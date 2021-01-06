New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robotic Software Platforms Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959917/?utm_source=GNW





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.8% CAGR



The Robotic Software Platforms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 86-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Aethon, Inc.

Cyberbotics Ltd.

Energid Technologies Corporation

EZ-Robot Inc.

FANUC Corporation

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

iRobot Corporation

KUKA AG

Neurala, Inc.

Siemens AG

The Orocos Project







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Robotic Software Platforms Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Robotic Software Platforms Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Robotic Software Platforms Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Robotic Software Platforms Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 3: United States Robotic Software Platforms Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



CANADA

Table 4: Canadian Robotic Software Platforms Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



JAPAN

Table 5: Japanese Market for Robotic Software Platforms: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



CHINA

Table 6: Chinese Robotic Software Platforms Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Robotic Software Platforms Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 7: European Robotic Software Platforms Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 8: European Robotic Software Platforms Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 9: Robotic Software Platforms Market in France: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



GERMANY

Table 10: Robotic Software Platforms Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



ITALY

Table 11: Italian Robotic Software Platforms Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Robotic Software Platforms:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 13: Rest of Europe Robotic Software Platforms Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 14: Robotic Software Platforms Market in Asia-Pacific:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 15: Rest of World Robotic Software Platforms Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

