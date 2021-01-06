New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rubber Testing Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959930/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Density Testing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Compression Testing segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR
The Rubber Testing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.
Laboratory and Ageing Ovens Testing Segment to Record 3.1% CAGR
In the global Laboratory and Ageing Ovens Testing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 187-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959930/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Rubber Testing Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Rubber Testing Equipment Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Rubber Testing Equipment Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Rubber Testing Equipment Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Density Testing (Type of Testing) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Density Testing (Type of Testing) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Density Testing (Type of Testing) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Compression Testing (Type of Testing) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Compression Testing (Type of Testing) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Compression Testing (Type of Testing) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Laboratory and Ageing Ovens Testing (Type of Testing)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Laboratory and Ageing Ovens Testing (Type of Testing)
Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 12: Laboratory and Ageing Ovens Testing (Type of Testing)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Viscosity Testing (Type of Testing) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Viscosity Testing (Type of Testing) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Viscosity Testing (Type of Testing) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Hardness Testing (Type of Testing) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Hardness Testing (Type of Testing) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Hardness Testing (Type of Testing) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Specimen Preparation Testing (Type of Testing) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Specimen Preparation Testing (Type of Testing) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Specimen Preparation Testing (Type of Testing) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 22: Flex Testing (Type of Testing) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Flex Testing (Type of Testing) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Flex Testing (Type of Testing) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Other Types of Testing (Type of Testing) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Other Types of Testing (Type of Testing) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Other Types of Testing (Type of Testing) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Rubber Testing Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Rubber Testing Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type of Testing:
2020 to 2027
Table 29: Rubber Testing Equipment Market in the United States
by Type of Testing: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 30: United States Rubber Testing Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type of Testing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Rubber Testing Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Testing: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Rubber Testing Equipment Historic Market
Review by Type of Testing in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: Rubber Testing Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type of Testing for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Rubber Testing Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type of
Testing for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Rubber Testing Equipment Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Testing for the Period
2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Rubber Testing Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type of Testing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Rubber Testing Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type of Testing for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: Rubber Testing Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type of Testing: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Rubber Testing Equipment Market by Type of
Testing: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Rubber Testing Equipment Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: European Rubber Testing Equipment Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Rubber Testing Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: European Rubber Testing Equipment Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: European Rubber Testing Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Testing: 2020-2027
Table 44: Rubber Testing Equipment Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type of Testing: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: European Rubber Testing Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type of Testing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 46: Rubber Testing Equipment Market in France by Type of
Testing: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 47: French Rubber Testing Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type of Testing: 2012-2019
Table 48: French Rubber Testing Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Type of Testing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 49: Rubber Testing Equipment Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type of
Testing for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: German Rubber Testing Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Testing: 2012-2019
Table 51: German Rubber Testing Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type of Testing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 52: Italian Rubber Testing Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type of Testing for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: Rubber Testing Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type of Testing: 2012-2019
Table 54: Italian Rubber Testing Equipment Market by Type of
Testing: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Rubber Testing Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
of Testing for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Rubber Testing Equipment Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type of
Testing for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: United Kingdom Rubber Testing Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type of Testing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 58: Spanish Rubber Testing Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Testing: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Spanish Rubber Testing Equipment Historic Market
Review by Type of Testing in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 60: Rubber Testing Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type of Testing for 2012, 2020, and
2027
RUSSIA
Table 61: Russian Rubber Testing Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type of Testing: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Rubber Testing Equipment Market in Russia by Type of
Testing: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 63: Russian Rubber Testing Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type of Testing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 64: Rest of Europe Rubber Testing Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Testing:
2020-2027
Table 65: Rubber Testing Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Type of Testing: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 66: Rest of Europe Rubber Testing Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type of Testing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Asia-Pacific Rubber Testing Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 68: Rubber Testing Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Asia-Pacific Rubber Testing Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Rubber Testing Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type of Testing: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Asia-Pacific Rubber Testing Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type of Testing: 2012-2019
Table 72: Asia-Pacific Rubber Testing Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type of Testing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 73: Rubber Testing Equipment Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type of
Testing for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Australian Rubber Testing Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Testing: 2012-2019
Table 75: Australian Rubber Testing Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type of Testing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 76: Indian Rubber Testing Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Testing: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Indian Rubber Testing Equipment Historic Market
Review by Type of Testing in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 78: Rubber Testing Equipment Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type of Testing for 2012, 2020, and
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 79: Rubber Testing Equipment Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
of Testing for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: South Korean Rubber Testing Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Testing: 2012-2019
Table 81: Rubber Testing Equipment Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type of Testing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Rubber Testing
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type of Testing for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Rubber Testing Equipment Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type of
Testing for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Rubber Testing Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Type of Testing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Latin American Rubber Testing Equipment Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 86: Rubber Testing Equipment Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 87: Latin American Rubber Testing Equipment Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 88: Latin American Rubber Testing Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type of Testing for the Period
2020-2027
Table 89: Rubber Testing Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type of Testing: 2012-2019
Table 90: Latin American Rubber Testing Equipment Market by
Type of Testing: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 91: Argentinean Rubber Testing Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Testing: 2020-2027
Table 92: Rubber Testing Equipment Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type of Testing: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: Argentinean Rubber Testing Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type of Testing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 94: Rubber Testing Equipment Market in Brazil by Type of
Testing: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Brazilian Rubber Testing Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type of Testing: 2012-2019
Table 96: Brazilian Rubber Testing Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type of Testing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 97: Rubber Testing Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type of
Testing for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Mexican Rubber Testing Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Testing: 2012-2019
Table 99: Mexican Rubber Testing Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type of Testing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 100: Rest of Latin America Rubber Testing Equipment
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type of
Testing: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Rubber Testing Equipment Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type of Testing: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Latin America Rubber Testing Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Type of Testing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: The Middle East Rubber Testing Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 104: Rubber Testing Equipment Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 105: The Middle East Rubber Testing Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 106: The Middle East Rubber Testing Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Testing: 2020
to 2027
Table 107: The Middle East Rubber Testing Equipment Historic
Market by Type of Testing in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 108: Rubber Testing Equipment Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type of Testing for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 109: Iranian Market for Rubber Testing Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type of
Testing for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Rubber Testing Equipment Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Testing for the Period
2012-2019
Table 111: Iranian Rubber Testing Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type of Testing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 112: Israeli Rubber Testing Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Testing: 2020-2027
Table 113: Rubber Testing Equipment Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type of Testing: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 114: Israeli Rubber Testing Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type of Testing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 115: Saudi Arabian Rubber Testing Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type of Testing for the Period
2020-2027
Table 116: Rubber Testing Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type of Testing: 2012-2019
Table 117: Saudi Arabian Rubber Testing Equipment Market by
Type of Testing: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 118: Rubber Testing Equipment Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type of Testing for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: United Arab Emirates Rubber Testing Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Testing:
2012-2019
Table 120: Rubber Testing Equipment Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Type of Testing: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 121: Rubber Testing Equipment Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type of Testing for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Rest of Middle East Rubber Testing Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Testing:
2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Middle East Rubber Testing Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Type of Testing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 124: African Rubber Testing Equipment Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type of Testing: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Rubber Testing Equipment Market in Africa by Type of
Testing: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 126: African Rubber Testing Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type of Testing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 31
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959930/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: