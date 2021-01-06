New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medicated Feed Additives Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001584/?utm_source=GNW

Medicated feed additives improve the quality and nutritional content of the feed. These additives help in the growth and development of animals and increase feed intake. An increase in the awareness of high-quality meat, which is rich in nutrients, has resulted in an increase in the usage of medicated feed additives.



The increases in health awareness in Asia-Pacific led to a surge in the demand for plant and animal proteins. However, the recent epidemic outbreaks have made meat quality a critical issue, especially in regions, like Europe and North America. The increase in applications of animal protein in the region exerted massive pressure on livestock farmers, who are gradually shifting to various scientific methods of farming.



Although the negative effects of COVID-19 lockdown measures appear to be easing, some of the prominent constraints included customs clearances, trade permits, and phytosanitary certificates which delayed the consignments meant for trade, which reduced the availability of several medicated feed additive products to the farmers in the region. Suppressed demand from the food joints and increased transaction costs is expected to have a knock-on effect that will push the cost of the medicated feed additives production up across the world during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends

Ban on Antibiotics Leading to Growth in Other Segments



The usage of antibiotics in the food system is causing increasing concerns among the regulatory bodies in many countries. As early as 2006, the European Union banned the usage of antibiotics in animal feed. Since 2017, the United States Food & Drug Administration banned the use of antibiotics as animal feed supplements. With many countries and regions expected to follow suit, the focus has shifted to other additives that can help reduce the usage of antibiotics for livestock farming.



Recently, in 2019, the Indian government banned the use of a “last hope” antibiotic on farms to try to halt the spread of some of the world’s most deadly superbugs, after a Bureau investigation revealed it was being widely used to fatten livestock. These bans are expected to increase the uptake of antibiotic alternatives, such as probiotics, organic acids, essential oils, prebiotics, immune support, epithelial support, an energy source, for improving meat quality and production. The increasingly stringent regulatory framework related to antibiotics and the increased efficacy of probiotics as a substitute is expected to be the major factors leading to the robust growth of the probiotics segment of the medicated feed additives market.



Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Market



Feed production in Asia-Pacific suffered a minor setback in 2019, on account of the spread of the African Swine Fever, especially in China and Southeast Asian countries. However, the region remains the largest geographical segment in the medicated feed additives market. In 2018, the Chinese government launched a pilot program, aiming at the elimination of antibiotics use in the livestock feed by 2020. The implementation of this policy has been creating an impact on the feed industry in the country. Upgradation of feed formulations, such as raw material composition, for meeting the needs of animals at different growth stages, and feed production management, such as the need to upgrade the feed processing technology and drive the formulation change, are the crucial factors expected to affect the feed manufacturers in the country.



Furthermore, the ban on antibiotic use as growth promoters, cost-effectiveness, and increased awareness about harmful residual effect has resulted in herbal feed additive to gain importance in sustainable livestock production. The animal husbandry sector gets benefited from several feed additives such as ascorbic acid, prebiotic, probiotic, and herbal extracts.



Competitive Landscape

The medicated feed market is consolidated, with the top global and regional players occupying major market shares. The focus on quality through extensive investments in R&D was the most adopted strategy of the global leading players in the market. Major investments are directed toward product line expansions and innovations for creating new products to retain the existing customer base. The major players in the market are Cargill Inc., Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Zoetis Inc., Bluestar Adisseo Co. Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Alltech Inc., and Kemin Industries, among others. For instance, in 2019, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health launched VANNIX C4, a novel phytogenic feed additive, that joins the comprehensive lineup of poultry gut health solutions which expanded their portfolio in the medicated feed additives segment.



