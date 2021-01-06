New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Retro-Reflective Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959898/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Microprismatic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18% CAGR to reach US$13.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Glass Beads segment is readjusted to a revised 16.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.7% share of the global Retro-Reflective Materials market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 16.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Retro-Reflective Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.62% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.5% and 14.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Ceramic Beads Segment Corners a 9.2% Share in 2020



In the global Ceramic Beads segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$473.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 228-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

American & Efird LLC

Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Limited

Aura Optical Systems, L.P.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Changzhou Hua R Sheng Reflective Material Co., Ltd.

Coats Group plc

Dongguan Yufon Textile Materials Co. Ltd.

Halo Coatings

Jrc Reflex

Magnacolours

Nippon Carbide Industries Co.,Inc.

Orafol Europe GmbH

Paiho Group

Reflectionight Inc.

Reflomax Co., Ltd.

Unitika Sparklite Ltd.

Viz Reflectives Ltd.

Yeshili Reflective Materials Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959898/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Retro-Reflective Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Retro-Reflective Materials

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Microprismatic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Microprismatic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Microprismatic by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Glass Beads by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Glass Beads by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass Beads by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Ceramic Beads by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Ceramic Beads by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic Beads by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Films, Sheets, &

Tapes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Films, Sheets, & Tapes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Films, Sheets, & Tapes

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Paints, Inks, &

Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Paints, Inks, & Coatings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Paints, Inks, &

Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Traffic & Work

Zone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Traffic & Work Zone by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Traffic & Work Zone by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Conspicuity, &

Fleet, & Vehicle Registration by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Conspicuity, & Fleet, &

Vehicle Registration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Conspicuity, & Fleet, &

Vehicle Registration by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Personal Safety

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Personal Safety by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal Safety by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Retro-Reflective Materials Market Share (in %) by Company:

2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Technology - Microprismatic, Glass Beads and

Ceramic Beads - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Retro-Reflective Materials by

Technology - Microprismatic, Glass Beads and Ceramic Beads

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Microprismatic, Glass Beads and Ceramic Beads for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Product Type - Films, Sheets, & Tapes, Paints,

Inks, & Coatings and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Retro-Reflective Materials by

Product Type - Films, Sheets, & Tapes, Paints, Inks, & Coatings

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Films, Sheets, & Tapes, Paints, Inks, & Coatings and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Application - Traffic & Work Zone, Conspicuity, &

Fleet, & Vehicle Registration, Personal Safety and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Retro-Reflective Materials by

Application - Traffic & Work Zone, Conspicuity, & Fleet, &

Vehicle Registration, Personal Safety and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Traffic & Work Zone, Conspicuity, & Fleet, & Vehicle

Registration, Personal Safety and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Technology - Microprismatic, Glass Beads and

Ceramic Beads - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Retro-Reflective Materials

by Technology - Microprismatic, Glass Beads and Ceramic Beads

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Microprismatic, Glass Beads and Ceramic Beads for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Product Type - Films, Sheets, & Tapes, Paints,

Inks, & Coatings and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Retro-Reflective Materials

by Product Type - Films, Sheets, & Tapes, Paints, Inks, &

Coatings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Films, Sheets, & Tapes, Paints, Inks, & Coatings and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Application - Traffic & Work Zone, Conspicuity, &

Fleet, & Vehicle Registration, Personal Safety and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Retro-Reflective Materials

by Application - Traffic & Work Zone, Conspicuity, & Fleet, &

Vehicle Registration, Personal Safety and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Traffic & Work Zone, Conspicuity, & Fleet, & Vehicle

Registration, Personal Safety and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Technology - Microprismatic, Glass Beads and

Ceramic Beads - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Retro-Reflective Materials

by Technology - Microprismatic, Glass Beads and Ceramic Beads

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Microprismatic, Glass Beads and Ceramic Beads for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Product Type - Films, Sheets, & Tapes, Paints,

Inks, & Coatings and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Retro-Reflective Materials

by Product Type - Films, Sheets, & Tapes, Paints, Inks, &

Coatings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Films, Sheets, & Tapes, Paints, Inks, & Coatings and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Application - Traffic & Work Zone, Conspicuity, &

Fleet, & Vehicle Registration, Personal Safety and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Retro-Reflective Materials

by Application - Traffic & Work Zone, Conspicuity, & Fleet, &

Vehicle Registration, Personal Safety and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Traffic & Work Zone, Conspicuity, & Fleet, & Vehicle

Registration, Personal Safety and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Technology - Microprismatic, Glass Beads and

Ceramic Beads - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 62: China Historic Review for Retro-Reflective Materials

by Technology - Microprismatic, Glass Beads and Ceramic Beads

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Microprismatic, Glass Beads and Ceramic Beads for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Product Type - Films, Sheets, & Tapes, Paints,

Inks, & Coatings and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 65: China Historic Review for Retro-Reflective Materials

by Product Type - Films, Sheets, & Tapes, Paints, Inks, &

Coatings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Films, Sheets, & Tapes, Paints, Inks, & Coatings and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Application - Traffic & Work Zone, Conspicuity, &

Fleet, & Vehicle Registration, Personal Safety and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 68: China Historic Review for Retro-Reflective Materials

by Application - Traffic & Work Zone, Conspicuity, & Fleet, &

Vehicle Registration, Personal Safety and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Traffic & Work Zone, Conspicuity, & Fleet, & Vehicle

Registration, Personal Safety and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Retro-Reflective Materials Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Retro-Reflective Materials

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Technology - Microprismatic, Glass Beads and

Ceramic Beads - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Retro-Reflective Materials

by Technology - Microprismatic, Glass Beads and Ceramic Beads

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Microprismatic, Glass Beads and Ceramic Beads for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Product Type - Films, Sheets, & Tapes, Paints,

