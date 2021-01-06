Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organ and Tissue Transplantation and Alternatives" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers forecasts, by product segment, from 2018 through 2024, including supporting analyses for projections. Product segments covered consist of the solid organ (e.g., kidneys, liver, heart-lung, pancreas, intestines) and the tissue transplantation (e.g., bone, skin, cornea, heart valve) markets, along with the pharmaceuticals that accompany each market.

Also included are experimental xenografts and artificial organs; tissue transplants; and cell transplants (e.g., bone marrow, cord blood, peripheral blood, islet cell). The report touches on the use of fetal cells, stem cells, and altered cancer cells.

The arrangement of this report offers an overview of the key elements in the transplantation process: tissue typing, procurement and preservation, immunosuppressants for solid organ and tissue transplants, and postoperative monitoring. International markets are discussed, and information is provided on industry structure and the regulatory environment.

Within each section are discussions of commercialization opportunities for each segment of the market. New or emerging devices, techniques, and pharmaceuticals are highlighted.

Profiles of leading companies involved with solid organ transplantation, tissue transplantation, and alternative technologies are included. The report provides information on company placement within the market and strategic analyses of the companies' available and emerging products.

An appendix featuring various terms and processes used in transplantation is provided at the end of the report.

This report cites autologous products only in relation to their impact on the market for allografts. It does not include blood products, except for peripheral and umbilical cord blood as a source of stem cells.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World regions. Detailed analysis of the market in major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries, and South Africa will be covered in the regional segment. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2019 as the base year, with estimates for 2020 and forecast value for 2024.

Report Includes:

26 data tables and 37 additional tables

An overview of the global organ and tissue transplantation and alternatives market

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2018 to 2019, estimates for 2020, and projection of CAGR through 2024

Details about organ and tissue transplantation and alternatives, their pathophysiology and effects, and major advancement and latest trends

A look at the regulatory scenarios and initiatives by a government organization

Analysis of current and future market dynamics and identification of key drivers, restraints, and opportunities such as increasing incidence of organ donations, improved awareness about organ donations, side effects of organ and tissue transplantation, and antibiotic resistance infections

Coverage of emerging procedures and products in development and discussion on the prevalence of major chronic diseases which initiates organ damage or donation

Discussion on the role of the organ procurement organization and information on transplantation process and preparation and coverage of issues like black market donors

Impact analysis of COVID-19 on organ and tissue transplantation and alternatives market

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Company profiles of major players of the industry, including Abiomed Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche & Co., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and XVIVO Perfusion

Growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of obesity, diabetes, cancer, and other chronic diseases which leads to organ damage, a strong product regulatory scenario, and strong investment in research and development activities by key market players including Abbott Laboratories, Cryolife Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis Ag, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Medtronic, Arthrex Inc., Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), and Allosource.

Although various factors facilitate the global market for organ and tissue transplantation and alternatives, certain parameters such as challenges in HLA sequencing and gaps in supply and demand can constrain market growth. For instance, although there is an increasing need for organ transplants, the shortage of organs worldwide limits the number of transplant procedures performed, and in turn, creates an impact on transplant diagnostics procedures. An increasing number of candidates on the waiting list for organ transplant procedures worldwide further widens this gap of availability and requirement of organs for transplant purposes.

Successful organ and tissue transplantation began to arrive in the mid-1970s when tissue typing coupled with the use of cyclosporine provided more successful graft and patient survival. Today, patient and graft survival for kidney transplants is higher than 90% for the first year post-transplant, and often the success rate is 80% to 90% for five years post-transplant, with some recipients living more than 20 years after their transplant.

Continuing developments in organ procurement, organ preservation, tissue typing, and immunosuppressant use have bolstered successful transplantation surgical techniques. Evolving posttransplant drug and testing regimens have added to the success rate with close post-transplant monitoring and immunosuppressant dosage review.

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Organ and Tissue Transplantation and Alternatives

Cost of Care

Solid Organ Preservation

Immunosuppression

Organ Transplantation Alternatives

Trends in Organ and Tissue Transplantation Techniques and Their Alternatives

3D Tissue Assembly

Nanotechnology for Tissue Regeneration

Innovation by Small Firms

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Epidemiology of Different Diseases Influencing Organ Transplantations

Rise in the Geriatric Population

Rising Awareness of Importance of Organ and Tissue Donation

New Therapeutic Pathways for Organ Transplantation and Their Alternatives

Market Restraints

Challenges in Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Sequencing

Demand and Supply Gap

Market Opportunities

Growing Economic Benefits of Organ and Tissue Transplants

Improvement in Healthcare Infrastructure

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product & Devices

Global Market for Organ and Tissue Transplantation and Alternatives

Alternative Technologies

Market Size and Forecast

Alternatives to Heart Transplantation

Surgical

Mechanical

Total Artificial Heart

Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs)

Generations of Designs

Orthopedic Alternatives

Tissue Products

Market Size and Forecast

Immunosuppressants

Market Size and Forecast

Solid Organ Preservation Solutions

Market Size and Forecast

Preservation Solutions in Development

Tissue Typing

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Organ and Tissue Transplantation and Alternatives by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Market Analysis

Brazil

South Africa

Rest of the World Countries

Chapter 7 Impact of COVID-19

Introduction

Impact on Kidney Transplant Program

Impact on Pharmaceutical Companies

Donor Testing

COVID-19 in Transplant Recipients

Minimizing Infection Risk in Recipients

Future Perspectives

Chapter 8 Overview of Donation Process

Introduction

Black Market Donors

The Transplantation Process

Cost of Solid Organ Transplantation in the U.S.

Chapter 9 Regulations & Reimbursement

Regulations in the U.S.

U.S. Federal Regulation of Human Tissue

History of Regulation in the U.S.

Regulations Outside the U.S.

Reimbursement in the U.S.

Organ Acquisition Costs

Reimbursement for Hospital Costs

Reimbursement for Physician Services

Reimbursement for Immunosuppressants in the U.S.

Reimbursement Outside the U.S.

Treatment in EU Countries

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Global Company Ranking Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements, Launches, Collaborations, and Partnerships

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Abiomed Inc.

Abbvie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Astrazeneca

Bayer Ag

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Caredx Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Mylan N.V.

Novartis Ag

Pfizer Inc.

Transmedics Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xvivo Perfusion

Chapter 12 Appendix: Acronyms

