Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Gearbox Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Axis Of Orientation (In-line, Right Angle), by Gear Technology (Planetary, Bevel), by Application (Robotics, Medical), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global precision gearbox market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.97 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 9.1%. The novel coronavirus pandemic along with the possibility of the occurrence of future pandemics has accelerated the implementation and development of automation technologies. Automation minimizes the degree of manual operation and ensures minimum human intervention, which, in turn, is expected to benefit sparsely populated regions or countries with a less skilled labor force. Therefore, the demand for such automated machines and systems is likely to have a positive impact on market growth over the coming years.



Improved capabilities of robots and production flexibility offered by them are anticipated to attract a wide range of labor-intensive countries, such as India, to invest in automation technologies, thereby creating opportunities for precision gearbox manufacturers over the coming years. Robotics offers several benefits including higher throughput rates, greater precision & consistency, and minimization of scrap & waste. These benefits have encouraged a wide range of industries, such as food & beverage, medical, packaging, and materials handling, to incorporate industrial robots, which, in turn, has increased the product demand in recent years.



Precision Gearbox Market Report Highlights

The planetary precision gearbox segment is anticipated to account for the highest market share by 2027 on account of lower weight, compact size, high power density, modular arrangements, high efficiency, low backlash, and longer gear life of these products.

The in-line segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period owing to high energy savings, low noise, low vibration, and high overload capacity.

The material handling segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 and is anticipated to expand further at the fastest CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period.

Product demand in the APAC region is expected to be driven by several major developing economies, such as China, South Korea, and India.

Moreover, major companies are establishing their manufacturing facilities in emerging economies of APAC to cater to the growing product demand as well as to cut down the costs associated with exporting.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope & Assumption

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. Internal database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Raw Material Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Technology Overview

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.3. Industry Challenges

3.7. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Precision Gearbox Market

3.7.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.7.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.7.1.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.7.1.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.7.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.7.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.7.2.1. Political Landscape

3.7.2.2. Economic Landscape

3.7.2.3. Social Landscape

3.7.2.4. Technology Landscape

3.7.2.5. Environmental Landscape

3.7.2.6. Legal Landscape



Chapter 4. COVID-19: Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Precision Gearbox Market: Axis of Orientation Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Precision Gearbox Market: Axis of Orientation Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.2. In-line/Coaxial

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3. Right Angle

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.4. Parallel

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Precision Gearbox Market: Gear Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Precision Gearbox Market: Gear Technology Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.2. Planetary

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.3. Bevel

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.4. Helical

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.5. Spur

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Precision Gearbox Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Precision Gearbox Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

7.2. Food & Beverage

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.3. Machine Tools

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.4. Materials Handling

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.5. Packaging

7.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.6. Robotics

7.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.7. Medical

7.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.8. Others

7.8.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. Precision Gearbox Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Precision Gearbox Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. Central & South America

8.6. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Its Impact on the Market

9.2. Vendor Landscape

9.3. Potential Customer Base Concentration

9.4. Company Market Positioning

9.5. Strategic Framework



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A.

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Product Benchmarking

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. WITTENSTEIN SE

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Product Benchmarking

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. Neugart GmbH

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Product Benchmarking

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. Siemens AG

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Product Benchmarking

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. Rexnord Corporation

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Product Benchmarking

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.6. ABB Ltd

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Product Benchmarking

10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.7. SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH & Co KG

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

10.7.3. Product Benchmarking

10.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.8. Gudel Group AG

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Performance

10.8.3. Product Benchmarking

10.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.9. Dana Incorporated

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Performance

10.9.3. Product Benchmarking

10.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.10. The Timken Company

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Financial Performance

10.10.3. Product Benchmarking

10.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.11. Nidec-Shimpo Corporation

10.11.1. Company Overview

10.11.2. Financial Performance

10.11.3. Product Benchmarking

10.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.12. Melior Motion

10.12.1. Company Overview

10.12.2. Financial Performance

10.12.3. Product Benchmarking

10.12.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.13. Apex Dynamics Inc.

10.13.1. Company Overview

10.13.2. Financial Performance

10.13.3. Product Benchmarking

10.13.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.14. Nabtesco

10.14.1. Company Overview

10.14.2. Financial Performance

10.14.3. Product Benchmarking

10.14.4. Strategic Initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nxp7vy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900