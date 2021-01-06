New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rotavator Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959927/?utm_source=GNW

2 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027. Hydraulic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3% CAGR and reach US$192.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fixed segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $67.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.7% CAGR



The Rotavator market in the U.S. is estimated at US$67.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$50 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 131-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Deere & Company

Greaves Cotton Limited

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.

Kubota Agricultural Machinery India Pvt. Ltd.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

New Holland Agriculture







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Rotavator Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Rotavator Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Rotavator Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Rotavator Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Hydraulic (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Hydraulic (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Hydraulic (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Fixed (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Fixed (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Fixed (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Rotavator Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Rotavator Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Rotavator Market in the United States by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 12: United States Rotavator Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Rotavator Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Canadian Rotavator Historic Market Review by Segment

in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 15: Rotavator Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Rotavator: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 17: Rotavator Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 18: Japanese Rotavator Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Rotavator Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Rotavator Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Rotavator Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Rotavator Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Rotavator Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Rotavator Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 24: European Rotavator Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Rotavator Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 26: Rotavator Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Rotavator Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Rotavator Market in France by Segment: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 29: French Rotavator Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Rotavator Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Rotavator Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 32: German Rotavator Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 33: German Rotavator Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Rotavator Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Rotavator Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Rotavator Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Rotavator: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Rotavator Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 39: United Kingdom Rotavator Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe Rotavator Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 41: Rotavator Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Rest of Europe Rotavator Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: Rotavator Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Asia-Pacific Rotavator Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 45: Asia-Pacific Rotavator Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 46: Rest of World Rotavator Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Rest of World Rotavator Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 48: Rotavator Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

