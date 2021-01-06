TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DSV, OTCQX: DSVMF) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from 10 diamond drill holes targeting the Parcionera and Josefina high-grade vein trends at its flagship Cordero project (“Cordero” or “the Project”) located in Chihuahua State, Mexico. Multiple vein trends with a combined strike extent of more than 5 km flank the higher-grade bulk-tonnage domain at Cordero; the Parcionera and Josefina vein trends currently represent approximately 2 km of this strike extent.



Highlight intercepts include:

Parcionera Vein Trend

Hole C20-362: 4.4 m averaging 524 grams per tonne silver equivalent (“g/t AgEq1”) from 53.9 m (246 g/t Ag, 0.39 g/t gold (“Au”), 6.5% lead (“Pb”) and 0.4% zinc (“Zn”)) within a 37.1 m interval averaging 113 g/t AgEq1 (47 g/t Ag, 0.09 g/t Au, 1.1% Pb, 0.4% Zn)

Hole C20-360: 0.5 m averaging 1,765 g/t AgEq1 from 100.9 m (665 g/t Ag, 0.58 g/t Au, 13.8% Pb and 13.7% Zn)

Josefina Vein Trend

Hole C20-361: 3.3 m averaging 612 g/t AgEq 1 from 64.2 m (196 g/t Ag, 0.17 g/t Au, 5.6% Pb and 4.9% Zn) within a 41.7 m interval averaging 131 g/t AgEq 1 (58 g/t Ag, 0.10 g/t Au, 0.7% Pb and 1.0% Zn)

from 64.2 m (196 g/t Ag, 0.17 g/t Au, 5.6% Pb and 4.9% Zn) within a 41.7 m interval averaging 131 g/t AgEq (58 g/t Ag, 0.10 g/t Au, 0.7% Pb and 1.0% Zn) Hole C20-367: 1.6 m averaging 544 g/t AgEq1 from 175.6 m (75 g/t Ag, 1.42 g/t Au, 1.6% Pb and 7.1% Zn) within a 53.2 m interval averaging 113 g/t AgEq1 (20 g/t Ag, 0.11 g/t Au, 0.3% Pb and 1.8% Zn)

Taj Singh, President and CEO, states: “We continue to confirm and expand the strike extent of the high-grade vein systems at Cordero. Step out holes at Parcionera have doubled the drill-confirmed strike extent to at least 1 km with clear potential for further expansion to the northeast. A review of historic drill core also indicates that Parcionera has a depth extent of at least 470 m. Drilling at the Josefina vein trend intercepted high-grade veins, several of which were within broader zones of disseminated mineralization. This opens the possibility of expanding the higher-grade bulk-tonnage domain to the east, potentially incorporating sections of the Josefina vein trend. We look forward to the results of follow-up drilling targeting this potential expansion.”

PARCIONERA VEIN:

The Parcionera vein trend consists of multiple southwest-trending veins and vein splays. The four holes in this release were successful in establishing and extending the strike continuity of the vein trend to the northeast. Based on drilling and historic underground workings the Parcionera vein trend now has an interpreted strike extent of at least 1 km and depth extent of at least 470 m and is open along strike and at depth.

The veins at Parcionera dip steeply to the northwest and vein mineralization typically consists of semi-massive pyrite, galena and sphalerite. Vein interpretations and drill hole locations are shown in Figure 1 (see links below) and detailed drill highlights of the four holes drilled at Parcionera are provided in the table below.

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) AgEq1

(g/t) C20-357 96.0 119.8 23.9 21 0.02 0.4 0.3 50 including 107.7 108.5 0.8 215 0.33 3.6 0.3 383 and 359.4 391.3 31.9 20 0.01 0.2 1.0 69 C20-360 77.9 103.4 25.5 28 0.03 0.7 0.5 74 including 90.9 92.2 1.4 145 0.06 4.0 0.5 313 and including 99.0 101.4 2.4 137 0.12 0.1 3.0 372 including 100.9 101.4 0.5 665 0.58 13.8 13.7 1,765 C20-362 48.4 85.5 37.1 47 0.09 1.1 0.4 113 including 53.9 58.2 4.4 246 0.39 6.5 0.4 524 C20-365 6.0 26.3 20.3 22 0.20 0.1 1.0 84 and 50.6 51.1 0.5 145 0.13 2.6 5.8 486 and 83.0 98.5 15.5 35 0.04 0.7 0.6 89 including 84.6 85.9 1.3 203 0.28 4.5 2.2 476

1 For full supporting technical disclosure please refer to footnote 1 under the table of Josefina vein results.

JOSEFINA VEIN:

The Josefina vein trend consists of multiple southwest-trending subparallel veins. The six holes in this release were successful in establishing approximately 1 km of strike continuity along the Josefina trend based on drilling and historic underground workings. Several of the high-grade veins were intercepted within broader zones of disseminated mineralization including holes C20-361 (41.7 m averaging 131 g/t AgEq1) and C20-367 (53.2 m averaging 113 g/t AgEq1). Historic drill hole C11-158 (48.0 m averaging 163 g/t AgEq1 and 22.0 m averaging 379 g/t AgEq1) also confirms the depth continuity of the Josefina veins and disseminated mineralization intercepted in C20-361 to at least 300 m below surface. Further drilling to test the potential eastern expansion of the higher-grade bulk-tonnage domain to the northeastern section of the Josefina vein trend is ongoing.

