticals that accompany each market.

Also included are experimental xenografts and artificial organs; tissue transplants; and cell transplants (e.g., bone marrow, cord blood, peripheral blood, islet cell). The report touches on the use of fetal cells, stem cells, and altered cancer cells.

The arrangement of this report offers an overview of the key elements in the transplantation process: tissue typing, procurement and preservation, immunosuppressants for solid organ and tissue transplants, and postoperative monitoring. International markets are discussed, and information is provided on industry structure and the regulatory environment.

Within each section are discussions of commercialization opportunities for each segment of the market. New or emerging devices, techniques, and pharmaceuticals are highlighted.

Profiles of leading companies involved with solid organ transplantation, tissue transplantation, and alternative technologies are included. The report provides information on company placement within the market and strategic analyses of the companies' available and emerging products.

An appendix featuring various terms and processes used in transplantation is provided at the end of the report.

This report cites autologous products only in relation to their impact on the market for allografts. It does not include blood products, except for peripheral and umbilical cord blood as a source of stem cells.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World regions. Detailed analysis of the market in major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries, and South Africa will be covered in the regional segment. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2019 as the base year, with estimates for 2020 and forecast value for 2024.

Report Includes:

  • 26 data tables and 37 additional tables
  • An overview of the global organ and tissue transplantation and alternatives market
  • Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2018 to 2019, estimates for 2020, and projection of CAGR through 2024
  • Details about organ and tissue transplantation and alternatives, their pathophysiology and effects, and major advancement and latest trends
  • A look at the regulatory scenarios and initiatives by a government organization
  • Analysis of current and future market dynamics and identification of key drivers, restraints, and opportunities such as increasing incidence of organ donations, improved awareness about organ donations, side effects of organ and tissue transplantation, and antibiotic resistance infections
  • Coverage of emerging procedures and products in development and discussion on the prevalence of major chronic diseases which initiates organ damage or donation
  • Discussion on the role of the organ procurement organization and information on transplantation process and preparation and coverage of issues like black market donors
  • Impact analysis of COVID-19 on organ and tissue transplantation and alternatives market
  • Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
  • Company profiles of major players of the industry, including Abiomed Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche & Co., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and XVIVO Perfusion

Growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of obesity, diabetes, cancer, and other chronic diseases which leads to organ damage, a strong product regulatory scenario, and strong investment in research and development activities by key market players including Abbott Laboratories, Cryolife Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis Ag, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Medtronic, Arthrex Inc., Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), and Allosource.

Although various factors facilitate the global market for organ and tissue transplantation and alternatives, certain parameters such as challenges in HLA sequencing and gaps in supply and demand can constrain market growth. For instance, although there is an increasing need for organ transplants, the shortage of organs worldwide limits the number of transplant procedures performed, and in turn, creates an impact on transplant diagnostics procedures. An increasing number of candidates on the waiting list for organ transplant procedures worldwide further widens this gap of availability and requirement of organs for transplant purposes.

Successful organ and tissue transplantation began to arrive in the mid-1970s when tissue typing coupled with the use of cyclosporine provided more successful graft and patient survival. Today, patient and graft survival for kidney transplants is higher than 90% for the first year post-transplant, and often the success rate is 80% to 90% for five years post-transplant, with some recipients living more than 20 years after their transplant.

Continuing developments in organ procurement, organ preservation, tissue typing, and immunosuppressant use have bolstered successful transplantation surgical techniques. Evolving posttransplant drug and testing regimens have added to the success rate with close post-transplant monitoring and immunosuppressant dosage review.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing This Study
  • Scope of Report
  • Information Sources
  • Methodology
  • Geographic Breakdown
  • Analyst's Credentials
  • Custom Research
  • Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

  • Organ and Tissue Transplantation and Alternatives
  • Cost of Care
  • Solid Organ Preservation
  • Immunosuppression
  • Organ Transplantation Alternatives
  • Trends in Organ and Tissue Transplantation Techniques and Their Alternatives
  • 3D Tissue Assembly
  • Nanotechnology for Tissue Regeneration
  • Innovation by Small Firms

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers
  • Increasing Epidemiology of Different Diseases Influencing Organ Transplantations
  • Rise in the Geriatric Population
  • Rising Awareness of Importance of Organ and Tissue Donation
  • New Therapeutic Pathways for Organ Transplantation and Their Alternatives
  • Market Restraints
  • Challenges in Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Sequencing
  • Demand and Supply Gap
  • Market Opportunities
  • Growing Economic Benefits of Organ and Tissue Transplants
  • Improvement in Healthcare Infrastructure

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product & Devices

  • Global Market for Organ and Tissue Transplantation and Alternatives
  • Alternative Technologies
  • Market Size and Forecast
  • Alternatives to Heart Transplantation
  • Surgical
  • Mechanical
  • Total Artificial Heart
  • Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs)
  • Generations of Designs
  • Orthopedic Alternatives
  • Tissue Products
  • Market Size and Forecast
  • Immunosuppressants
  • Market Size and Forecast
  • Solid Organ Preservation Solutions
  • Market Size and Forecast
  • Preservation Solutions in Development
  • Tissue Typing
  • Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Global Market for Organ and Tissue Transplantation and Alternatives by Region
  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Japan
  • China
  • India
  • Australia and New Zealand
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the World
  • Market Analysis
  • Brazil
  • South Africa
  • Rest of the World Countries

Chapter 7 Impact of COVID-19

  • Introduction
  • Impact on Kidney Transplant Program
  • Impact on Pharmaceutical Companies
  • Donor Testing
  • COVID-19 in Transplant Recipients
  • Minimizing Infection Risk in Recipients
  • Future Perspectives

Chapter 8 Overview of Donation Process

  • Introduction
  • Black Market Donors
  • The Transplantation Process
  • Cost of Solid Organ Transplantation in the U.S.

Chapter 9 Regulations & Reimbursement

  • Regulations in the U.S.
  • U.S. Federal Regulation of Human Tissue
  • History of Regulation in the U.S.
  • Regulations Outside the U.S.
  • Reimbursement in the U.S.
  • Organ Acquisition Costs
  • Reimbursement for Hospital Costs
  • Reimbursement for Physician Services
  • Reimbursement for Immunosuppressants in the U.S.
  • Reimbursement Outside the U.S.
  • Treatment in EU Countries

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

  • Global Company Ranking Analysis
  • Mergers and Acquisitions
  • Agreements, Launches, Collaborations, and Partnerships

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

  • Abiomed Inc.
  • Abbvie Inc.
  • Amgen Inc.
  • Astrazeneca
  • Bayer Ag
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • Caredx Inc.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Mylan N.V.
  • Novartis Ag
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Transmedics Inc.
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Xvivo Perfusion

Chapter 12 Appendix: Acronyms

