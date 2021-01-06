Ress Life Investments A/S
Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
DK-1057 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 6 January 2021
Corporate Announcement 01/2021
Ress Life Investments A/S announces the events of the annual general meeting
held on 6 January 2021.
At the annual general meeting of Ress Life Investments A/S held on Wednesday 6 January 2021, the following decisions were taken:
• The 2019/2020 Annual Report was approved – cf item 1 of the agenda.
• Appropriation of the year's result was approved - cf item 2 of the agenda.
• Søren Andersen, Jeppe Buskov, Ketil Petersen and Anne Buchardt were re-elected to the Board of Directors - cf item 3 of the agenda.
• The Remuneration Policy and the Remuneration Report was approved - cf item 4 of the agenda.
• The remuneration of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2020/2021 was
approved – cf item 5 of the agenda.
• Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor – cf
item 6 of the agenda.
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel +46 7 366 072 42
