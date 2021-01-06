New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Africa Construction Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001589/?utm_source=GNW

This is because of accruing benefits and/or advantages such as availability of huge natural resources, huge investment opportunities in energy and infrastructure, cheap labor, and a fast-growing consumer market. Also, there is a beneficial business environment that includes favorable economic development policies and rising commodity prices in addition to continued progress in the fight against corruption and the adoption of democratic governments.



According to the Industry sources 482 projects valued at USD 50m or above each that had broken ground by 1 June 2018. In total, these projects are worth USD 471 billion. It nearly doubled the total project value from 2017 as it was USD 210 billion.



As a region, East Africa has the largest number of recorded projects with 139 projects. North Africa accounts for the largest share of projects in terms of value at 31.5% (or USD148.3bn). The projects included are spread over 43 of Africa’s 54 countries. Egypt is the single country having the most projects with 46 projects (9.5% of projects on the continent) as well as the most projects by value at USD79.2bn (17% of the continent’s value), edging out South Africa and Nigeria respectively.



As a sector, the Transport sector has 186 projects 22.7% of total project value, following by power and energy projects with a share of 24.4 of the total project value.



Key Market Trends

Chinese Investments and BRI Initiative



According to recently held, Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in December 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that China will be providing USD 60 billion in financial support to Africa. President Xi gave the following breakdown for the partial distribution of funds: USD20 billion in credit lines, USD15 billion in grants, interest-free loans, and concessional loans, and USD10 billion in investment financing.



China is Africa’s biggest and strongest ally and in recent years has pumped millions of dollars into the continent. Chinese investment has increased globally, and Africa is the third-largest destination for Chinese investment behind Asia and Europe. However, investment toward sub-Saharan Africa slightly declined in 2017, following the slight drop in aggregate Chinese investment.



In recent years, Nigeria has received relatively large funds from China for railways. China is backing two major standard-gauge rail projects: One is a line from Lagos to Kano, the other is a coastal railway from Lagos to Calabar.



The country is also involved in building railways in Kenya, Ethiopia, and Zambia, among others. For instance, the Chinese Export-Import Bank provided 85 percent of the funding for the USD 475 million Addis Ababa Light Rail, which serves 4 million of the city’s residents. The investments in energy though mainly made up of oil and gas investments also comprised investment in clean energy such as hydropower.



Infrastructural Developments in the several African Countries.



Kenya



The Kenya Construction industry has a high growth rate potential over the forecasted period under the national long-term development policy THE KENYA VISION 2030. The national policy aims to transform Kenya into a newly industrializing, middle-income country providing a high quality of life to all its citizens by 2030 in a clean and secure environment. Kenya Vision 2030 overall goal for the construction sector is to increase its contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by at least 10% per annum and propel Kenya towards becoming Africa’s industrial hub.



Tunisia



Construction activity in Tunisia over the forecast period (2019–2024), the industry is expected to grow supported by investments in public infrastructure, residential and renewable energy projects. Government flagship programs such as Tunisia 2020, the five-year development plan, and Renewable Energy Action Plan 2030 is expected to drive the industry’s growth over the forecasted period.



Under the Tunisia 2020 national five-year development plan, the government plans to develop several large scale projects in the transport, tourism, energy and utilities, education, healthcare, communication, industrial and housing sectors until 2020. The program involves a total budget of TND127.8 billion (USD60.0 billion), of which TND53.3 billion (USD25.0 billion) will be provided by the government.



The total construction project pipeline in Tunisia are including all mega projects with a value above USD 25 million each, stands at TND 112.4 billion (USD46.4 billion). With 82.4% of the pipeline, value is being in the pre-planning and planning stages as of April 2018.



South Africa



South Africa’s construction industry continues to face tough times amid lower investment in infrastructure by government, low business confidence and lower foreign direct investment.



Competitive Landscape

The Africa construction market is less competitive, with the presence of major international players with large market share. The Africa construction market presents opportunities for growth during the forecast period, which is expected to further drive market competition. With a few players holding a significant share, the Africa construction market has an observable level of consolidation.



