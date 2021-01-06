New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart grid Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959884/?utm_source=GNW

1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$331.8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $71.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR



The Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart grid market in the U.S. is estimated at US$71.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$58.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 94-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

General Electric Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Siemens AG

TOP RANK, INC







IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

