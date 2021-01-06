New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart grid Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959884/?utm_source=GNW
1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$331.8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $71.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR
The Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart grid market in the U.S. is estimated at US$71.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$58.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 94-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart grid Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart grid Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart grid Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart grid Market Share (in %)
by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 3: United States Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart grid
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
CANADA
Table 4: Canadian Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart grid
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
JAPAN
Table 5: Japanese Market for Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in
Smart grid: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
CHINA
Table 6: Chinese Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart grid
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart grid Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 7: European Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart grid
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 8: European Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart grid
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 9: Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart grid Market in
France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
GERMANY
Table 10: Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart grid Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
ITALY
Table 11: Italian Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart grid
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Remote Terminal Unit (RTU)
in Smart grid: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 13: Rest of Europe Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart
grid Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 14: Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart grid Market in
Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 15: Rest of World Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart
grid Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
