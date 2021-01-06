New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fixed-Base Operators Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05713250/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on fixed-base operators market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the global airport infrastructure growth and rise in the number of passengers and aircraft in operation. In addition, global airport infrastructure growth is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The fixed-base operators market analysis includes service segment and geographical landscapes.



The fixed-base operators market is segmented as below:

By Service

• PAGH

• CAGH



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increased differentiation in premium services offered by FBOs as one of the prime reasons driving the fixed-base operators market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on fixed-base operators market covers the following areas:











