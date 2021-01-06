New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959919/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $543.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12% CAGR

The Robotic Vacuum Cleaners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$543.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$775 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 143-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Dyson Ltd.
  • Ecovacs Robotics, Inc.
  • iRobot Corporation
  • LG Electronics, Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959919/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in the United States:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 7: Canadian Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Robotic Vacuum Cleaner: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027

Table 9: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019

CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027

Table 11: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 13: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 14: European Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 15: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in France: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027

Table 16: French Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

GERMANY
Table 17: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 18: German Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

ITALY
Table 19: Italian Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027

Table 20: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Robotic Vacuum Cleaner:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 22: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019

SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 24: Spanish Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 26: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Russia: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

Table 28: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 30: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 33: Australian Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

INDIA
Table 34: Indian Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 35: Indian Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 37: South Korean Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Robotic Vacuum
Cleaner: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 39: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2012-2019

LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

Table 41: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 42: Latin American Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

Table 44: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

BRAZIL
Table 45: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Brazil: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027

Table 46: Brazilian Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

MEXICO
Table 47: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027

Table 48: Mexican Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 50: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Rest of Latin
America: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 52: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 53: The Middle East Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Robotic Vacuum Cleaner: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027

Table 55: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019

ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

Table 57: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Israel in US$
Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027

Table 59: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027

Table 61: United Arab Emirates Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 63: Rest of Middle East Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

AFRICA
Table 64: African Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 65: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Africa: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959919/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001