The veins along the Josefina trend dip steeply to the northwest and mineralization typically consists of semi-massive pyrite, galena and sphalerite. Disseminated mineralization surrounding the veins consists of galena and sphalerite in disseminations, veinlets and stockworks hosted in dacite, sedimentary rock and breccias. Vein interpretations and drill hole locations are shown in Figure 1 (see links below) and detailed drill highlights of the six holes drilled at Josefina are provided in the table below.

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) AgEq1

(g/t) C20-358 286.1 287.3 1.1 432 0.28 3.5 9.3 964 and 329.4 330.0 0.6 1,450 7.00 4.3 7.8 2,500 C20-361 58.4 100.0 41.7 58 0.10 0.7 1.0 131 including 64.2 67.5 3.3 196 0.17 5.6 4.9 612 C20-366 85.7 131.3 45.6 25 0.11 0.2 0.5 62 and 299.0 309.8 10.9 24 0.01 0.6 2.5 147 including 299.6 301.6 1.9 70 0.01 2.1 6.7 424 C20-367 156.8 209.9 53.2 20 0.11 0.3 1.8 113 including 175.6 177.2 1.6 75 1.42 1.6 7.1 544 C20-370 51.2 105.4 54.2 33 0.05 0.4 0.9 85 including 87.7 100.4 12.7 85 0.10 1.0 1.4 186 and 419.9 420.4 0.6 130 0.50 1.8 2.0 320 C20-376 157.3 158.7 1.5 318 0.03 1.9 3.8 544 and 194.7 195.1 0.4 386 0.09 5.7 11.3 1,062

1 All results in this news release are rounded. Assays are uncut and undiluted. Widths are drilled widths, not true widths, as a full interpretation of the actual orientation of mineralization is not complete. Intervals with stockwork mineralization were chosen based on a 25 g/t AgEq cutoff with no more than 10 m of dilution. Intervals with vein mineralization were based on a 100 g/t AgEq cutoff with no more than 1 m of dilution. AgEq calculations are used as the basis for total metal content calculations given Ag is the dominant metal constituent as a percentage of AgEq value in approximately 70% of the Company’s mineralized intercepts. AgEq calculations for reported drill results are based on USD $16.50/oz Ag, $1,350/oz Au, $0.85/lb Pb, $1.00/lb Zn. The calculations assume 100% metallurgical recovery and are indicative of gross in-situ metal value at the indicated metal prices. Refer to Technical Notes below for metallurgical recoveries assumed in the 2018 PEA completed on Cordero.

PHASE 1 DRILL PROGRAM UPDATE:

The Company has completed 45,400 m (116 holes) as part of its expanded 55,000 m Phase 1 drill program. Assays from 39 holes are pending. There are currently four drill rigs on site. Additional drill rigs may be added when the Company is confident that the health and safety risks related to COVID-19 can be managed effectively.

Drilling is focused on two key concepts: (1) targeting of bulk-tonnage mineralization within and to the east and northeast of both mineralized corridors; and (2) testing of the width, grade and continuity of extensive high-grade vein systems that transect the deposit.

Supporting maps and sections, drill hole locations and full assay results can be found at the following link: https://dsvmetals.com/site/assets/files/5623/2021-01-06-dsv-nrsa.pdf

A PDF of this release with supporting maps and sections included as appendices can be found at the following link: https://dsvmetals.com/site/assets/files/5623/2021-01-06-dsv-nr.pdf

About Discovery

Discovery’s flagship project is its 100%-owned Cordero silver project in Chihuahua State, Mexico. Our drill results to date show that Cordero is developing all the attributes of a tier 1 project – grade, scale, significant organic growth opportunities and well located in one of Mexico’s premier mining belts. The project is supported by an industry leading balance sheet with over C$80 million of cash allocated for aggressive exploration, resource expansion and future development.

Sample analysis and QA/QC Program

True widths of reported drill intercepts have not been determined. Assays are uncut except where indicated. All core assays are from HQ drill core unless stated otherwise. Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located at the project site 40km north of the city of Parral. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and are sent to ALS Geochemistry-Mexico for preparation in Chihuahua City, Mexico, and subsequently pulps are sent to ALS Vancouver, Canada, which is an accredited mineral analysis laboratory, for analysis. All samples are prepared using a method whereby the entire sample is crushed to 70% passing -2mm, a split of 250g is taken and pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples are analyzed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AAS techniques (Au-AA24) from a 50g pulp. Over limits are analyzed by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Samples are also analyzed using thirty three-element inductively coupled plasma method (“ME-ICP61”). Over limit sample values are re-assayed for: (1) values of zinc > 1%; (2) values of lead > 1%; and (3) values of silver > 100 g/t. Samples are re-assayed using the ME-OG62 (high-grade material ICP-AES) analytical package. For values of silver greater than 1,500 g/t, samples are re-assayed using the Ag-CON01 analytical method, a standard 30 g fire assay with gravimetric finish. Certified standards and blanks are routinely inserted into all sample shipments to ensure integrity of the assay process. Selected samples are chosen for duplicate assay from the coarse reject and pulps of the original sample. No QAQC issues were noted with the results reported herein.

Qualified Person

Gernot Wober, P.Geo, VP Exploration, Discovery Metals Corp., is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and has reviewed and validated that the information contained in this news release is accurate.

TECHNICAL NOTES & FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The most recent technical report for the Cordero Project is the 2018 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) authored by M3 Engineering and Technology Corp and includes the most recent resource estimate, completed by Independent Mining Consultants, Inc. It is available on Discovery’s website and on SEDAR under Levon Resources Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Discovery. The PEA assumes metallurgical recoveries of 89% for Ag, 84% for Pb, 72% for Zn and 40% for Au.

