New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05501600/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on electric vehicle range extender market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, governing bodies promoting the sales of electric vehicles and benefits associated with engine downsizing. In addition, increasing demand for plug-in hybrid electric vehicle is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The electric vehicle range extender market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The electric vehicle range extender market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the high cost of energy efficient cars triggering the demand for range extenders in affordable EVs as one of the prime reasons driving the electric vehicle range extender market growth during the next few years. Also, proliferation of long-range electric vehicles and development of range maximization techniques in electric vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on electric vehicle range extender market covers the following areas:

• Electric vehicle range extender market sizing

• Electric vehicle range extender market forecast

• Electric vehicle range extender market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05501600/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001