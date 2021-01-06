New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Retail Cloud Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959892/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.7% over the period 2020-2027.Solution, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.5% CAGR to reach US$42.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Service segment is readjusted to a revised 22.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.9% share of the global Retail Cloud market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 20% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Retail Cloud market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.66% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$12.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.6% and 18% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 221-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959892/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Retail Cloud Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Solution by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Solution by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Solution by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Service by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Service by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Service by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for SaaS by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for SaaS by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for SaaS by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for PaaS by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for PaaS by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for PaaS by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for IaaS by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for IaaS by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for IaaS by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Public by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Public by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Public by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Private by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Private by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Private by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Cloud by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Hybrid Cloud by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Hybrid Cloud by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Retail Cloud Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by
Type - Solution and Service - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Type -
Solution and Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solution and Service
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by
Service Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Service Model -
SaaS, PaaS and IaaS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by Service
Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SaaS, PaaS and
IaaS for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by
Deployment Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Deployment
Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by
Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by
Type - Solution and Service - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Type -
Solution and Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solution and Service
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by
Service Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Service
Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by
Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SaaS,
PaaS and IaaS for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by
Deployment Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Deployment
Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by
Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by
Type - Solution and Service - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Type -
Solution and Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solution and Service
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by
Service Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Service
Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by Service
Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SaaS, PaaS and
IaaS for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by
Deployment Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Deployment
Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by
Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
CHINA
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by
Type - Solution and Service - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 56: China Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Type -
Solution and Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solution and Service
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by
Service Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 59: China Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Service
Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by Service
Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SaaS, PaaS and
IaaS for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by
Deployment Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 62: China Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Deployment
Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by
Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Retail Cloud Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by
Type - Solution and Service - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Type -
Solution and Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solution and Service
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by
Service Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Service
Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by
Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SaaS,
PaaS and IaaS for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by
Deployment Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Deployment
Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by
Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by
Type - Solution and Service - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 77: France Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Type -
Solution and Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solution and Service
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by
Service Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 80: France Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Service
Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by
Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SaaS,
PaaS and IaaS for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by
Deployment Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 83: France Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Deployment
Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by
Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by
Type - Solution and Service - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Type -
Solution and Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solution and Service
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by
Service Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Service
Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by
Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SaaS,
PaaS and IaaS for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by
Deployment Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Retail Cloud by
Deployment Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by
Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
ITALY
Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by
Type - Solution and Service - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Type -
Solution and Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solution and Service
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by
Service Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Service
Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by Service
Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SaaS, PaaS and
IaaS for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by
Deployment Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Deployment
Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by
Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by
Type - Solution and Service - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Type -
Solution and Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solution and Service
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by
Service Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Service Model -
SaaS, PaaS and IaaS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by Service
Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SaaS, PaaS and
IaaS for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by
Deployment Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Deployment
Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by
Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 112: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Retail
Cloud by Type - Solution and Service - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 113: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Retail Cloud by
Type - Solution and Service Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 114: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solution and
Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 115: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Retail
Cloud by Service Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 116: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Retail Cloud by
Service Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 117: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud
by Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
SaaS, PaaS and IaaS for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 118: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Retail
Cloud by Deployment Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 119: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Retail Cloud by
Deployment Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 120: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud
by Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Retail
Cloud by Type - Solution and Service - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Retail Cloud by
Type - Solution and Service Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 123: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solution and
Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 124: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Retail
Cloud by Service Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Retail Cloud by
Service Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 126: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by
Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SaaS,
PaaS and IaaS for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 127: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Retail
Cloud by Deployment Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Retail Cloud by
Deployment Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 129: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by
Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 130: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Retail
Cloud by Type - Solution and Service - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 131: Rest of World Historic Review for Retail Cloud by
Type - Solution and Service Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 132: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solution and
Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 133: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Retail
Cloud by Service Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 134: Rest of World Historic Review for Retail Cloud by
Service Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 135: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud
by Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
SaaS, PaaS and IaaS for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 136: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Retail
Cloud by Deployment Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 137: Rest of World Historic Review for Retail Cloud by
Deployment Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 138: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud
by Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 32
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959892/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: