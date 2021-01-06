New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Risk Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959908/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Strategic Risk, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.7% CAGR to reach US$12.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Operational Risk segment is readjusted to a revised 14.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.7% share of the global Risk Analytics market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 14.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Risk Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.55% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$10.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.9% and 12.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$10.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Financial Risk Segment Corners a 34.7% Share in 2020



In the global Financial Risk segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$17.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 136-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AXIOMSL, Inc.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)

Gurucul

IBM Corporation

Moody’s Analytics, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Provenir, Inc.

Risk Edge Solutions

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Verisk Analytics, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959908/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Risk Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Risk Analytics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Risk Analytics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Risk Analytics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Strategic Risk by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Strategic Risk by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Strategic Risk by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Operational Risk

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Operational Risk by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Operational Risk by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Financial Risk by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Financial Risk by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Financial Risk by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Risk Types

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Risk Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Risk Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Risk Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Risk Analytics by

Risk Type - Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk

and Other Risk Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 17: USA Historic Review for Risk Analytics by Risk Type -

Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk and Other Risk

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Risk Analytics by Risk

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Strategic Risk,

Operational Risk, Financial Risk and Other Risk Types for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Risk Analytics

by Risk Type - Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk

and Other Risk Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 20: Canada Historic Review for Risk Analytics by Risk

Type - Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk and

Other Risk Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 21: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Risk Analytics by Risk

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Strategic Risk,

Operational Risk, Financial Risk and Other Risk Types for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Risk Analytics by

Risk Type - Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk

and Other Risk Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 23: Japan Historic Review for Risk Analytics by Risk Type -

Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk and Other

Risk Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Risk Analytics by Risk

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Strategic Risk,

Operational Risk, Financial Risk and Other Risk Types for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Risk Analytics by

Risk Type - Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk

and Other Risk Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 26: China Historic Review for Risk Analytics by Risk Type -

Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk and Other

Risk Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 27: China 15-Year Perspective for Risk Analytics by Risk

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Strategic Risk,

Operational Risk, Financial Risk and Other Risk Types for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Risk Analytics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Risk Analytics

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Risk Analytics by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Risk Analytics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Risk Analytics

by Risk Type - Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk

and Other Risk Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Risk Analytics by Risk

Type - Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk and

Other Risk Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Risk Analytics by Risk

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Strategic Risk,

Operational Risk, Financial Risk and Other Risk Types for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: France Current & Future Analysis for Risk Analytics

by Risk Type - Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk

and Other Risk Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: France Historic Review for Risk Analytics by Risk

Type - Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk and

Other Risk Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 36: France 15-Year Perspective for Risk Analytics by Risk

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Strategic Risk,

Operational Risk, Financial Risk and Other Risk Types for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Risk Analytics

by Risk Type - Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk

and Other Risk Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 38: Germany Historic Review for Risk Analytics by Risk

Type - Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk and

Other Risk Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 39: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Risk Analytics by

Risk Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Strategic

Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk and Other Risk Types for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Risk Analytics by

Risk Type - Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk

and Other Risk Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: Italy Historic Review for Risk Analytics by Risk Type -

Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk and Other

Risk Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 42: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Risk Analytics by Risk

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Strategic Risk,

Operational Risk, Financial Risk and Other Risk Types for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: UK Current & Future Analysis for Risk Analytics by

Risk Type - Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk

and Other Risk Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 44: UK Historic Review for Risk Analytics by Risk Type -

Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk and Other Risk

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 45: UK 15-Year Perspective for Risk Analytics by Risk

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Strategic Risk,

Operational Risk, Financial Risk and Other Risk Types for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Risk

Analytics by Risk Type - Strategic Risk, Operational Risk,

Financial Risk and Other Risk Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Risk Analytics by

Risk Type - Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk

and Other Risk Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Risk Analytics

by Risk Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk and Other Risk

Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Risk

Analytics by Risk Type - Strategic Risk, Operational Risk,

Financial Risk and Other Risk Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Risk Analytics by

Risk Type - Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk

and Other Risk Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Risk Analytics

by Risk Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk and Other Risk

Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 52: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Risk

Analytics by Risk Type - Strategic Risk, Operational Risk,

Financial Risk and Other Risk Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: Rest of World Historic Review for Risk Analytics by

Risk Type - Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk

and Other Risk Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 54: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Risk Analytics

by Risk Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk and Other Risk

Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 32

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959908/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001