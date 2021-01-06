New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Companion Diagnostics Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05729082/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on companion diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising use of personalized medicine, increased industry collaborations, and growing investments in life sciences sector. In addition, rising use of personalized medicine is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The companion diagnostics market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The companion diagnostics market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Life science

• Health centers

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the rising occurrence of breast cancer as one of the prime reasons driving the companion diagnostics market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in product approvals to treat cancer and growing importance for promotional activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on companion diagnostics market covers the following areas:

• Companion diagnostics market sizing

• Companion diagnostics market forecast

• Companion diagnostics market industry analysis





