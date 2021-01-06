New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Referral Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959875/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Self-referral, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.6% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Professional-referral segment is readjusted to a revised 20.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $773.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.5% CAGR
The Referral Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$773.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.6% and 16% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.2% CAGR.
Third party-referral Segment to Record 16.4% CAGR
In the global Third party-referral segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$603 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 172-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959875/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Referral Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Referral Management Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Referral Management Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Self-referral (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Self-referral (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Professional-referral (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Professional-referral (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Third party-referral (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Third party-referral (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Software (Component) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Software (Component) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Services (Component) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Services (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: On-Premise (Delivery Mode) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: On-Premise (Delivery Mode) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 15: Web (Delivery Mode) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: Web (Delivery Mode) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Cloud (Delivery Mode) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: Cloud (Delivery Mode) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Referral Management Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Referral Management Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: United States Referral Management Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: United States Referral Management Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: United States Referral Management Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: United States Referral Management Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: United States Referral Management Market Share
Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Referral Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Referral Management Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 27: Canadian Referral Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Referral Management Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and 2027
Table 29: Canadian Referral Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: Referral Management Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Delivery Mode for 2020 and 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Referral Management: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: Japanese Referral Management Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 33: Japanese Market for Referral Management: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 34: Japanese Referral Management Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 35: Japanese Market for Referral Management: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Delivery Mode for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 36: Japanese Referral Management Market Share Analysis by
Delivery Mode: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Referral Management Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Chinese Referral Management Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 39: Chinese Referral Management Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 40: Chinese Referral Management Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 41: Chinese Referral Management Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Delivery Mode for the Period 2020-2027
Table 42: Chinese Referral Management Market by Delivery Mode:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Referral Management Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Referral Management Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: European Referral Management Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 45: European Referral Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 46: European Referral Management Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 47: European Referral Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 48: European Referral Management Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Referral Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2020-2027
Table 50: European Referral Management Market Share Breakdown
by Delivery Mode: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 51: Referral Management Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 52: French Referral Management Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 53: Referral Management Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 54: French Referral Management Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Referral Management Market in France by Delivery
Mode: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: French Referral Management Market Share Analysis by
Delivery Mode: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 57: Referral Management Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 58: German Referral Management Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 59: Referral Management Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 60: German Referral Management Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Referral Management Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Delivery Mode for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Referral Management Market Share Breakdown by
Delivery Mode: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 63: Italian Referral Management Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 64: Italian Referral Management Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 65: Italian Referral Management Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 66: Italian Referral Management Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 67: Italian Referral Management Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Delivery Mode for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Italian Referral Management Market by Delivery Mode:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 69: United Kingdom Market for Referral Management: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 70: United Kingdom Referral Management Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 71: United Kingdom Market for Referral Management: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 72: United Kingdom Referral Management Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Referral Management: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Delivery Mode
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: United Kingdom Referral Management Market Share
Analysis by Delivery Mode: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 75: Rest of Europe Referral Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 76: Rest of Europe Referral Management Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 77: Rest of Europe Referral Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 78: Rest of Europe Referral Management Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Rest of Europe Referral Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2020-2027
Table 80: Rest of Europe Referral Management Market Share
Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 81: Referral Management Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Referral Management Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 83: Referral Management Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Referral Management Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Referral Management Market in Asia-Pacific by
Delivery Mode: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Referral Management Market Share
Analysis by Delivery Mode: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 87: Rest of World Referral Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 88: Referral Management Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 89: Rest of World Referral Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 90: Referral Management Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and
2027
Table 91: Rest of World Referral Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Referral Management Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Delivery Mode for 2020
and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959875/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: