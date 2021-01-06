New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vitamin D Testing Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797216/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on vitamin d testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing awareness on importance of vitamin D and growing number of vitamin D deficiency-related disorders. In addition, growing awareness on importance of vitamin D is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The vitamin d testing market analysis includes product segment, end-user segment and geographical landscapes.
The vitamin d testing market is segmented as below:
By Product
• 25-hydroxyvitamin D
• 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D
By End-user
• Diagnostic laboratories
• Hospitals and physician clinics
• Home care settings
By Geographic Landscapes
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• ROW
This study identifies the increasing geriatric population as one of the prime reasons driving the vitamin d testing market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on vitamin d testing market covers the following areas:
• Vitamin d testing market sizing
• Vitamin d testing market forecast
• Vitamin d testing market industry analysis
