Infrared search and track (IRST) or infrared sighting and tracking is a method of passive tracking with the help of infrared radiation. There are various types of electromagnetic radiation which include infrared radiation, radio waves, ultraviolet radiation, X-rays, and microwaves. Humans are not capable of perceiving such as infrared radiation with naked eyes. However, the radiation can be made visible to the eyes with the help of sensors and appropriate devices such as infrared cameras and detectors. The technology is capable of detecting infrared radiation emitted from the bodies of any living beings or non-living objects. The systems are extensively used in defense applications in security and surveillance through passive searching and tracking.



Continued technological advancements in infrared sensing systems have upgraded the capabilities of present infrared search and track (IRST) systems. The use of highly accurate sensors, state-of-the-art image processing, and advanced display systems have led to the rise of effective and efficient infrared search and track (IRST) systems in recent years. The infrared search and track (IRST) systems are able to search and track an object in adverse conditions such as bad weather, pitch-black darkness, and water settings.



Owing to the aforementioned merits, the demand for IRST systems has escalated significantly and expected to grow even further in the following years. The infrared search and track (IRST) systems can be mounted on different platforms such as airborne, naval, or any land vehicle or infrastructure. IRST systems offer higher efficiency in passive surveillance as compared to other technologies as RADAR and SONAR. The systems are extensively used in military aircraft and jets aiding in identifying approaching aircraft, missiles, and projectiles. Consequently, infrared search and track (IRST) systems have become an integral part of modern defense equipment and the market is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



Other in-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Current and future market trends to justify the forthcoming attractive markets within the infrared search and track (IRST) systems market.

Market fullers, market impediments, and their impact on the market growth

In-depth competitive environment analysis

Trailing 2-Year market size data (2018 - 2019)

Overall, the research study provides a holistic view of the global infrared search and track (IRST) systems market, offering market size and estimates for the period from 2020 to 2028, keeping in mind the above-mentioned factors.



In 2019, the airborne infrared search and track (IRST) system dominated the overall infrared search and track (IRST) systems market worldwide in terms of revenue. Military and defense operations are heavily dependent on air force strikes. Modern infrared search and track (IRST) systems can search, track, and target an enemy aircraft. The system has the ability to differentiate discreet aircraft in formations and intermediate ranges when compared to other traditional fighter radar systems available. In addition, infrared search and track (IRST) systems are also used in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV's) for surveying and inspection of a particular location.



A naval platform for infrared search and track (IRST) systems trailed the airborne platform segment in terms of revenue. Infrared search and track (IRST) systems are actively installed and used on the aircraft carriers. The system helps to track incoming projectiles or missiles toward the carriers. In addition, infrared search and track (IRST) systems also guide the naval carriers through harsh and unfavorable weather conditions. Owing to the features offered, the adoption of infrared search and track (IRST) systems for naval carriers has raised significantly in the past few years and is expected to grow at a consistent rate in the following years.



The defense end-use segment was the largest segment in terms of revenue in the overall infrared search and track (IRST) systems market. The segment contributed to more than 78% of the total market across the world. Consistently growing needs for tracking and locating have urged government agencies to incorporate the infrared search and track (IRST) systems for defense applications. In addition, rising investment by the governments of developed nations such as the U.S., the U.K., Germany, and others also boosted the demand for infrared search and track (IRST) system.



Infrared search and track (IRST) systems have limited applications in the civil end-use segment. Consequently, the segment contributed a nominal share compared to the defense end-use applications in 2019. Infrared search and track (IRST) systems have been adopted gradually in commercial aircraft for better tracking and navigation. In addition, the system is also used in public security and traffic control helicopters. The scope of the systems is gradually expanding in the civil end-use applications. Consequently, the segment is expected to rise steadily in the following years.



In 2019, the infrared search and track (IRST) systems market worldwide is dominated by the Europe region. A consistent rise in the defense budget has been observed in the past few years in Europe especially in the U.K., France, Germany, Sweden, and the Rest of Europe. The sense of passive and situational awareness has boosted the adoption of infrared search and track (IRST) systems in the defense system in the aforementioned countries. Consequently, the demand for IRST system has shown significant growth in this region.



Asia Pacific followed the European region, in terms of revenue, in the global infrared search and track (IRST) markets, as of 2019. Rising territorial issues and terrorist activities have urged the Asia Pacific nations to strengthen their war capabilities. Defense aircraft modernization and procurement of passive monitoring systems have boosted the demand for advanced infrared search and track (IRST) systems. With the rising trend of procurement of advanced defense equipment and growing defense budget, the market for infrared search and track (IRST) systems is also expected to show significant growth in the following years.



