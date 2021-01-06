Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Shale Gas Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The shale gas market is poised to grow by $13.51 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.



The report on shale gas market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the advantages associated with shale gas and increasing consumption of natural gas. This study identifies the growing investments in shale as one of the prime reasons driving the shale gas market growth during the next few years.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading shale gas market vendors that include BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., ConocoPhillips, Devon Energy Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Occidental Petroleum Corp., PetroChina Co. Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Total SA.



Also, the shale gas market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



