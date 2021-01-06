LONDON, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Although this has been a year of immense pressure for many industries, GIMO has continued to evolve with some fantastic achievements being chalked off by the London-based company.



The innovations that have been produced during a very impactful year demonstrate the professionalism and commitment of everyone associated with GIMO.

Technology is paramount to the way the business operates and CI/CD, PHP, AWS, React Native, Reach JS and Machine Learning are tools which have aided GIMO and their clients throughout the year.

As well as that abundance of innovative technology, GIMO have been able to produce some world-leading products such as Machine Learning recommendation for Games, a Machine Learning problem gambling engine for various clients and a React JS-based custom CMS.

These three systems make for a quicker and more efficient operation and using Machine Learning provides partners with a more safe and secure environment for the websites of partners and clients.

That trio of products will stand GIMO in good stead as they head into 2021.

Alongside these successes, GIMO have strengthened their growing influence on clients throughout Switzerland, Belgium, Romania and the UK, putting the company on the map and enhancing relationships in these regulations.

Kenny Ibgui, CEO at GIMO, is delighted at the impact the company have had despite a hugely challenging year.

He said: “2020 was a very difficult year for everybody. However, at GIMO , despite the obstacles we faced throughout the past 12 months, we have added new technologies and products to our outstanding portfolio, helping our clients with the latest innovations. To expand across Europe has been very important for us and we have reached out to clients in several countries.

“GIMO have had a really positive year but as we approach 2021, we won’t rest on our laurels and we want to continue to progress.”

Kenny Ibgui, CEO

GIMO

Phone: +44(0)20 7921 3810

Email: office@gimo.co.uk