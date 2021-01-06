New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robotic Software Platforms Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959917/?utm_source=GNW


The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.8% CAGR

The Robotic Software Platforms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 86-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • ABB Group
  • Aethon, Inc.
  • Cyberbotics Ltd.
  • Energid Technologies Corporation
  • EZ-Robot Inc.
  • FANUC Corporation
  • Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
  • iRobot Corporation
  • KUKA AG
  • Neurala, Inc.
  • Siemens AG
  • The Orocos Project




Table 1: Robotic Software Platforms Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Robotic Software Platforms Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

