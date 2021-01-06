MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA"), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing a new category of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction, today announced that the Company will participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference.



TELA Bio's management is also scheduled to present at the Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 2:45 PM EST. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.telabio.com.

TELA Bio, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing a new category of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. TELA's products are designed to improve on shortcomings of existing biologics and minimize long-term exposure to permanent synthetic material. TELA's portfolio is supported by quality, data-driven science and extensive pre-clinical research that has consistently demonstrated advantages over other commercially available products.

