New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Transformers Market for Renewable Energy 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678736/?utm_source=GNW

87 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our report on transformers market for renewable energy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the expansion of renewable power generation capacity and shift in focus of government bodies toward renewable energy. In addition, expansion of renewable power generation capacity is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The transformers market for renewable energy market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The transformers market for renewable energy market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Solar PV

• Wind farm



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the modernization of existing transformers as one of the prime reasons driving the transformers market for renewable energy market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on transformers market for renewable energy market covers the following areas:

• Transformers market for renewable energy market sizing

• Transformers market for renewable energy market forecast

• Transformers market for renewable energy market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678736/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001