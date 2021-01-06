New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robotic Process Automation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959916/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 28.2% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 26.7% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 28.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $178.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.5% CAGR



The Robotic Process Automation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$178.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$585.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 27.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.2% and 24.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 148-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Arago US, Inc.

Automation Anywhere, Inc.

Blue Prism Group Plc

Celaton Limited

IBM Corporation

IPsoft Inc.

NICE Systems Ltd.

Pegasystems, Inc.

Redwood Software Europe

Thoughtonomy Ltd.

Uipath Srl (Romania)

Verint Systems, Inc.

Xerox Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Robotic Process Automation Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

