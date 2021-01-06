New York, NY, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Online Gambling & Betting Market By Game Form Type (Poker, Casino, Sports Betting, Bingo, Lottery, and Others), By Component Analysis (software, and services) and By Device Analysis (Desktop, Mobile, And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026”.

According to the research study, the global Online Gambling & Betting Market was estimated at USD 50 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 100 billion by 2026. The global Online Gambling & Betting Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% from 2019 to 2026.

Online gambling and betting, is generally known as internet gambling. It is gambling on different games such as casino or sports over the internet. Some of the common games in the market include poker, bingo, lotteries, roulette, slots, and keno. Online gambling and betting have perceived reflective propagation over the past 8-10 years. The easy availability of these games and the temptation of easy money are the leading factors fueling the overall online gambling and betting market growth.

Top Market Players

Some of the major players in the global Online Gambling & Betting market are Bet365 Group Ltd., Betfred Ltd., 888 Holdings plc., Paddy Power Betfair plc, GVC Holdings plc, Fortuna Entertainment Group, The Stars Group, The Betway Group, William Hill plc, Kindred Group, Rank Group, Hong Kong Jockey Club, and Betsson AB, and others.

Online gambling and betting market are enormously motivated by the firm growth in the internet organization along with the strong awareness of mobile devices. The rising propagation of mobile applications has widened the opportunity for overall market growth. Thus, the constant rise observed across internet usage and online streaming & gaming is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the following years.

Based on game form, the global online gambling & betting market is divided into poker, casino, sports betting, bingo, lottery, and others. Sports betting was the largest segment of the online gambling & betting market in 2019. It is expected to register growth by a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period.

Based on component type, the global online gambling & betting market is segmented into software, and services. In 2019, the software segment is anticipated to acquire a major share in the global online gambling & betting market. The service segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forthcoming years.

Based on device type, the global online gambling & betting market is segmented into the desktop, mobile, and others. In 2019, the desktop segment dominated the global online gambling & betting market. The mobile segment is projected to be the fastest-growing device type over the next five years attributed to increasing the adoption of mobile by consumers, especially in developing countries.

Online gambling and betting mean playing games by using the internet. It is gambling on casino games or sports over the internet. The online betting segment includes the sports category, such as the FIFA World Cup and European Championships. Moreover, online betting is especially popular in greyhound racing and horse racing. Online betting is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Chabot, artificial intelligence, and machine learning are driving the market growth. The growing number of the female population in casinos and the convenience in the mode of payment such as cashless payment during the gaming is expected to boost online gambling & betting market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing digitization and legalization of online betting and gambling across the globe is expected to fuel market growth. An increase in the number of internet users is driving the online gambling & betting market. In 2019, above 46% of the global population had access to the internet as compared to 43% in 2017. The number is anticipated to rise due to digitalization and legalization. Thus, the growth of the online gambling & betting market is anticipated in the near future. The increasing preference of gamblers to online payment mode owing to a growing trust in online payment options. Increasing the use of mobile phones, high internet penetration is driving market growth in various regions. Increasing investment of major players in backward integration and the software & technology in order to strengthen its presence is driving the market growth. The regulation imposed by the government can create restraints in the online gambling and betting market.

Browse the full "Online Gambling & Betting Market By Game Form Type (Poker, Casino, Sports Betting, Bingo, Lottery, and Others), By Component Analysis (software, and services) and By Device Analysis (Desktop, Mobile, And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026" report at

Europe dominated the market of online gambling & betting accounting for a 52% share of the online gambling & betting consumption globally in 2019. Europe is expected to project a huge revenue in the global online gambling & betting market, mainly due to the enormous demand originating from the Western European countries. The Asia Pacific online gambling & betting markets are projected to demonstrate a significant growth rate in the near future, due to a rise in awareness regarding gambling & betting, increased internet penetration, increase in population, and significant growth in GDP in developing countries such as India, China, etc.

This report segments the Online Gambling & Betting market as follows:

Global Online Gambling & Betting Market: By Game Form Type Segment Analysis

Poker

Casino

Sports Betting

Bingo

Lottery

Others

Global Online Gambling & Betting Market: By Device Analysis Segmentation

Desktop

mobile

others

Global Online Gambling & Betting Market: By Component Analysis Segment

Software

Services

