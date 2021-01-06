Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Vitro Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Instrument, Kits), Technology (Immunoassay, MDx, Hematology, Urinalysis), Application (Diabetes, Oncology, Cardiology, Nephrology, Infectious Diseases) End User (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global in-vitro diagnostics market size is projected to reach USD 96.0 billion by 2025 from USD 84.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. Market growth is attributed to the rising per capita income in developed and developing countries and technological advancements introduced in the in-vitro diagnostic devices.
By technology, within the IVD market, the immunoassays segment holds the largest share in the forecast period.
Based on technology, the in-vitro diagnostics market has been segmented into immunoassays, clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, microbiology, hematology, urinalysis, coagulation, and others. Immunoassays accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. Significant market share can be associated with increasing investments of leading players such as Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, and others in developing superior quality immunoassays. These immunoassays are highly reliable and provide healthcare professionals with an accurate diagnosis that positively impacts the segmental growth.
By application, the oncology segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period (2020-2025).
Based on application, the in-vitro diagnostics market has been segmented into infectious disease, oncology, diabetes, cardiology, drug testing, HIV/AIDS, auto-immune diseases, nephrology, and others. The oncology segment is predicted to have a higher growth rate as compared to other applications due to the increasing prevalence of cancer in developed as well as developing countries. According to WHO, cancer is the second leading cause of death and there is an exponential increase in the number of cancer cases in the past few years. This scenario proves beneficial for the segment growth as it increases the demand for efficient diagnostic tests, thereby, surging the overall industry growth.
North America to hold the largest share.
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global in-vitro diagnostics market in 2019. The large share of this region can primarily be attributed to the presence of a well-established base of IVD companies, high investments in the IVD devices and software, and increasing R&D expenditure. On the other hand, the APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to a large number of research activities, low cost of operations in APAC countries, and large elderly population base.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Overview
4.2 Asia-Pacific: In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, by Product & Service and Country (2019)
4.3 In-Vitro Diagnostics Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities
4.4 Geographic Mix: In-Vitro Diagnostics Market
4.5 In-Vitro Diagnostics Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in the Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases
5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Fully Automated and Poc Instruments in Developed Regions
5.2.1.3 Growing Awareness Regarding Disease Diagnosis in Developing Regions
5.2.1.4 Growing R&D Investments by Industry Players to Launch New IVD Products
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Development of Condition-Specific Markers and Tests
5.2.3.2 Growing Significance of Companion Diagnostics
5.2.3.3 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Changing Regulatory Landscape
5.2.4.2 Operational Barriers Faced in Conducting Diagnostic Tests
5.2.5 Impact of COVID-19 on the IVD Market
6 Industry Insights
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analytical Framework
6.3 PESTLE Analysis
6.4 Industry Ecosystem Analysis
6.5 Industry Trends
6.5.1 Automation of Clinical Laboratory Techniques
6.5.2 Microfluidics-Based Poc and Lab-On-A-Chip Diagnostic Devices for Laboratory Testing
6.5.3 Growing Number of Reagent Rental Agreements
6.6 Regulatory Overview
6.6.1 US
6.6.2 Canada
6.6.3 Europe
6.6.4 Japan
6.6.5 China
6.6.6 India
6.6.7 Indonesia
6.6.8 Russia
6.6.9 Saudi Arabia
6.6.10 Mexico
6.6.11 Brazil
6.6.12 South Korea
6.7 Vendor Benchmarking
7 In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, by Product & Service
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Reagents & Kits
7.3 Instruments
7.3.1 Semi-Automated Instruments
7.3.2 Fully Automated Instruments
7.3.3 Other Instruments
7.4 Services
7.5 Data Management Software
8 In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, by Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Immunoassay/Immunochemistry
8.2.1 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays
8.2.1.1 Chemiluminescence Immunoassays
8.2.1.2 Fluorescence Immunoassays
8.2.1.3 Colorimetric Immunoassays
8.2.2 Radioimmunoassays
8.2.3 Rapid Tests
8.2.4 Western Blotting
8.2.5 Enzyme-Linked Immunospot Assays
8.3 Clinical Chemistry
8.3.1 Basic Metabolic Panels
8.3.2 Liver Panels
8.3.3 Renal Profiles
8.3.4 Lipid Profiles
8.3.5 Thyroid Function Panels
8.3.6 Electrolyte Panels
8.3.7 Specialty Chemical Tests
8.4 Molecular Diagnostics
8.4.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction
8.4.2 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology
8.4.3 Hybridization
8.4.4 Dna Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing
8.4.5 Microarrays
8.4.6 Other Mdx Technologies
8.5 Hematology
8.6 Microbiology
8.7 Coagulation & Hemostasis
8.8 Urinalysis
8.9 Other Technologies
9 In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Infectious Diseases
9.3 Diabetes
9.4 Oncology
9.5 Cardiology
9.6 Drug Testing/Pharmacogenomics
9.7 Hiv/Aids
9.8 Autoimmune Diseases
9.9 Nephrology
9.10 Other Applications
10 In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, by End-user
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Hospital Laboratories
10.3 Clinical Laboratories
10.3.1 Large/Reference Laboratories
10.3.2 Medium-Sized Laboratories
10.3.3 Small Laboratories
10.4 Point-Of-Care Testing
10.5 Patient Self-Testing
10.6 Academic Institutes
10.7 Other End-users
11 In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 France
11.3.3 UK
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Russia
11.3.7 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 South Korea
11.4.5 Indonesia
11.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.2 Mexico
11.5.3 Rest of Latin America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 Rest of Middle East & Africa (ROMEA)
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Competitive Evaluation Matrix
12.2.1 Stars
12.2.2 Emerging Leaders
12.2.3 Pervasive Players
12.2.4 Participants
12.3 Market Share Analysis
12.3.1 Market Share Analysis, by Technology
12.3.1.1 Clinical Chemistry
12.3.1.2 Immunochemistry/Immunoassay Analyzers
12.3.1.3 Clinical Microbiology Systems
12.3.1.4 Molecular Diagnostics
12.3.1.5 Hematology
12.3.1.6 Clinical Coagulation Analyzers
12.4 Competitive Situation and Trends
12.4.1 Product Launches & Approvals
12.4.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations
12.4.3 Acquisitions
12.4.4 Expansions
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Roche Diagnostics
13.2 Danaher Corporation
13.3 Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
13.4 Siemens Healthineers
13.5 Sysmex Corporation
13.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific
13.7 Becton, Dickinson and Company
13.8 Biomerieux SA
13.9 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
13.1 Johnson & Johnson
13.11 Agilent Technologies
13.12 Qiagen
13.13 Diasorin
13.14 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (A Part of Carlyle Group)
13.15 Speedx Diagnostics
13.16 Genspeed Biotech GmbH
13.17 Genomeme
13.18 Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.
13.19 Msdx
13.20 Caris Life Sciences, Inc.
14 Appendix
14.1 Discussion Guide
14.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
14.3 Available Customizations
