Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Gearbox Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Axis Of Orientation (In-line, Right Angle), by Gear Technology (Planetary, Bevel), by Application (Robotics, Medical), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global precision gearbox market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.97 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 9.1%. The novel coronavirus pandemic along with the possibility of the occurrence of future pandemics has accelerated the implementation and development of automation technologies. Automation minimizes the degree of manual operation and ensures minimum human intervention, which, in turn, is expected to benefit sparsely populated regions or countries with a less skilled labor force. Therefore, the demand for such automated machines and systems is likely to have a positive impact on market growth over the coming years.
Improved capabilities of robots and production flexibility offered by them are anticipated to attract a wide range of labor-intensive countries, such as India, to invest in automation technologies, thereby creating opportunities for precision gearbox manufacturers over the coming years. Robotics offers several benefits including higher throughput rates, greater precision & consistency, and minimization of scrap & waste. These benefits have encouraged a wide range of industries, such as food & beverage, medical, packaging, and materials handling, to incorporate industrial robots, which, in turn, has increased the product demand in recent years.
Precision Gearbox Market Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Research Methodology
1.2. Research Scope & Assumption
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Purchased Database
1.3.2. Internal database
1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives
1.3.4. Primary Research
1.4. Information Analysis
1.4.1. Data Analysis Models
1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.6. Data Validation & Publishing
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1. Raw Material Analysis
3.4. Regulatory Framework
3.5. Technology Overview
3.6. Market Dynamics
3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.6.3. Industry Challenges
3.7. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Precision Gearbox Market
3.7.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.7.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.7.1.3. Threat of Substitutes
3.7.1.4. Threat of New Entrants
3.7.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.7.2. PESTLE Analysis
3.7.2.1. Political Landscape
3.7.2.2. Economic Landscape
3.7.2.3. Social Landscape
3.7.2.4. Technology Landscape
3.7.2.5. Environmental Landscape
3.7.2.6. Legal Landscape
Chapter 4. COVID-19: Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Precision Gearbox Market: Axis of Orientation Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Precision Gearbox Market: Axis of Orientation Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027
5.2. In-line/Coaxial
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
5.3. Right Angle
5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
5.4. Parallel
5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Precision Gearbox Market: Gear Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Precision Gearbox Market: Gear Technology Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027
6.2. Planetary
6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
6.3. Bevel
6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
6.4. Helical
6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
6.5. Spur
6.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
6.6. Others
6.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Precision Gearbox Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Precision Gearbox Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027
7.2. Food & Beverage
7.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
7.3. Machine Tools
7.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
7.4. Materials Handling
7.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
7.5. Packaging
7.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
7.6. Robotics
7.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
7.7. Medical
7.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
7.8. Others
7.8.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Precision Gearbox Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Precision Gearbox Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027
8.2. North America
8.3. Europe
8.4. Asia Pacific
8.5. Central & South America
8.6. Middle East & Africa
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Its Impact on the Market
9.2. Vendor Landscape
9.3. Potential Customer Base Concentration
9.4. Company Market Positioning
9.5. Strategic Framework
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
10.1. Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A.
10.1.1. Company Overview
10.1.2. Financial Performance
10.1.3. Product Benchmarking
10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.2. WITTENSTEIN SE
10.2.1. Company Overview
10.2.2. Financial Performance
10.2.3. Product Benchmarking
10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.3. Neugart GmbH
10.3.1. Company Overview
10.3.2. Financial Performance
10.3.3. Product Benchmarking
10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.4. Siemens AG
10.4.1. Company Overview
10.4.2. Financial Performance
10.4.3. Product Benchmarking
10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.5. Rexnord Corporation
10.5.1. Company Overview
10.5.2. Financial Performance
10.5.3. Product Benchmarking
10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.6. ABB Ltd
10.6.1. Company Overview
10.6.2. Financial Performance
10.6.3. Product Benchmarking
10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.7. SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH & Co KG
10.7.1. Company Overview
10.7.2. Financial Performance
10.7.3. Product Benchmarking
10.7.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.8. Gudel Group AG
10.8.1. Company Overview
10.8.2. Financial Performance
10.8.3. Product Benchmarking
10.8.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.9. Dana Incorporated
10.9.1. Company Overview
10.9.2. Financial Performance
10.9.3. Product Benchmarking
10.9.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.10. The Timken Company
10.10.1. Company Overview
10.10.2. Financial Performance
10.10.3. Product Benchmarking
10.10.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.11. Nidec-Shimpo Corporation
10.11.1. Company Overview
10.11.2. Financial Performance
10.11.3. Product Benchmarking
10.11.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.12. Melior Motion
10.12.1. Company Overview
10.12.2. Financial Performance
10.12.3. Product Benchmarking
10.12.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.13. Apex Dynamics Inc.
10.13.1. Company Overview
10.13.2. Financial Performance
10.13.3. Product Benchmarking
10.13.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.14. Nabtesco
10.14.1. Company Overview
10.14.2. Financial Performance
10.14.3. Product Benchmarking
10.14.4. Strategic Initiatives
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nxp7vy
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: