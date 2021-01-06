Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biorefinery Products: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research report quantifies the two categories of energetic and non-energetic bioproducts into seven major product segments: bioderived chemicals, biofuels, pharmaceuticals (bio drugs and herbal/botanicals), biocomposite materials, biopolymers/bioplastics, biogas, and biopower.

A negative economic outlook has been assumed in all the segments for 2020 due to COVID-19, but a later positive economic outlook has been assumed to continue in all the regions until 2025. The growing economies are assumed to attract key companies in the market and increase consumer spending.

The Report Includes:

102 data tables and 81 additional tables

A brief overview of the global market outlook for the industrial biorefinery products

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Highlights of the current and future market potential for two main types of biorefinery products (energetic/non-energetic), along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, industry trends, opportunities, and penetration of bio-products

Insights into the value chain of basic products and the structure of the biorefinery industry and its interaction with the fossil-based industry

A critical evaluation of the current status of commercial biorefinery markets and how recent environmental legislation and breakthroughs in technology will make the use of biobased products competitive with established fossil-based platforms

Quantification of the market and end-use of biorefinery products, along with the assessment of international trade in biorefinery products with five-year forecasts

Market share analysis of essential oils companies involved in the manufacture of biobased products

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the global biobased industry vs. the global economy

Company profiles of the market-leading participants, including DuPont, Solazyme, Myriant Corp., Coca-Cola Co. (The), and Foster Wheeler AG

There are two key distinct categories of bioderived products: energetic bioproducts and non-energetic bioproducts.

Many energetic bioproducts are now going commercial, with commercially available production technologies (e.g., direct combustion in stoker boilers, low-percentage co-firing, municipal solid waste incineration with combined heat and power, dry/wet milling, fermentation, and esterification). Energetic bioproducts can therefore help countries meet their policy goals for secure, reliable, and affordable clean energy to expand access and promote rural development.

These products continue to penetrate the clothing, pharmaceuticals, plastic films, carpeting, containers, composite panels, sorbents, solvents, adhesives, and insulation markets, which are at well-established stages of development. Pharmaceuticals, coatings, plastic films, containers, adhesives, insulation, wood waste products, and composite panels are expected to represent a substantial share in the non-energetic biobased industry.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Market Definition

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Currency

Unit Considered

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Global Size of Bioproduct Market

Global Size of Identified Energetic Bioproduct Markets

Global Demand for Petroleum

Global Demand for Natural Gas

Global Power/Heat Demand

Coal

Global Size of Identified Non-energetic Bioproduct Markets

Global Demand for Chemicals

Global Demand for Plastics/Polymers

Global Demand for Composites

Global Demand for Pharmaceuticals

Global Biomass Market Overview

Overview of Demand for Nonfood Biomass

Biomass Use for Energy

Biomass Use for Materials (Non-Energy)

Overview of Global Biomass Demand by Use

Global Size of Identified Bioproduct Markets vs. Global GDP

Growth of the Global Biobased Industry vs. the Global Economy

Overview of Biobased Replacement of Petro-based Products

Overview of the Bioproduct-Oriented Value Chain

Overview of the Market Segmentation of Bioproducts

Where Bioderived Products Fit in the Global Economy

Important Indications and Developments for the Bioderived Product Industry

Global Investment Biorefining Industry

Biobased Product Terminology

Biopolymers/Biodegradable Polymers

Environmental Issues

Biobased Products

Degradable and Biodegradable

Compostable vs. Biodegradable

Biobased Products in the Chemical Industry

Biobased Chemical Products

Factors Driving Market Growth

Growing Industrial Activities in Emerging Economies

Growth in Industrial and Building Automation Technology

Growth in Automotive Industry in Emerging Economies

Growing Demand for Processed Food in Emerging Economies

Increasing per Capita Income of Consumers

Shift in Consumer Preference from Conventional Packaging to Eco-Friendly Packaging Materials

Favorable Government Policies Towards Green, Ecofriendly and Biodegradable Products

Technological Emergence and the Development of New Biobased and Renewable Raw Materials

