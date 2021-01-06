New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Residential Ventilation Fans Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959890/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Axial Fans, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.9% CAGR and reach US$546.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Centrifugal Fans segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $254 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR



The Residential Ventilation Fans market in the U.S. is estimated at US$254 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$225.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.



In-line Fans Segment to Record 2.1% CAGR



In the global In-line Fans segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$161.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$181.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$153.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 187-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Air King America LLC

Broan-Nutone LLC

Panasonic Corporation

Systemair AB

Titon







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959890/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Residential Ventilation Fans Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Residential Ventilation Fans Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Residential Ventilation Fans Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Residential Ventilation Fans Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Axial Fans (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Axial Fans (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Axial Fans (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Centrifugal Fans (Product Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Centrifugal Fans (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Centrifugal Fans (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: In-line Fans (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: In-line Fans (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: In-line Fans (Product Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Residential Ventilation Fans Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Residential Ventilation Fans Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Residential Ventilation Fans Market in the United

States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 15: United States Residential Ventilation Fans Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Residential Ventilation Fans Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 17: Canadian Residential Ventilation Fans Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 18: Residential Ventilation Fans Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Residential Ventilation Fans:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Residential Ventilation Fans Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 21: Japanese Residential Ventilation Fans Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Residential Ventilation Fans Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 23: Residential Ventilation Fans Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Residential Ventilation Fans Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Residential Ventilation Fans Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Residential Ventilation Fans Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Residential Ventilation Fans Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Residential Ventilation Fans Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Residential Ventilation Fans Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 29: Residential Ventilation Fans Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: European Residential Ventilation Fans Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Residential Ventilation Fans Market in France by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 32: French Residential Ventilation Fans Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Residential Ventilation Fans Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Residential Ventilation Fans Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German Residential Ventilation Fans Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: German Residential Ventilation Fans Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Residential Ventilation Fans Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: Residential Ventilation Fans Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Residential Ventilation Fans Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Residential Ventilation

Fans: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Residential Ventilation Fans Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: United Kingdom Residential Ventilation Fans Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Residential Ventilation Fans Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Spanish Residential Ventilation Fans Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 45: Residential Ventilation Fans Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Residential Ventilation Fans Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Residential Ventilation Fans Market in Russia by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 48: Russian Residential Ventilation Fans Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Residential Ventilation Fans Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 50: Residential Ventilation Fans Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Residential Ventilation Fans Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Residential Ventilation Fans Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 53: Residential Ventilation Fans Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Residential Ventilation Fans Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Residential Ventilation Fans Market in Asia-Pacific

by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Residential Ventilation Fans Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Residential Ventilation Fans Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Residential Ventilation Fans Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Australian Residential Ventilation Fans Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: Australian Residential Ventilation Fans Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 61: Indian Residential Ventilation Fans Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Indian Residential Ventilation Fans Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 63: Residential Ventilation Fans Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Residential Ventilation Fans Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: South Korean Residential Ventilation Fans Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: Residential Ventilation Fans Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Residential

Ventilation Fans: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Residential Ventilation Fans Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Residential Ventilation Fans

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Residential Ventilation Fans Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 71: Residential Ventilation Fans Market in Latin America

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Residential Ventilation Fans Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 73: Latin American Residential Ventilation Fans Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: Residential Ventilation Fans Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Residential Ventilation Fans Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Residential Ventilation Fans Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 77: Residential Ventilation Fans Market in Argentina in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: Argentinean Residential Ventilation Fans Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: Residential Ventilation Fans Market in Brazil by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Brazilian Residential Ventilation Fans Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Brazilian Residential Ventilation Fans Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: Residential Ventilation Fans Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Mexican Residential Ventilation Fans Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: Mexican Residential Ventilation Fans Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Residential Ventilation Fans

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Residential Ventilation Fans Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Latin America Residential Ventilation Fans

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Residential Ventilation Fans Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 89: Residential Ventilation Fans Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Residential Ventilation Fans Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: The Middle East Residential Ventilation Fans Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 92: The Middle East Residential Ventilation Fans Historic

Market by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 93: Residential Ventilation Fans Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Residential Ventilation Fans:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Residential Ventilation Fans Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Iranian Residential Ventilation Fans Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Residential Ventilation Fans Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 98: Residential Ventilation Fans Market in Israel in US$

Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Israeli Residential Ventilation Fans Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Residential Ventilation Fans Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: Residential Ventilation Fans Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 102: Saudi Arabian Residential Ventilation Fans Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Residential Ventilation Fans Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: United Arab Emirates Residential Ventilation Fans

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 105: Residential Ventilation Fans Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Residential Ventilation Fans Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Middle East Residential Ventilation Fans

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Middle East Residential Ventilation Fans

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 109: African Residential Ventilation Fans Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 110: Residential Ventilation Fans Market in Africa by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 111: African Residential Ventilation Fans Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959890/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001