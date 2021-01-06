Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biorefinery Products: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research report quantifies the two categories of energetic and non-energetic bioproducts into seven major product segments: bioderived chemicals, biofuels, pharmaceuticals (bio drugs and herbal/botanicals), biocomposite materials, biopolymers/bioplastics, biogas, and biopower.
A negative economic outlook has been assumed in all the segments for 2020 due to COVID-19, but a later positive economic outlook has been assumed to continue in all the regions until 2025. The growing economies are assumed to attract key companies in the market and increase consumer spending.
The Report Includes:
- 102 data tables and 81 additional tables
- A brief overview of the global market outlook for the industrial biorefinery products
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Highlights of the current and future market potential for two main types of biorefinery products (energetic/non-energetic), along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, industry trends, opportunities, and penetration of bio-products
- Insights into the value chain of basic products and the structure of the biorefinery industry and its interaction with the fossil-based industry
- A critical evaluation of the current status of commercial biorefinery markets and how recent environmental legislation and breakthroughs in technology will make the use of biobased products competitive with established fossil-based platforms
- Quantification of the market and end-use of biorefinery products, along with the assessment of international trade in biorefinery products with five-year forecasts
- Market share analysis of essential oils companies involved in the manufacture of biobased products
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the global biobased industry vs. the global economy
- Company profiles of the market-leading participants, including DuPont, Solazyme, Myriant Corp., Coca-Cola Co. (The), and Foster Wheeler AG
There are two key distinct categories of bioderived products: energetic bioproducts and non-energetic bioproducts.
Many energetic bioproducts are now going commercial, with commercially available production technologies (e.g., direct combustion in stoker boilers, low-percentage co-firing, municipal solid waste incineration with combined heat and power, dry/wet milling, fermentation, and esterification). Energetic bioproducts can therefore help countries meet their policy goals for secure, reliable, and affordable clean energy to expand access and promote rural development.
These products continue to penetrate the clothing, pharmaceuticals, plastic films, carpeting, containers, composite panels, sorbents, solvents, adhesives, and insulation markets, which are at well-established stages of development. Pharmaceuticals, coatings, plastic films, containers, adhesives, insulation, wood waste products, and composite panels are expected to represent a substantial share in the non-energetic biobased industry.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Market Definition
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Currency
- Unit Considered
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Global Size of Bioproduct Market
- Global Size of Identified Energetic Bioproduct Markets
- Global Demand for Petroleum
- Global Demand for Natural Gas
- Global Power/Heat Demand
- Coal
- Global Size of Identified Non-energetic Bioproduct Markets
- Global Demand for Chemicals
- Global Demand for Plastics/Polymers
- Global Demand for Composites
- Global Demand for Pharmaceuticals
- Global Biomass Market Overview
- Overview of Demand for Nonfood Biomass
- Biomass Use for Energy
- Biomass Use for Materials (Non-Energy)
- Overview of Global Biomass Demand by Use
- Global Size of Identified Bioproduct Markets vs. Global GDP
- Growth of the Global Biobased Industry vs. the Global Economy
- Overview of Biobased Replacement of Petro-based Products
- Overview of the Bioproduct-Oriented Value Chain
- Overview of the Market Segmentation of Bioproducts
- Where Bioderived Products Fit in the Global Economy
- Important Indications and Developments for the Bioderived Product Industry
- Global Investment Biorefining Industry
- Biobased Product Terminology
- Biopolymers/Biodegradable Polymers
- Environmental Issues
- Biobased Products
- Degradable and Biodegradable
- Compostable vs. Biodegradable
- Biobased Products in the Chemical Industry
- Biobased Chemical Products
- Factors Driving Market Growth
- Growing Industrial Activities in Emerging Economies
- Growth in Industrial and Building Automation Technology
- Growth in Automotive Industry in Emerging Economies
- Growing Demand for Processed Food in Emerging Economies
- Increasing per Capita Income of Consumers
- Shift in Consumer Preference from Conventional Packaging to Eco-Friendly Packaging Materials
- Favorable Government Policies Towards Green, Ecofriendly and Biodegradable Products
- Technological Emergence and the Development of New Biobased and Renewable Raw Materials
- Opportunities in the Market
- Rising Awareness of Using Biobased Lubricants
- Rising Demand for Renewable Energy
- Rising Industrial Growth in the BRIC Countries
- Industry Outlook
- GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies
- Lockdowns and Economic Activity
- Crude Oil
- Natural Gas
Chapter 4 COVID-19 Impact
- Disruption in Major Industries
- Chemical Industry
