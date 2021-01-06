Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ceramic Tiles Market by Type (Porcelain, Glazed, Unglazed), Application (Floor, Internal Wall, External Wall, Others), End-use Sector (Residential & Non-residential) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ceramic tiles market is projected to grow from USD 207.7 billion in 2020 to USD 285.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.
The ceramic tiles market has been growing due to growth in population, rise in disposable income, growth in renovation & remodeling activities, and increase in investments in the residential and commercial sectors.
In terms of value & volume, porcelain tile is projected to lead the ceramic tiles market in 2019
The porcelain segment is projected to lead the ceramic tiles market, in terms of both value & volume, during the forecast period. Porcelain tiles are ceramic tiles having a water absorption rate of 0.5% or lower as defined by the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) section C373. Porcelain tile is generally made by the dust pressed method from porcelain clays, which result in a tile that is dense, impervious, fine-grained and smooth, with a sharply formed face.
The floor segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period
The floor segment accounted for the largest share in the ceramic tiles market, in terms of value, in 2019, and will continue to hold its market position throughout the forecast period. Ceramic tiles are an ideal and enduring option as a flooring material because of their strength, water-resistance, low maintenance, reliability, and high durability. They find application in healthcare centers, government offices, and sports institutes, where the expected footfall is high, as well as in residential buildings. Being water-resistant and easy to clean, they are the best solution for the kitchen and bathroom floors.
The residential segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use sector in the ceramic tiles market from 2020 to 2025
Based on end-use sector, the residential segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use sector throughout the forecast period. Ceramic tiles are widely used in the residential segment for their durability and easy maintenance. The best option for flooring in areas, such as kitchens, bathrooms, living rooms, dining spaces, and bedrooms, is ceramic tiles. Housing renovation and maintenance have increased steadily in the recent past and are expected to further increase in the next few years, owing to the increasing disposable income of people. These factors are expected to fuel the demand for ceramic tiles in the residential sector.
In terms of both value and volume, the Asia-Pacific ceramic tiles market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
In terms of value and volume, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The increasing number of new housing units and huge investments in the infrastructural sector are fueling the demand for ceramic tile materials in this region. The growth of the ceramic tiles market in the APAC region is also driven by increasing demand for ceramic tiles in countries, such as China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam, due to the significant growth in the construction opportunities in these countries.
According to the World Bank, the APAC is the fastest-growing region, in terms of both population and economic growth. The region has witnessed significant growth in the last decade, and accounted for approximately 34% of the global GDP in 2019. According to the Population Reference Bureau, China, India, and other emerging APAC countries had a combined population exceeding 4 billion in 2019, which is projected to become an increasingly important driver of global consumption over the next two decades.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Developing Countries to Show a Higher Growth Rate due to Increasing Construction Activities
4.2 Ceramic Tiles Market, by Region and Type
4.3 Ceramic Tiles Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Population & Urbanization
5.2.1.2 Growing Investments in Construction Industry
5.2.1.3 Rise in the Number of Renovation & Remodeling Activities
5.2.1.4 Increase in Industrialization
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Volatile Raw Material Prices
5.2.2.2 Increasing Regulations, Requirements, and Tariffs
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growth of the Organized Retail Sector
5.2.3.2 Rising Demand from Emerging Economies
5.3 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.3.1 Introduction
5.3.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP
5.3.3 Gross Value Added by Construction Industry at Current Prices
5.3.4 Ceramic Tiles Production Across Regions (Million Square Meter)
5.4 YC-YCC Shift
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.4 Threat of New Entrants
6.5 Threat of Substitutes
6.6 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.7 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.8 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
7 Impact of COVID-19 on Ceramic Tiles Market
8 Ceramic Tiles Market, by Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Glazed
8.2.1 They Provide Better Stain and Moisture Resistance Than Unglazed Tiles
8.3 Porcelain
8.3.1 They Have a Water Absorption Rate of 0.5% or Lower
8.4 Unglazed
8.4.1 Sought After for Their Scratch Resistance and Natural Beauty
9 Ceramic Tiles Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Flooring
9.2.1 Ceramic Tiles Offer Low Maintenance, Reliability, and High Durability
