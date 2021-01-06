Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Railway Signalling Systems Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global railway signaling systems market was valued at US$ 9.68 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



Increasing demand for advance controlling systems and rising high-speed railway projects will drive the demand for railway signaling systems.



The market for railway signaling systems expected to witness significant growth with the deployment of communication-based train control (CBTC) and other advanced signaling techniques. In addition, market growth is strongly influenced by standardization processes concerning train control which are implemented in order to improve both railway traffic safety and efficiency. Rising investment in urban transportation particularly in railway networks is increasing the demand for CBTC systems globally for efficient rail traffic management. The growing number of passengers and increasing competition among operators, as well as higher expectations of comfort, are pushing railway operators to replace or modernize their rolling stock. In light of the higher usage of existing infrastructure signaling equipment modernization is key to improving network safety and capacity.



The U.S. and Europe have matured markets and most of the countries in these regions are installed with standardized rail control systems. The market for railways signaling systems is expected to witness significant growth with the increasing development of high-speed rail networks in Asian countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asia countries.



Rail network expansion in Asia expected to spur the demand for railway signaling systems in the region



The increasing number of metro railway networks, particularly in Asia and the Middle East represents a positive outlook for railways signaling suppliers. Countries in the Asia Pacific are increasingly investing in the CBTC system. Recently, NIPPON SIGNAL has deployed the protection system "SPARCS" based on CBTC for Beijing Subway Line. China has invested a significant amount in its national high-speed railway projects planned to extend network high-speed railway network to 30,500 km to connect major 27 provinces with 11 high-speed rail lines. India and Southeast Asian countries are also investing significant amounts in metro railway and high-speed projects to support their economic development.



Recently, India initiated its first high-speed railway project to connect its major cities Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Moreover, Virgin Hyperloop One signed an agreement with the Maharashtra state government to initiate the first Hyperloop train project between Mumbai (financial capital of India) and Pune (major IT and manufacturing hubs in India). Similarly, more than 20 metro train projects initiated in major cities in India. All these factors represent a positive outlook for railway signaling systems providers in the country. Similarly, Middle Eastern countries are also focusing on enhancing their railway network in the near future. The United Arab Emirates is looking forward to expanding its existing railway network up to 600 km by 2024 from its existing network of 264 km. All these railway expansion activities are expected to produce a demand for railway signaling systems.



Europe and North America are expected to witness steady growth in the global railway signaling systems market due to the completion of high-speed rail in all major countries and cities. In addition, the gradual replacement of the traditional system with advanced cost-effective, and reliable solutions in order to provide better-enhanced safety and efficiency expected to drive the market growth in these established markets.



Communication-based train control expected to witness considerable growth in the near future



In the last few years, railway operators in developed countries have shifted to communication-based train control systems from traditional signaling solutions for mass transit operations. With more than 100 CBTC systems installed globally, it is becoming the most preferred choice for railway operators. CBTC system is a modern railway signaling systems which primarily used in urban railway networks. Increasing investment in urban railway networks particularly in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East region is expected to drive the market growth in the next five years. Countries across the world are also investing a significant amount in European Train Controlling Systems (ETCS) in order to improve the safety and efficiency of railway transportation.



Stiff competition from Chinese players in the global market



The railway signaling industry is predominantly dominated by recognized players and strongholds in each region by regional giants. GE Transportation and Bombardier Inc have strongholds in the North American market. The European market is dominated by ALSTOM, SIMEMENS, and Thales, etc. Hitachi, Toshiba, and China Railway Signal and Communication Co are prominent players in the Asia Pacific railway Signaling systems market. Chinese manufacturers are focusing on developing international quality standard products and getting recognized globally. Recently, Gulf Organization for Industrial Consulting (GOIC) has signed a contract with China Railway Signal and Communication to build a high-speed rail network in GCC countries.



Why it is recommended to invest in our railway Signaling systems market research study?



This research study on the railway Signaling systems market provides an exhaustive analysis of market trends and dynamics in the global industry. The report also includes an in-depth analysis of different Signaling technologies. The study also includes key market driving and restraining factors in the global railway Signaling systems market. The report also includes qualitative as well as quantitative analysis of segments covered in the scope of the study. This research study also highlights key potential segments in the global railway Signaling systems market. The report also covers a high-level analysis of the railway Signaling systems industry which includes value chain analysis, key player positioning, and investment proposition. This study also includes profiles of leading railway Signaling solution providers.