Inks, & Coatings and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Retro-Reflective Materials

by Product Type - Films, Sheets, & Tapes, Paints, Inks, &

Coatings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Films, Sheets, & Tapes, Paints, Inks, & Coatings and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Application - Traffic & Work Zone, Conspicuity, &

Fleet, & Vehicle Registration, Personal Safety and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Retro-Reflective Materials

by Application - Traffic & Work Zone, Conspicuity, & Fleet, &

Vehicle Registration, Personal Safety and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Traffic & Work Zone, Conspicuity, & Fleet, & Vehicle

Registration, Personal Safety and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Technology - Microprismatic, Glass Beads and

Ceramic Beads - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 83: France Historic Review for Retro-Reflective Materials

by Technology - Microprismatic, Glass Beads and Ceramic Beads

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Microprismatic, Glass Beads and Ceramic Beads for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Product Type - Films, Sheets, & Tapes, Paints,

Inks, & Coatings and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 86: France Historic Review for Retro-Reflective Materials

by Product Type - Films, Sheets, & Tapes, Paints, Inks, &

Coatings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Films, Sheets, & Tapes, Paints, Inks, & Coatings and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Application - Traffic & Work Zone, Conspicuity, &

Fleet, & Vehicle Registration, Personal Safety and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 89: France Historic Review for Retro-Reflective Materials

by Application - Traffic & Work Zone, Conspicuity, & Fleet, &

Vehicle Registration, Personal Safety and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Traffic & Work Zone, Conspicuity, & Fleet, & Vehicle

Registration, Personal Safety and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for

Retro-Reflective Materials by Technology - Microprismatic,

Glass Beads and Ceramic Beads - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Technology - Microprismatic, Glass Beads and

Ceramic Beads Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Microprismatic, Glass Beads and Ceramic Beads for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for

Retro-Reflective Materials by Product Type - Films, Sheets, &

Tapes, Paints, Inks, & Coatings and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Product Type - Films, Sheets, & Tapes, Paints,

Inks, & Coatings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Films, Sheets, & Tapes, Paints, Inks, & Coatings and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for

Retro-Reflective Materials by Application - Traffic & Work

Zone, Conspicuity, & Fleet, & Vehicle Registration, Personal

Safety and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Application - Traffic & Work Zone, Conspicuity, &

Fleet, & Vehicle Registration, Personal Safety and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Traffic & Work Zone, Conspicuity, & Fleet, & Vehicle

Registration, Personal Safety and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Technology - Microprismatic, Glass Beads and

Ceramic Beads - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Retro-Reflective Materials

by Technology - Microprismatic, Glass Beads and Ceramic Beads

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Microprismatic, Glass Beads and Ceramic Beads for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Product Type - Films, Sheets, & Tapes, Paints,

Inks, & Coatings and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Retro-Reflective Materials

by Product Type - Films, Sheets, & Tapes, Paints, Inks, &

Coatings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Films, Sheets, & Tapes, Paints, Inks, & Coatings and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Application - Traffic & Work Zone, Conspicuity, &

Fleet, & Vehicle Registration, Personal Safety and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Retro-Reflective Materials

by Application - Traffic & Work Zone, Conspicuity, & Fleet, &

Vehicle Registration, Personal Safety and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Traffic & Work Zone, Conspicuity, & Fleet, & Vehicle

Registration, Personal Safety and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Technology - Microprismatic, Glass Beads and

Ceramic Beads - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Retro-Reflective Materials by

Technology - Microprismatic, Glass Beads and Ceramic Beads

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Microprismatic, Glass Beads and Ceramic Beads for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Product Type - Films, Sheets, & Tapes, Paints,

Inks, & Coatings and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Retro-Reflective Materials by

Product Type - Films, Sheets, & Tapes, Paints, Inks, & Coatings

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Films, Sheets, & Tapes, Paints, Inks, & Coatings and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Application - Traffic & Work Zone, Conspicuity, &

Fleet, & Vehicle Registration, Personal Safety and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 116: UK Historic Review for Retro-Reflective Materials by

Application - Traffic & Work Zone, Conspicuity, & Fleet, &

Vehicle Registration, Personal Safety and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Traffic & Work Zone, Conspicuity, & Fleet, & Vehicle

Registration, Personal Safety and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 118: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Retro-Reflective Materials by Technology - Microprismatic,

Glass Beads and Ceramic Beads - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 119: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Technology - Microprismatic, Glass Beads and

Ceramic Beads Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 120: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for

Retro-Reflective Materials by Technology - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Microprismatic, Glass Beads and Ceramic

Beads for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 121: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Retro-Reflective Materials by Product Type - Films, Sheets, &

Tapes, Paints, Inks, & Coatings and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 122: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Product Type - Films, Sheets, & Tapes, Paints,

Inks, & Coatings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 123: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for

Retro-Reflective Materials by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Films, Sheets, & Tapes, Paints,

Inks, & Coatings and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 124: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Retro-Reflective Materials by Application - Traffic & Work

Zone, Conspicuity, & Fleet, & Vehicle Registration, Personal

Safety and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 125: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Application - Traffic & Work Zone, Conspicuity, &

Fleet, & Vehicle Registration, Personal Safety and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 126: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for

Retro-Reflective Materials by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Traffic & Work Zone, Conspicuity, &

Fleet, & Vehicle Registration, Personal Safety and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Retro-Reflective Materials by Technology - Microprismatic,

Glass Beads and Ceramic Beads - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 128: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Retro-Reflective

Materials by Technology - Microprismatic, Glass Beads and

Ceramic Beads Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959898/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001