9.3 Internal Wall
9.3.1 Ceramic Wall Tiles are Used in Homes, Offices, Hospitals, and Laboratories
9.4 External Wall
9.4.1 Tiling for Exterior Cladding is One of the Most Effective Ways to Get a Long-Lasting Look
9.5 Others
10 Ceramic Tiles Market, by End-use Sector
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Residential
10.2.1 Ceramic Tiles are Widely Used for Their Durability and Easy Maintenance
10.3 Non-Residential
10.3.1 Increasing Spending on Office Spaces and Other Commercial & Institutional Constructions
10.3.2 Commercial
10.3.3 Institutional & Healthcare
10.3.4 Public Facilities
11 Ceramic Tiles Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Ceramic Tiles Market Size, by Region
11.2 APAC
11.2.1 China
11.2.1.1 China is the Biggest Producer, Consumer, and Exporter of Ceramic Tiles
11.2.2 India
11.2.2.1 Developing Economy and Increasing Urban Population Promoting the Growth of the Ceramic Tiles Market
11.2.3 Vietnam
11.2.3.1 Easy Availability of Raw Materials in the Country is Propelling the Market
11.2.4 Indonesia
11.2.4.1 High Growth of the Construction Industry is Propelling the Market for Ceramic Tiles in the Country
11.2.5 Thailand
11.2.5.1 Low Domestic Capacity Utilization Making Room for Imports
11.2.6 Rest of APAC
11.3 Middle East & Africa
11.3.1 Iran
11.3.1.1 Increasing Exports Boosting the Production of Ceramic Tiles
11.3.2 Saudi Arabia
11.3.2.1 Imports Catering to Majority of the Local Demand
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.3.1 Growth of Housing Sector Favoring Market Growth
11.3.4 Egypt
11.3.4.1 Increasing Investments in the Construction Industry, Coupled with High Local Production Capacity, to Propel the Market
11.3.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11.4 Europe
11.4.1 Germany
11.4.1.1 Growth in the Country is Supported by the Increasing Number of Dwellings in the Residential Sector
11.4.2 UK
11.4.2.1 New Construction Projects are Driving the Market for Ceramic Tiles
11.4.3 France
11.4.3.1 Ceramic Tiles Market Affected by the Slowing of the Construction Industry
11.4.4 Russia
11.4.4.1 Russia is the Largest Market for Ceramic Tiles in Europe
11.4.5 Spain
11.4.5.1 Majority of the Revenues in the Ceramic Tiles Market are from Exports
11.4.6 Italy
11.4.6.1 One of the Biggest Manufacturers of Ceramic Tiles
11.4.7 Rest of Europe
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.1.1 Third-Largest Manufacturer and Consumer of Ceramic Tiles in the World
11.5.2 Argentina
11.5.2.1 Public-Private Partnerships in the Construction Industry Driving the Market for Ceramic Tiles
11.5.3 Rest of South America
11.6 North America
11.6.1 US
11.6.1.1 US to be the Largest Market for Ceramic Tiles in North America
11.6.2 Canada
11.6.2.1 Market Growth Supported by Growth in the Residential Construction Sector
11.6.3 Mexico
11.6.3.1 Government Investments in the Construction Industry Boosting the Demand for Ceramic Tiles
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Competitive Scenario
12.2.1 Merger & Acquisition
12.2.2 Expansion & Investment
12.2.3 New Product Development
12.2.4 Joint Venture, Partnership & Agreement
12.3 Company Evaluation Matrix: Definitions and Methodology
12.3.1 Market Rank Analysis
12.3.2 Product Footprint
12.4 Company Evaluation Matrix
12.4.1 Star
12.4.2 Emerging Leaders
12.4.3 Pervasive
12.5 SME Evaluation Matrix, 2019
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Mohawk Industries
13.1.1 Business Overview
13.1.2 Products Offered
13.1.3 Recent Developments
13.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.1.5 Winning Imperatives
13.1.6 Threat from Competition
13.1.7 Current Focus and Strategies
13.1.8 Right to Win
13.2 Siam Cement Group
13.2.1 Business Overview
13.2.2 Products Offered
13.2.3 Recent Developments
13.2.4 SWOT Analysis
13.2.5 Winning Imperatives
13.2.6 Threat from Competition
13.2.7 Current Focus and Strategies
13.2.8 Right to Win
13.3 Grupo Lamosa
13.3.1 Business Overview
13.3.2 Products Offered
13.3.3 Recent Developments
13.3.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.5 Winning Imperatives
13.3.6 Threat from Competition
13.3.7 Current Focus and Strategies
13.3.8 Right to Win
13.4 RAK Ceramics
13.4.1 Business Overview
13.4.2 Products Offered
13.4.3 Recent Developments
13.4.4 SWOT Analysis
13.4.5 Winning Imperatives
13.4.6 Current Focus and Strategies
13.4.7 Right to Win
13.5 Kajaria Ceramics
13.5.1 Business Overview
13.5.2 Products Offered
13.5.3 Recent Developments
13.5.4 SWOT Analysis
13.5.5 Winning Imperatives
13.5.6 Analyst's View
13.6 Grupo Cedasa
13.6.1 Business Overview
13.6.2 Products Offered
13.6.3 Analyst's View
13.7 Ceramica Carmelo Fior
13.7.1 Business Overview
13.7.2 Products Offered
13.7.3 Analyst's View
13.8 Pamesa Ceramica
13.8.1 Business Overview
13.8.2 Products Offered
13.8.3 Analyst's View
13.9 Grupo Fragnani
13.9.1 Business Overview
13.9.2 Products Offered
13.10 STN Ceramica
13.10.1 Business Overview
13.10.2 Products Offered
13.11 Dynasty Ceramic Public Co. Ltd.
13.11.1 Business Overview
13.11.2 Products Offered
13.12 H&R Johnson (India)
13.12.1 Business Overview
13.12.2 Products Offered
13.13 Cersanit SA
13.13.1 Business Overview
13.13.2 Products Offered
13.14 Somany Ceramics Ltd
13.14.1 Business Overview
13.14.2 Products Offered
13.15 PT Arwana Citramulia Tbk
13.15.1 Business Overview
13.15.2 Products Offered
13.16 Other Leading Players
13.16.1 Vitromex SA De C.V.
13.16.2 Lasselsberger Group
13.16.3 White Horse Ceramic Industries
13.16.4 Ceramic Industries
13.16.5 Ceramica Elizabeth Sul Ltda
14 Appendix
14.1 Discussion Guide
14.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
14.3 Available Customizations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ba50pm
