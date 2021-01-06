New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Referral Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959875/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Self-referral, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.6% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Professional-referral segment is readjusted to a revised 20.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $773.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.5% CAGR



The Referral Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$773.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.6% and 16% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.2% CAGR.



Third party-referral Segment to Record 16.4% CAGR



In the global Third party-referral segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$603 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 172-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Eceptionist, Inc.

Ehealth Technologies, Inc.

Harris Corporation

Kyruus, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Referralmd

The Advisory Board Company







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Referral Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Referral Management Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Referral Management Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Self-referral (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Self-referral (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Professional-referral (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Professional-referral (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Third party-referral (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Third party-referral (Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Software (Component) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Software (Component) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Services (Component) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Services (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: On-Premise (Delivery Mode) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: On-Premise (Delivery Mode) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 15: Web (Delivery Mode) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 16: Web (Delivery Mode) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Cloud (Delivery Mode) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 18: Cloud (Delivery Mode) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Referral Management Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Referral Management Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: United States Referral Management Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: United States Referral Management Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 22: United States Referral Management Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: United States Referral Management Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: United States Referral Management Market Share

Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Referral Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Referral Management Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 27: Canadian Referral Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Referral Management Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and 2027



Table 29: Canadian Referral Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2020 to 2027



Table 30: Referral Management Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Delivery Mode for 2020 and 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Referral Management: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 32: Japanese Referral Management Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 33: Japanese Market for Referral Management: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 34: Japanese Referral Management Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: Japanese Market for Referral Management: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Delivery Mode for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 36: Japanese Referral Management Market Share Analysis by

Delivery Mode: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Referral Management Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Chinese Referral Management Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 39: Chinese Referral Management Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 40: Chinese Referral Management Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 41: Chinese Referral Management Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Delivery Mode for the Period 2020-2027



Table 42: Chinese Referral Management Market by Delivery Mode:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Referral Management Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Referral Management Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 44: European Referral Management Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 45: European Referral Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 46: European Referral Management Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 47: European Referral Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 48: European Referral Management Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Referral Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2020-2027



Table 50: European Referral Management Market Share Breakdown

by Delivery Mode: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 51: Referral Management Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 52: French Referral Management Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 53: Referral Management Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 54: French Referral Management Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Referral Management Market in France by Delivery

Mode: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: French Referral Management Market Share Analysis by

Delivery Mode: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 57: Referral Management Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 58: German Referral Management Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 59: Referral Management Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 60: German Referral Management Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Referral Management Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Delivery Mode for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Referral Management Market Share Breakdown by

Delivery Mode: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 63: Italian Referral Management Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 64: Italian Referral Management Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 65: Italian Referral Management Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 66: Italian Referral Management Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 67: Italian Referral Management Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Delivery Mode for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Italian Referral Management Market by Delivery Mode:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 69: United Kingdom Market for Referral Management: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 70: United Kingdom Referral Management Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 71: United Kingdom Market for Referral Management: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 72: United Kingdom Referral Management Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Referral Management: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Delivery Mode

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: United Kingdom Referral Management Market Share

Analysis by Delivery Mode: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 75: Rest of Europe Referral Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 76: Rest of Europe Referral Management Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 77: Rest of Europe Referral Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 78: Rest of Europe Referral Management Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Rest of Europe Referral Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2020-2027



Table 80: Rest of Europe Referral Management Market Share

Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 81: Referral Management Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 82: Asia-Pacific Referral Management Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 83: Referral Management Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 84: Asia-Pacific Referral Management Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Referral Management Market in Asia-Pacific by

Delivery Mode: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Referral Management Market Share

Analysis by Delivery Mode: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 87: Rest of World Referral Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 88: Referral Management Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 89: Rest of World Referral Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 90: Referral Management Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and

2027



Table 91: Rest of World Referral Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Referral Management Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Delivery Mode for 2020

and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

