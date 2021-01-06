New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05647213/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on compression wear and shapewear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for plus size clothing and growing online sales of compression wear and shapewear. In addition, growing demand for plus size clothing is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The compression wear and shapewear market analysis include product segment, distribution channel segment, and geographical landscapes.



The compression wear and shapewear market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Compression wear

• Shapewear



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing awareness about fitness and shift toward compression wear as one of the prime reasons driving the compression wear and shapewear market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on compression wear and shapewear market cover the following areas:

• Compression wear and shapewear market sizing

• Compression wear and shapewear market forecast

• Compression wear and shapewear market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05647213/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001