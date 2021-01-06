New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05729064/?utm_source=GNW

94 mn units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period. Our reports on hybrid and electric vehicle on-board charger market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the improvements in power capacity of on-board AC chargers, increasing demand for HEVs and EVs and favorable standards for electrical connectors. In addition, improvements in power capacity of on-board AC chargers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The hybrid and electric vehicle on-board charger market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The hybrid and electric vehicle on-board charger market is segmented as below:

By Type

• BEVs

• PHEVs



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the invention of bi-directional on-board chargers as one of the prime reasons driving the hybrid and electric vehicle on-board charger market growth during the next few years. Also, electric powertrain as universal charger and integration of systems for lightweighting of on-board charger will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our hybrid and electric vehicle on-board charger market covers the following areas:

• Hybrid and electric vehicle on-board charger market sizing

• Hybrid and electric vehicle on-board charger market forecast

• Hybrid and electric vehicle on-board charger market industry analysis





