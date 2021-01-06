New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001594/?utm_source=GNW

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2016, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a common neuromuscular disease globally and around 14000-15000 individuals have experienced (ALS) in the United States. In addition, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorder and Stroke, Sporadic ALS is the most common form type contributed to 90% of cases in the United States and Familial ALS contributed 10%. Thus, these populations are going to promote the demand for treatment of this disorder. Although there is no permanent solution for this disorder, stem cell therapies and medications will prevent complications and decline the disease progression. Moreover, the growing adoption of a sedentary lifestyle will be going to increase the chances of developing this disorder among the aging population which further creates a lucrative opportunity for major players to work for novel therapeutics approaches and treatments. However, less awareness and high costs associated with the treatment may hamper the market to a certain extent.



Key Market Trends

Medications in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment (ALS) is Estimated to Witness a Healthy Growth in Future.



Medications in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment are estimated to witness healthy growth in the future. Medications such as riluzole and edaravone are the only two drugs that are approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat ALS. In addition, the FDA also approved NeuRx Diaphragm Pacing System wherein implanted electrodes and batteries are used to contract diaphragm in the ALS population. Moreover, medications help in relieving symptoms, spasticity, panic attacks, pain, and depression. Thus, the rising prevalence of ALS diseases worldwide will be going to trigger the demand for these drugs for treatment and thereby drives the segment growth.



Furthermore, several initiatives associated with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment will also boost the overall market.



North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America is expected to hold a significant market share in the global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment due to the rising prevalence of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis diseases, the growing demand for ALS drugs, increasing healthcare expenditure, and well- established healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, and technological advancements. Furthermore, the presence of the geriatric population is more likely to have these disorders. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) with Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) said the majority of the population who are above 50 years more prone to have this disorder and thus expected to fuel the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment in this region.



Competitive Landscape

The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. Some of the companies which are playing crucial role in the market studied are Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., CORESTEM, Inc, BrainStorm Cell Limited, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., AB Science, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Biohaven Pharmaceutical, Biogen, and F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG.



