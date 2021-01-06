New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robotic Fruit Picker Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959914/?utm_source=GNW

9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the period 2020-2027.Orchards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$131 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Greenhouses & Nurseries segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 43.7% share of the global Robotic Fruit Picker market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Robotic Fruit Picker market in the U.S. is estimated at US$44.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.51% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$40 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$40 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 126-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abundant Robotics, Inc.

Dogtooth Technologies Ltd.

FF Robotics

Octinion BVBA







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Robotic Fruit Picker Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Fruit

Picker by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Robotic Fruit Picker by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Robotic Fruit Picker by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Orchards by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Orchards by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Orchards by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Greenhouses &

Nurseries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Greenhouses & Nurseries by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Greenhouses & Nurseries

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Robotic Fruit Picker Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 &

2027

Market Analytics

Table 10: USA Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Fruit

Picker by End-Use - Orchards and Greenhouses & Nurseries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 11: USA Historic Review for Robotic Fruit Picker by

End-Use - Orchards and Greenhouses & Nurseries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Robotic Fruit Picker by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Orchards and

Greenhouses & Nurseries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Fruit

Picker by End-Use - Orchards and Greenhouses & Nurseries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Robotic Fruit Picker by

End-Use - Orchards and Greenhouses & Nurseries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Robotic Fruit Picker

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Orchards

and Greenhouses & Nurseries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Fruit

Picker by End-Use - Orchards and Greenhouses & Nurseries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Robotic Fruit Picker by

End-Use - Orchards and Greenhouses & Nurseries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Robotic Fruit Picker by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Orchards and

Greenhouses & Nurseries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Fruit

Picker by End-Use - Orchards and Greenhouses & Nurseries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 20: China Historic Review for Robotic Fruit Picker by

End-Use - Orchards and Greenhouses & Nurseries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Robotic Fruit Picker by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Orchards and

Greenhouses & Nurseries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Robotic Fruit Picker Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 22: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Fruit

Picker by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Robotic Fruit Picker by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Robotic Fruit Picker

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Fruit

Picker by End-Use - Orchards and Greenhouses & Nurseries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Robotic Fruit Picker by

End-Use - Orchards and Greenhouses & Nurseries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Robotic Fruit Picker

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Orchards

and Greenhouses & Nurseries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: France Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Fruit

Picker by End-Use - Orchards and Greenhouses & Nurseries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 29: France Historic Review for Robotic Fruit Picker by

End-Use - Orchards and Greenhouses & Nurseries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Robotic Fruit Picker

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Orchards

and Greenhouses & Nurseries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Fruit

Picker by End-Use - Orchards and Greenhouses & Nurseries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Robotic Fruit Picker by

End-Use - Orchards and Greenhouses & Nurseries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Robotic Fruit Picker

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Orchards

and Greenhouses & Nurseries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Fruit

Picker by End-Use - Orchards and Greenhouses & Nurseries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Robotic Fruit Picker by

End-Use - Orchards and Greenhouses & Nurseries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Robotic Fruit Picker by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Orchards and

Greenhouses & Nurseries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Fruit Picker

by End-Use - Orchards and Greenhouses & Nurseries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 38: UK Historic Review for Robotic Fruit Picker by

End-Use - Orchards and Greenhouses & Nurseries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Robotic Fruit Picker by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Orchards and

Greenhouses & Nurseries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Robotic

Fruit Picker by End-Use - Orchards and Greenhouses & Nurseries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Robotic Fruit

Picker by End-Use - Orchards and Greenhouses & Nurseries

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 42: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Robotic Fruit

Picker by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Orchards and Greenhouses & Nurseries for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Robotic

Fruit Picker by End-Use - Orchards and Greenhouses & Nurseries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 44: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Robotic Fruit Picker

by End-Use - Orchards and Greenhouses & Nurseries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 45: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Robotic Fruit

Picker by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Orchards and Greenhouses & Nurseries for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 46: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Robotic

Fruit Picker by End-Use - Orchards and Greenhouses & Nurseries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: Rest of World Historic Review for Robotic Fruit

Picker by End-Use - Orchards and Greenhouses & Nurseries

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 48: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Robotic Fruit

Picker by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Orchards and Greenhouses & Nurseries for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 53

