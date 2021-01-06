New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nacelle-Mounted Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Systems Market for Wind Industry 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001526/?utm_source=GNW

95 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our report on nacelle-mounted lidar systems market for wind industry market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the hub height and need for effective turbine performance management. In addition, increase in the hub height is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The nacelle-mounted lidar systems market for wind industry market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The nacelle-mounted lidar systems market for wind industry market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Offshore

• Onshore



By Geographic Landscapes

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing adoption of the LIDAR technology as one of the prime reasons driving the nacelle-mounted lidar systems market for wind industry market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on nacelle-mounted lidar systems market for wind industry market covers the following areas:

• Nacelle-mounted lidar systems market for wind industry market sizing

• Nacelle-mounted lidar systems market for wind industry market forecast

• Nacelle-mounted lidar systems market for wind industry market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001526/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001