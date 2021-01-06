New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Retail Cloud Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959892/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.7% over the period 2020-2027.Solution, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.5% CAGR to reach US$42.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Service segment is readjusted to a revised 22.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.9% share of the global Retail Cloud market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 20% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Retail Cloud market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.66% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$12.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.6% and 18% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 221-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Computer Science Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Infor

JDA Software Group, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Rapidscale

Retail Solutions, Inc.

Retailcloud

SAP SE

Softvision

Syntel, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959892/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Retail Cloud Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Solution by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Solution by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Solution by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Service by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Service by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Service by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for SaaS by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for SaaS by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for SaaS by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for PaaS by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for PaaS by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for PaaS by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for IaaS by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for IaaS by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for IaaS by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Public by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Public by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Public by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Private by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Private by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Private by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Cloud by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Hybrid Cloud by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Hybrid Cloud by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Retail Cloud Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by

Type - Solution and Service - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Type -

Solution and Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solution and Service

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by

Service Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Service Model -

SaaS, PaaS and IaaS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by Service

Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SaaS, PaaS and

IaaS for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by

Deployment Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Deployment

Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by

Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by

Type - Solution and Service - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Type -

Solution and Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solution and Service

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by

Service Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Service

Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by

Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SaaS,

PaaS and IaaS for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by

Deployment Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Deployment

Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by

Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by

Type - Solution and Service - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Type -

Solution and Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solution and Service

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by

Service Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Service

Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by Service

Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SaaS, PaaS and

IaaS for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by

Deployment Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Deployment

Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by

Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



CHINA

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by

Type - Solution and Service - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 56: China Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Type -

Solution and Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solution and Service

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by

Service Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 59: China Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Service

Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by Service

Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SaaS, PaaS and

IaaS for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by

Deployment Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 62: China Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Deployment

Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by

Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Retail Cloud Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by

Type - Solution and Service - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Type -

Solution and Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solution and Service

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by

Service Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Service

Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by

Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SaaS,

PaaS and IaaS for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by

Deployment Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Deployment

Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by

Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by

Type - Solution and Service - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 77: France Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Type -

Solution and Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solution and Service

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by

Service Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 80: France Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Service

Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by

Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SaaS,

PaaS and IaaS for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by

Deployment Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 83: France Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Deployment

Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by

Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by

Type - Solution and Service - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Type -

Solution and Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solution and Service

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by

Service Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Service

Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by

Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SaaS,

PaaS and IaaS for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by

Deployment Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Retail Cloud by

Deployment Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by

Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



ITALY

Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by

Type - Solution and Service - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Type -

Solution and Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solution and Service

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by

Service Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Service

Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by Service

Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SaaS, PaaS and

IaaS for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by

Deployment Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Deployment

Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by

Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by

Type - Solution and Service - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Type -

Solution and Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solution and Service

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by

Service Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Service Model -

SaaS, PaaS and IaaS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by Service

Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SaaS, PaaS and

IaaS for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Retail Cloud by

Deployment Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Retail Cloud by Deployment

Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by

Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 112: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Cloud by Type - Solution and Service - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 113: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Retail Cloud by

Type - Solution and Service Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 114: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solution and

Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 115: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Cloud by Service Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 116: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Retail Cloud by

Service Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 117: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud

by Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

SaaS, PaaS and IaaS for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 118: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Cloud by Deployment Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 119: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Retail Cloud by

Deployment Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 120: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud

by Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Cloud by Type - Solution and Service - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 122: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Retail Cloud by

Type - Solution and Service Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 123: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solution and

Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 124: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Cloud by Service Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 125: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Retail Cloud by

Service Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 126: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by

Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SaaS,

PaaS and IaaS for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 127: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Cloud by Deployment Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 128: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Retail Cloud by

Deployment Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 129: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud by

Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 130: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Cloud by Type - Solution and Service - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 131: Rest of World Historic Review for Retail Cloud by

Type - Solution and Service Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 132: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solution and

Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 133: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Cloud by Service Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 134: Rest of World Historic Review for Retail Cloud by

Service Model - SaaS, PaaS and IaaS Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 135: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud

by Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

SaaS, PaaS and IaaS for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 136: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Cloud by Deployment Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 137: Rest of World Historic Review for Retail Cloud by

Deployment Model - Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 138: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Retail Cloud

by Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 32

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959892/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001