Historical & Forecast Period



This research study provides an analysis of each segment (technology and regional market) from 2018 to 2028 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment are calculated for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



Key questions answered in this report

What is the global market size of railway signaling systems?

What are the key investment areas in the global railway signaling systems market?

Which key trends and market dynamics influencing the growth of the global railway signaling systems industry?

Who are the leading players and their strategies in the global market?

What are the key technological developments in the industry?

Who are the major customers for railway signaling systems manufacturers and suppliers?

Which is the largest and most potential market for railway signaling systems?

Who are the leading players in each regional market?

Which are key developments in each segment?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global RSS Market Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Bn)

3.2 Market Inclination Insights

3.3 Market Drivers

3.4 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.5 See-Saw Analysis

3.5.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.6 Value Chain Analysis

3.7 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.8 Competitive Analysis

3.8.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors



Chapter 4 Global Railway Signaling System (RSS) Market Analysis, by Technology, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

4.1 Overview

4.2 Automatic Train Protection (ATP) System

4.2.1 Automatic Train Protection (ATP) System Market Revenue, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Bn)

4.3 Automatic Train Operation (ATO) System

4.3.1 Automatic Train Operation (ATO) System Market Revenue, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Bn)

4.4 Communication Based Train Control (CBTC)

4.4.1 Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) System Market Revenue, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Bn)

4.5 European Train Control System (ETCS)

4.5.1 European Train Control System (ETCS) Market Revenue, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Bn)

4.6 Positive Train Control (PTC) System

4.6.1 Positive Train Control (PTC) System Market Revenue, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Bn)



Chapter 5 North America Railway Signaling System (RSS) Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 North America RSS Market Revenue, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Bn)

5.2 North America RSS Market Revenue, by Technology, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

5.3 North America RSS Market Market Revenue, by Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

5.3.1 U.S.

5.3.1.1 U.S. RSS Market Revenue, by Technology, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

5.3.2 Rest of North America

5.3.2.1 Rest of North America RSS Market Revenue, by Technology, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 6 Europe Railway Signaling System (RSS) Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Bn)

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Europe RSS Market Revenue, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Bn)

6.2 Europe RSS Market Revenue, by Technology, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

6.3 Europe RSS Market Market Revenue, by Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

6.3.1 U.K.

6.3.1.1 U.K. RSS Market Revenue, by Technology, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.2.1 Germany RSS Market Revenue, by Technology, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

6.3.3 France

6.3.3.1 France RSS Market Revenue, by Technology, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

6.3.4 Rest of Europe

6.3.4.1 Rest of Europe RSS Market Revenue, by Product Technology, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 7 Asia Pacific Railway Signaling System (RSS) Market Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Asia Pacific RSS Market Revenue, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Bn)

7.2 Asia Pacific RSS Market Revenue, by Technology, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.3 Asia Pacific Commercial Refrigeration Market Market Revenue, by Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.3.1 Japan

7.3.1.1 Japan RSS Market Revenue, by Technology, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.3.2 China

7.3.2.1 China RSS Market Revenue, by Technology, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.3.3 India

7.3.3.1 India RSS Market Revenue, by Technology, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.3.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.3.4.1 Rest of Asia Pacific RSS Market Revenue,

by Technology, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 8 Rest of the World (RoW) Railway Signaling System (RSS) Market Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Rest of the World RSS Market Revenue, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Bn)

8.2 RoW RSS Market Revenue, by Technology, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.3 RoW RSS Market Market Revenue, by Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.3.1 Latin America

8.3.1.1 Latin America RSS Market Revenue,

By Technology, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.3.2 Middle-East Africa

8.3.2.1 Middle-East Africa RSS Market Revenue,

By Technology, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Siemens AG

9.2 Hitachi Ltd

9.3 Alsthom SA

9.4 China Railway Signal and Communication Co, Ltd

9.5 Ansaldo STS

9.6 Thales

9.7 Cisco Systems, Inc

9.8 Bombardier Inc

9.9 GE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3bf38n

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900