- Metal and Mining Industry
- HVAC Industry
- Automotive Industry
- Construction Industry
- Oil and Gas Industry
Chapter 5 History and Market Penetration of Bioproducts
- History
- Bioethanol
- Biodiesel
- Herbal/Botanical
- Biodrugs
- Wood Pellets
- Biomaterials and Biocomposites
- Bioproducts Market Opportunity
- Bioproduct Market Penetration
- Energetic Bioproduct Market Penetration
- Non-energetic Bioproducts Market Penetration
Chapter 6 Global Biorefinery Product Market in Energetic Bioproducts
- Global Demand for Energetic Bioproduct by Physical State/Type
- Global Demand for Energetic Liquid Bioproducts by Generation
- Global Demand for Energetic First-Generation Liquid Bioproducts
- Global Demand for Energetic Advanced Liquid Bioproducts
- First-Generation and Advanced Energetic Liquid Bioproducts Production per Unit of Land Area
- Municipal Solid Waste
- Kitchen and Yard Waste
- Agricultural and Forestry Residues
- Waste Cooking Oils and Animal Fats
- Energy Crops
- U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA's) Final Rule
- National Biofuel Blend Wall
- State and Provincial Biofuel Blend Mandates
- United States
- EU-28
- Brazil
- Global Demand for Plant Oil Biofuel
- Straight Vegetable Oil
- Plant Oil-Diesel Blends as Fuel
- Hydrotreated Oils
- Bio-oil and Other
- Solid Energetic Bioproducts
- Pellets, Woody Chips and Briquettes
- Charcoal, Industrial and Municipal Solid Waste (CIMSW)
- Gaseous Energetic Bioproducts
- Global Demand for Gaseous Energetic Bioproducts
- Global Demand for Gaseous Energetic Bioproducts by Region
Chapter 7 Global Biorefinery Products Market by Non-energetic Bioproduct
- Bioderived Chemicals
- Biotransform Platform Chemicals
- Fermentation-Derived Fine Chemicals Products
- Bioderived Fine (Specialty) Chemicals
- Pharmaceutical Ingredients Produced by Biotransformation
- Phytochemicals
- Global Market for Bioderived Chemicals by Region
- North America
- European Union
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan)
- Japan
- South America
- Africa and the Middle East
- Biodrugs and Herbals/Botanicals
- Herbals/Botanicals
- Biodrugs
- Global Demand for Biodrugs and Herbals/Botanicals by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- ROW
- Bioplastics/Biopolymers
- Physico-Chemical Route
- Biotransformation Route
- Biobased Polyethylene (PE)
- Biobased Polypropylene (PP)
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- Polylactic Acid (PLA)
- Starch-Based Plastics
- Poly-3-Hydroxybutyrate (PHB)
- Sugar-Based Polycarbonate (PC)
- Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs)
- Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)
- Global Production Capacity for Biobased, Potentially Biobased and Biodegradable Plastics by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Biocomposites
- Wood Fiber Composites
- Non-Wood Fiber Composites
- Demand for Biobased Composites by Region
- North America
- European Union
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- ROW
Chapter 8 Global Biorefinery Products Market by Application
- Introduction
- Applications for Bioproducts by End Use
- Industrial
- Manufacturing
- Transportation
- Flame Retardants
- Safe Food Supply
- Environment
- Communications
- Construction/Housing
- Recreation
- Agriculture
- Health and Hygiene
- Energy
Chapter 9 Technology
- Demand for Bioproducts by Type of Technology Generation
- First-Generation Bioproducts
- Second-Generation Bioproducts
- Third-Generation Bioproducts
- Fourth-Generation Bioproducts
- Fifth-Generation Bioproducts
- Demand for Bioproducts by Type of Conversion Technology
- Thermochemical Conversion Technology
- Physicochemical Technology
- Biological Conversion Technology
- Hybrid Technology Platform
- Product Technology Development
- Patent Evaluation
Chapter 10 Product Development
- Biofuel Product Development
- Biobased Chemical Product Development
- Biobased Plastics/Polymer Product Development
- Biocomposite Product Development
- Biobased Medicine/Healthcare Product Development
- Biogas Product Development
- Wood Pellet/Chip/Log Product Development
Chapter 11 Industry Structure and Competitive Rates
- Biorefinery Industry Activity Sectors
- Economics of Biorefineries
- Pathways for the Provision of Biobased Products
- Value Addition/Creation/Unlocking Through Feedstock Control
- Upstream: Controlling Feedstock Costs
- Midstream: Value Creation, Value Unlocking and Value Addition
- Downstream
- Sales, Distribution and Supporting Industries
- Employment, Working Conditions and Economic Impact
- Economic Impact of Biorefinery
- Major Trends
- Strategic Investments, Partnerships, Alliances and Networks
- Strategic Companies Investing in Biogreen Technology
- Major Blue Chip Company Strategic Partnerships
- Chemical Industry Partnerships
- Strategic Joint Ventures
- Strategic Alliances in Biobased Chemicals
- Network of Partners
Chapter 12 International Aspect
- Global Commodity Prices
- Crude Oil
- Biofuels Feedstock
- Natural Gas
- Liquefied Natural Gas
- Metals and Minerals
- Global Population
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Europe
- Global R&D Spending in Countries with Strong Biorefining Industries
- Leading Countries in Key Technology Areas Where Biorefining Products are Applied
- United States
- EU
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- ROW
- International Currency Exchange Rates
- International Trade in Key Bioproducts
- Liquid Biofuels
- Grains
- Wood Pellets
- Essential Oils
Chapter 13 Market Share
- Bioethanol
- Archer Daniels Midland
- Green Plains Renewable Energy
- Poet
- Valero Energy Corp.