Opportunities in the Market

Rising Awareness of Using Biobased Lubricants

Rising Demand for Renewable Energy

Rising Industrial Growth in the BRIC Countries

Industry Outlook

GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies

Lockdowns and Economic Activity

Crude Oil

Natural Gas

Chapter 4 COVID-19 Impact

Disruption in Major Industries

Chemical Industry

Metal and Mining Industry

HVAC Industry

Automotive Industry

Construction Industry

Oil and Gas Industry

Chapter 5 History and Market Penetration of Bioproducts

History

Bioethanol

Biodiesel

Herbal/Botanical

Biodrugs

Wood Pellets

Biomaterials and Biocomposites

Bioproducts Market Opportunity

Bioproduct Market Penetration

Energetic Bioproduct Market Penetration

Non-energetic Bioproducts Market Penetration

Chapter 6 Global Biorefinery Product Market in Energetic Bioproducts

Global Demand for Energetic Bioproduct by Physical State/Type

Global Demand for Energetic Liquid Bioproducts by Generation

Global Demand for Energetic First-Generation Liquid Bioproducts

Global Demand for Energetic Advanced Liquid Bioproducts

First-Generation and Advanced Energetic Liquid Bioproducts Production per Unit of Land Area

Municipal Solid Waste

Kitchen and Yard Waste

Agricultural and Forestry Residues

Waste Cooking Oils and Animal Fats

Energy Crops

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA's) Final Rule

National Biofuel Blend Wall

State and Provincial Biofuel Blend Mandates

United States

EU-28

Brazil

Global Demand for Plant Oil Biofuel

Straight Vegetable Oil

Plant Oil-Diesel Blends as Fuel

Hydrotreated Oils

Bio-oil and Other

Solid Energetic Bioproducts

Pellets, Woody Chips and Briquettes

Charcoal, Industrial and Municipal Solid Waste (CIMSW)

Gaseous Energetic Bioproducts

Global Demand for Gaseous Energetic Bioproducts

Global Demand for Gaseous Energetic Bioproducts by Region

Chapter 7 Global Biorefinery Products Market by Non-energetic Bioproduct

Bioderived Chemicals

Biotransform Platform Chemicals

Fermentation-Derived Fine Chemicals Products

Bioderived Fine (Specialty) Chemicals

Pharmaceutical Ingredients Produced by Biotransformation

Phytochemicals

Global Market for Bioderived Chemicals by Region

North America

European Union

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan)

Japan

South America

Africa and the Middle East

Biodrugs and Herbals/Botanicals

Herbals/Botanicals

Biodrugs

Global Demand for Biodrugs and Herbals/Botanicals by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

ROW

Bioplastics/Biopolymers

Physico-Chemical Route

Biotransformation Route

Biobased Polyethylene (PE)

Biobased Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Starch-Based Plastics

Poly-3-Hydroxybutyrate (PHB)

Sugar-Based Polycarbonate (PC)

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs)

Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

Global Production Capacity for Biobased, Potentially Biobased and Biodegradable Plastics by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Biocomposites

Wood Fiber Composites

Non-Wood Fiber Composites

Demand for Biobased Composites by Region

North America

European Union

Asia-Pacific

South America

ROW

Chapter 8 Global Biorefinery Products Market by Application

Introduction

Applications for Bioproducts by End Use

Industrial

Manufacturing

Transportation

Flame Retardants

Safe Food Supply

Environment

Communications

Construction/Housing

Recreation

Agriculture

Health and Hygiene

Energy

Chapter 9 Technology

Demand for Bioproducts by Type of Technology Generation

First-Generation Bioproducts

Second-Generation Bioproducts

Third-Generation Bioproducts

Fourth-Generation Bioproducts

Fifth-Generation Bioproducts

Demand for Bioproducts by Type of Conversion Technology

Thermochemical Conversion Technology

Physicochemical Technology

Biological Conversion Technology

Hybrid Technology Platform

Product Technology Development

Patent Evaluation

Chapter 10 Product Development

Biofuel Product Development

Biobased Chemical Product Development

Biobased Plastics/Polymer Product Development

Biocomposite Product Development

Biobased Medicine/Healthcare Product Development

Biogas Product Development

Wood Pellet/Chip/Log Product Development

Chapter 11 Industry Structure and Competitive Rates

Biorefinery Industry Activity Sectors

Economics of Biorefineries

Pathways for the Provision of Biobased Products

Value Addition/Creation/Unlocking Through Feedstock Control

Upstream: Controlling Feedstock Costs

Midstream: Value Creation, Value Unlocking and Value Addition

Downstream

Sales, Distribution and Supporting Industries

Employment, Working Conditions and Economic Impact

Economic Impact of Biorefinery

Major Trends

Strategic Investments, Partnerships, Alliances and Networks

Strategic Companies Investing in Biogreen Technology

Major Blue Chip Company Strategic Partnerships

Chemical Industry Partnerships

Strategic Joint Ventures

Strategic Alliances in Biobased Chemicals

Network of Partners

Chapter 12 International Aspect

Global Commodity Prices

Crude Oil

Biofuels Feedstock

Natural Gas

Liquefied Natural Gas

Metals and Minerals

Global Population

North America

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Global R&D Spending in Countries with Strong Biorefining Industries

