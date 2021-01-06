New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organ-on-chip Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001587/?utm_source=GNW

Such devices produce multiple levels of tissue and organ functionalities, which are not feasible using conventional 2D and 3D culture systems. It offers a wide range of applications, such as disease modeling, patient stratification, and phenotypic screening.



The organ-on-chip market is driven by factors, such as a requirement for alternatives for animal testing, the need for early detection of drug toxicity, and new product launches and advancements in technology that are also responsible for driving the market. Furthermore, the surging initiatives by pharmaceutical companies, to invest and investigate drug repurposing utilizing organs-on-chips models, are expected to drive the growth of the organs-on-chip market.



The demand for personalized medication and the vast applications of organ-on-chip beyond the pharmaceutical industry are the major factors creating growth opportunities for market players. There are also increasing product launches by several key players, intended to expand their product portfolio, which are further expected to increase their market in the future.



Key Market Trends

Heart-related Application is Expected to Exhibit the Fastest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period



- Organs-on-a-chip technologies have been proposed to mimic the dynamic conditions of the cardiovascular system, particularly heart and general vasculature. These systems pay particular attention to mimicking structural organization, shear stress, transmural pressure, mechanical stretching, and electrical stimulation. Heart- and vasculature-on-a-chip platforms have been successfully generated, to study a variety of physiological phenomena, model diseases, and probe the effects of drugs.

- Moreover, cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are rising. As per the American Heart Association 2019 statistics, CVD is the leading global cause of death, accounting for more than 17.6 million deaths per year in 2016, a number that is expected to grow to more than 23.6 million by 2030. Therefore, this is expected to increase the demand for more CVD researches, which may increase the use of heart-on -a-chip devices, in turn, boosting the market growth.



North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance



- Currently, North America dominates the organ-on-chip market, owing to factors, such as the availability of a wide range of services offered by major players (which includes customized designing of new chips with specific organ arrangements) and an increase in toxicological testing of chemicals on the different types of organ cells. Huge investments are being made by the public and private institutes for their research. This has further increased the growth in the market studied.



Competitive Landscape

The organ-on-chip market is highly competitive and consists several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. The presence of major market players, such as AxoSim Inc., BiomimX SRL, Elveflow, Emulate Inc., Hurel Corporation, InSphero AG, MIMETAS BV, Nortis Inc., Tara Biosystems Inc., and TissUse GmbH, is, in turn, increasing the overall competitive rivalry in the market. Product advancements and improvements in the organ-on-chip platforms by the major players are increasing the competitive rivalry.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001587/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001