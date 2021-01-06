New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vitamin D Testing Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797216/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on vitamin d testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing awareness on importance of vitamin D and growing number of vitamin D deficiency-related disorders. In addition, growing awareness on importance of vitamin D is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The vitamin d testing market analysis includes product segment, end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The vitamin d testing market is segmented as below:

By Product

• 25-hydroxyvitamin D

• 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D



By End-user

• Diagnostic laboratories

• Hospitals and physician clinics

• Home care settings



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing geriatric population as one of the prime reasons driving the vitamin d testing market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on vitamin d testing market covers the following areas:

• Vitamin d testing market sizing

• Vitamin d testing market forecast

• Vitamin d testing market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797216/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001