Leading Countries in Key Technology Areas Where Biorefining Products are Applied

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

ROW

International Currency Exchange Rates

International Trade in Key Bioproducts

Liquid Biofuels

Grains

Wood Pellets

Essential Oils

Chapter 13 Market Share

Bioethanol

Archer Daniels Midland

Green Plains Renewable Energy

Poet

Valero Energy Corp.

Cosan

Biodiesel

Neste Oil

Dynoil LLC

Brazil Eco Energia

Dominion Energy Services LLC

SE Energy

Menlo Energy LLC

Imperium Renewables

Louis Dreyfus

Canadian Green Fuels

Other

Glycerol

Biotechnology Company Shares

Chemicals and Materials

BASF

Sinopec

Dow Chemical

SABIC

ExxonMobil

Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA)

Neste Oil

Others

Bio-oil Production

KiOR

Others

Market Shares of Essential Oil Companies

Frutarom

Symrise

Robertet

Mane

Givaudan

Sensient F&F

IFF

T. Hasegawa

Firmenich

Huaboa International

Takasago

Pharmaceutical Company Market Shares

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Roche (Switzerland)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Advanced Biofuel Market Shares

Biopolymer/Bioplastics

NatureWorks

Purac

Dow Chemical

Braskem

Pellets

Enova Wood Pellet Group

General Biofuels Georgia

Fram Renewable Fuels

Drax Group

German Pellets

Zilkha Biomass

New Biomass Energy LLC

Thermogen Industries

Commercial Cellulosic Biofuel Company Shares

Poet-DSM Advanced Biofuels LLC

Abengoa Bioenergy

DuPont

Quad County Corn Processors

Chapter 14 Regulations, Legislation, Mandates, Policies and Incentives

Introduction

Regulations and Legislation

Mandates and Support Policies

U.S. Biofuels Targets Mandated by EISA

Mandates Currently in Place in Other Countries

Key Policy Instruments in Selected Countries

Government Subsidies, Including Mandates for Liquid Biofuels Used in Transportation for Top Biofuel-Producing Countries

European Union

United States

Asia-Pacific

South America

Africa

Instruments and Approaches for the Sound Management of Chemicals and Materials

Stakeholder Initiatives

Chapter 15 Company Profiles

Biorefineries

Integrated Biorefinery

Biodiesel

Cellulosic Biorefineries

Biofuels

Genetic Engineering

Renewable Biodiesel

Cellulosic Gasoline and Diesel

Cyanobacteria

Industrial Enzymes

Biofuel Enzymes

Genome Engineering

Engineered Enzymes

Enzymatic Hydrolysis and Pyrolysis/Gasification

Renewable Oil and Bioproducts

Grain Ethanol

Chemicals

Biobased Propylene Glycol

Ethylene Glycol (EG)

D(-) Lactic Acid

Glucaric Acid

C4-C6 Chemicals

Biobased Nylon

Fatty Acids

Isobutanol

Squalane

Succinic Acid

Biobased Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)/1,4-Butanediol (BDO) and Biobased Acrylic Acid

1,4-Butanediol

Pellets/Chips/Logs

Biogas

OO BIORAFFINERIE FORSCHUNG UND ENTWICKLUNG GMBH

Materials

Pet Bottle Containing Bioplastics

Benzene, Toluene and Xylene (BTX)

Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA)

Bioacrylic

Biopolymers

BRASKEM

ITACONIX CORP.

Biocomposites

GORDON SHANKS CONSULTING LLC

RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS

Biopower

Electricity

Sale of Excess Biomass Power

Biomass Waste Utilization

Wood Pellets

Seeds

Amylase Corn

BioDrugs and Herbals/Botanicals

PHARMA WERNIGERODE

Biopharming

Natural Skincare Products

Vanillin

Genetically Modified Yeast

Valencene (Citrus Flavoring)

Medicine and Healthcare

Engineered Insect Strains

Attenuated Virus Cultures

Cephalexin

Palifosfamide

Genetically Engineered Plant Cells

Botanical Preparation

Chapter 16 Appendix: Acronyms