- Cosan
- Biodiesel
- Neste Oil
- Dynoil LLC
- Brazil Eco Energia
- Dominion Energy Services LLC
- SE Energy
- Menlo Energy LLC
- Imperium Renewables
- Louis Dreyfus
- Canadian Green Fuels
- Other
- Glycerol
- Biotechnology Company Shares
- Chemicals and Materials
- BASF
- Sinopec
- Dow Chemical
- SABIC
- ExxonMobil
- Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA)
- Neste Oil
- Others
- Bio-oil Production
- KiOR
- Others
- Market Shares of Essential Oil Companies
- Frutarom
- Symrise
- Robertet
- Mane
- Givaudan
- Sensient F&F
- IFF
- T. Hasegawa
- Firmenich
- Huaboa International
- Takasago
- Pharmaceutical Company Market Shares
- Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)
- Roche (Switzerland)
- Novartis AG (Switzerland)
- Advanced Biofuel Market Shares
- Biopolymer/Bioplastics
- NatureWorks
- Purac
- Dow Chemical
- Braskem
- Pellets
- Enova Wood Pellet Group
- General Biofuels Georgia
- Fram Renewable Fuels
- Drax Group
- German Pellets
- Zilkha Biomass
- New Biomass Energy LLC
- Thermogen Industries
- Commercial Cellulosic Biofuel Company Shares
- Poet-DSM Advanced Biofuels LLC
- Abengoa Bioenergy
- DuPont
- Quad County Corn Processors
Chapter 14 Regulations, Legislation, Mandates, Policies and Incentives
- Introduction
- Regulations and Legislation
- Mandates and Support Policies
- U.S. Biofuels Targets Mandated by EISA
- Mandates Currently in Place in Other Countries
- Key Policy Instruments in Selected Countries
- Government Subsidies, Including Mandates for Liquid Biofuels Used in Transportation for Top Biofuel-Producing Countries
- European Union
- United States
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Africa
- Instruments and Approaches for the Sound Management of Chemicals and Materials
- Stakeholder Initiatives
Chapter 15 Company Profiles
- Biorefineries
- Integrated Biorefinery
- Biodiesel
- Cellulosic Biorefineries
- Biofuels
- Genetic Engineering
- Renewable Biodiesel
- Cellulosic Gasoline and Diesel
- Cyanobacteria
- Industrial Enzymes
- Biofuel Enzymes
- Genome Engineering
- Engineered Enzymes
- Enzymatic Hydrolysis and Pyrolysis/Gasification
- Renewable Oil and Bioproducts
- Grain Ethanol
- Chemicals
- Biobased Propylene Glycol
- Ethylene Glycol (EG)
- D(-) Lactic Acid
- Glucaric Acid
- C4-C6 Chemicals
- Biobased Nylon
- Fatty Acids
- Isobutanol
- Squalane
- Succinic Acid
- Biobased Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)/1,4-Butanediol (BDO) and Biobased Acrylic Acid
- 1,4-Butanediol
- Pellets/Chips/Logs
- Biogas
- OO BIORAFFINERIE FORSCHUNG UND ENTWICKLUNG GMBH
- Materials
- Pet Bottle Containing Bioplastics
- Benzene, Toluene and Xylene (BTX)
- Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA)
- Bioacrylic
- Biopolymers
- BRASKEM
- ITACONIX CORP.
- Biocomposites
- GORDON SHANKS CONSULTING LLC
- RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS
- Biopower
- Electricity
- Sale of Excess Biomass Power
- Biomass Waste Utilization
- Wood Pellets
- Seeds
- Amylase Corn
- BioDrugs and Herbals/Botanicals
- PHARMA WERNIGERODE
- Biopharming
- Natural Skincare Products
- Vanillin
- Genetically Modified Yeast
- Valencene (Citrus Flavoring)
- Medicine and Healthcare
- Engineered Insect Strains
- Attenuated Virus Cultures
- Cephalexin
- Palifosfamide
- Genetically Engineered Plant Cells
- Botanical Preparation
Chapter 16 Appendix: Acronyms
