NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) (Hudson Capital) announced today that FreightHub, Inc. (Fr8Hub), a North American transportation logistics technology platform company focused on US-Mexico cross-border shipping with which Hudson Capital has signed a definitive Merger Agreement, is inaugurating Fr8Hub University, which will be led by Mario Mena, a truckload-freight technology training veteran.



“Through our Fr8Hub University, current and prospective employees will become sales, operations or customer service experts steeped in the Fr8Hub culture through an extremely comprehensive training of our market-leading transportation logistics platform,” stated Michael Flinker, Fr8Hub’s President. “Leading the program will be Mario Mena, who brings to Fr8Hub and the classroom, best-practice training and industry expertise, including his leadership of the widely acclaimed training program at a nationally recognized transportation logistics company. Additionally, his bilingual abilities and cross-cultural knowledge will be a huge asset in educating our North American employees.”

Mena stated, “I am excited to join Fr8Hub, as I believe its platform, which leverages innovative, proprietary technology and significant industry expertise, is well positioned to capitalize on the evolving dynamics and long-term growth of domestic and cross-border truckload freight markets in Mexico, the US and Canada. During my tenure at Coyote Logistics, a major transportation logistics company, business grew dramatically. I am eager to apply my very specific capabilities and experience to launch the Fr8Hub University, which we expect will accelerate Fr8Hub’s organic growth.”

Mario Mena

Mena is a highly skilled corporate educator with expertise in delivering virtual and in-person training that focuses on software usage as well as collaborating with multiple departments to analyze feedback and fulfill training needs. While at Coyote Logistics, LLC, a major international logistics company, Mena worked with the then industry leading new-hire training program as well as served as a carrier sales national account manager.

Mena holds both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Social Work from Florida State University.

Fr8Hub University

The six-week program consists of classroom and on-the-job training. Designed around an extensive list of topics, it will deliver in-depth business fundamentals and applications along the truckload freight industry value chain. Initially virtual, the program is designed to incorporate individual and team activities and presentations. It will include lecture and discussion sessions, case studies, one-on-one personal development and training and team-based assignments that Fr8Hub has developed for each topic.

About FreightHub, Inc.

FreightHub, Inc. (Fr8Hub) makes shipping simple, transparent, and efficient. A transportation logistics platform company, Fr8Hub focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the US and Canada. As an innovative digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management system (TMS) and public API, Fr8Hub uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers that significantly improves matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking.

About Hudson Capital Inc.

Incorporated in 2014, Hudson Capital Inc. (formerly known as China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN)) commenced its business by providing financial advisory services to small and medium size companies. The traditional business segments include commercial payment advisory, intermediary bank loan advisory and international corporate financing advisory services which help clients to meet their commercial payment and investment needs. For more information, about Hudson Capital, please see the documents filed by Hudson Capital with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Important Information About the Proposed Merger Transaction and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed merger, Hudson Capital intends to file relevant materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the “Form S-4”) which was filed on November 12, 2020, and an amendment filed on December 31, 2020 with the SEC, and includes and serves as a proxy statement/prospectus for Hudson Capital’s shareholders and a prospectus for Fr8Hub’s stockholders. Promptly after the Form S-4 is declared effective by the SEC, Hudson Capital will mail the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and a proxy card to each shareholder entitled to vote at the special meeting on the merger and the other proposals set forth in the proxy statement. SHAREHOLDERS OF HUDSON CAPITAL ARE URGED TO READ THESE MATERIALS (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS IN CONNECTION WITH THE MERGER THAT HUDSON CAPITAL WILL FILE WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT HUDSON CAPITAL, FREIGHTHUB AND THE MERGER. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials in connection with the merger (when they become available), and any other documents filed by Hudson Capital with the SEC, may be obtained free of charge at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

Participants in the Solicitation

Hudson Capital and its directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Hudson Capital’s shareholders with respect to the merger. A list of the names of those directors and executive officers and a description of their interests in Hudson Capital are included in the prospectus/proxy statement for the proposed merger and are available at www.sec.gov. Additional information regarding the interests of such participants will be contained in the prospectus/proxy statement for the proposed merger when available. Information about Hudson Capital’s directors and executive officers and their ownership of ordinary shares of Hudson Capital is set forth in Hudson Capital’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 15, 2020. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

Fr8Hub and its directors and executive officers may also be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Hudson Capital in connection with the proposed merger. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the proposed merger are included in the prospectus/proxy statement for the proposed merger, and are available at www.sec.gov.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Hudson Capital’s and Fr8Hub’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Hudson Capital’s and Fr8Hub’s expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the proposed acquisition, the satisfaction of the closing conditions to the proposed acquisition, and the timing of the completion of the proposed acquisition.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Hudson Capital’s and Fr8Hub’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the definitive merger agreement (the “Agreement”); (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Hudson Capital or Fr8Hub following the announcement of the Agreement and the transactions contemplated therein; (3) the inability to complete the proposed acquisition, including due to failure to obtain approval of the shareholders of Hudson Capital and stockholders of Fr8Hub, certain regulatory approvals, or satisfy other conditions to closing in the Agreement; (4) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Agreement or could otherwise cause the transaction to fail to close; (5) the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Fr8Hub’s business and/or the ability of the parties to complete the proposed acquisition; (6) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Hudson Capital’s shares of common stock on Nasdaq following the proposed merger; (7) the risk that the proposed acquisition disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the proposed merger; (8) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed merger, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Fr8Hub to grow and manage growth profitably, and retain its key employees; (9) costs related to the proposed merger; (10) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (11) the possibility that Hudson Capital or Fr8Hub may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (12) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Fr8Hub; (13) risks related to the organic and inorganic growth of Fr8Hub’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; and (14) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the prospectus/proxy statement on the Form S-4, relating to the proposed merger, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, to be filed by Hudson Capital and in Hudson Capital’s other filings with the SEC. Hudson Capital cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Hudson Capital and Fr8Hub caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Hudson Capital and Fr8Hub do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed merger. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

Fr8Hub Contact:

Moriah Shilton or Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, fr8hub@lhai.com, 415.433.3777

Hudson Capital Contact:

Hon Man Yun, Chief Financial Officer, man@hudsoncapitalusa.com, (852) 98047102