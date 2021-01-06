BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdi ngs, Inc. (“Greenlane” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: GNLN), a global house of brands and one of the largest sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced its partnership with Last Prisoner Project (“LPP”), a nonprofit organization committed to clemency and expungement, re-entry programs and advocacy for individuals with cannabis convictions.



Last Prisoner Project is a network of cannabis industry leaders, policy and education experts, executives, and artists dedicated to bringing restorative justice to the cannabis industry. Their program is dedicated to releasing the more than 40,000 people currently incarcerated for cannabis offenses that are now legal in most states, raising public awareness of social injustice in the cannabis space and removing barriers to employment within the legal cannabis industry for those negatively impacted by the War on Drugs.

“Greenlane recognizes its responsibility to assist in rectifying the inequality and injustice that persists in the cannabis space,” said Aaron LoCascio, Co-Founder and CEO of Greenlane. “Last Prisoner Project has made incredible progress towards its mission and Greenlane is proud to contribute to such a committed and influential advocacy group that is generating meaningful change.”

Per the partnership, Greenlane will make a direct monetary contribution to LPP and participate in the non-profit’s ‘Roll It Up For Justice’ program which encourages customers to donate to LPP at checkout on Greenlane’s consumer facing e-commerce websites and in Higher Standards retail stores. Greenlane also has plans to launch product collaborations with LPP to direct a portion of its profits in support of re-entry programs, criminal record expungement, and release.

“Last Prisoner Project is extremely thankful for Greenlane’s generosity and support,” said Mary Bailey, Managing Director of Last Prisoner Project. “We have already established direct services in three states within our first year of operations, and plan to scale initiatives to at least six additional states in 2021 using capital from fundraising efforts. Greenlane’s partnership brings us one step closer to reaching our fundraising goal and furthering our mission to bring social justice to the cannabis industry.”

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane (NASDAQ: GNLN) is the leading global platform for the development and distribution of premium cannabis accessories and lifestyle products. The company operates as a powerful house of brands, a third-party brand accelerator, and omni-channel distribution platform. Greenlane serves the global markets with an expansive customer base of more than 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis businesses, smoke shops, and specialty retailers. Greenlane’s world-class team provides services including product development, go-to-market strategy, sales and marketing support, customer service, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, supply chain management, and distribution. As a pioneer in the cannabis space, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry’s leading brands, including PAX Labs, Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Cookies, Grenco Science, and DaVinci. Greenlane also proudly owns and operates a diverse brand portfolio including packaging innovator Pollen Gear™, the K.Haring Glass Collection by Higher Standards, Marley Natural™, and VIBES™ rolling papers. Higher Standards, Greenlane’s flagship brand, offers both a high-end product line and immersive retail experience with groundbreaking stores in both New York City’s Chelsea Market and Malibu, California. Greenlane also owns and operates both Vapor.com and VapoShop.com, two industry-leading, direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms in North America and Europe respectively. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

About Last Prisoner Project

The Last Prisoner Project (LPP) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cannabis-related criminal justice reform. As the United States moves away from the criminalization of cannabis, giving rise to a major new industry, there remains the fundamental injustice inflicted upon those who have suffered under America’s unjust policy of cannabis prohibition. Through intervention, advocacy, and awareness campaigns, the Last Prisoner Project works to redress the past and continuing harms of these inhumane and ineffective laws and policies. Visit www.lastprisonerproject.org or text FREEDOM to 24365 to donate and learn more.