The global lubricant anti-wear agents market size is projected to grow from USD 698 million in 2020 to USD 784 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2020 to 2025.



The growing demand for high-passenger and commercial vehicles in the automotive industry is driving the lubricant anti-wear agents industry growth as well as the rising GDP in the Asia-Pacific. The increasing inclination toward electric vehicles and environmental concerns is restraining the growth of the market.



The zinc dialkldithiophosphate (ZDDP) lubricant anti-wear agents segment, by type, is projected to have the largest market share



Zinc dialkldithiophosphate (ZDDP) is a family of uncharged compounds composed of phosphorus, zinc, and sulfur traces, primarily used as anti-wear additives in lubricants such as gear oil, grease, and motor oil. Zinc dialkldithiophosphate has high thermal and hydrolytic stability and forms protective chemical films on metal surfaces which prevents corrosive damage to valve train and bearings.



ZDDPs are multifunctional because they provide wear, oxidation, and corrosion protection. Their antioxidant properties prevent soot deposits and formation of sludge on engine components. This additive provides oxidation, copper-lead bearing corrosion, and wear control majorly in diesel and gasoline engines. It is particularly effective under severe temperature and load. Thus, zinc dialkldithiophosphate enhances the properties of lubricants and is used in various applications such as engine oil, hydraulic oil, and compressor oil.



The engine oil application segment is projected to lead the global lubricant anti-wear agents market during the forecast period

Based on the application, the engine oil application segment led the lubricant anti-wear agents market in 2019. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growth of the automotive sector mainly related to passenger cars and commercial vehicles in the developing regions of the world, and the increasing population in APAC is driving the growth of the automotive oil application segment.



Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the global lubricant anti-wear agents market during the forecast period



The Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the lubricant anti-wear agents industry from 2020 to 2025 in terms of both value and volume. The demand for lubricant anti-wear agents is increasing in Asia-Pacific owing to the growing automotive industry in the region. Also, the increasing GDP in the area is expected to fuel the demand for automobiles; thus, driving the lubricant anti-wear agents market growth. The market in this region is also projected to continue its market dominance in terms of both value and volume, from 2020 to 2025, owing to the and rising industrial activities in the developing countries of the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Lubricant Anti-Wear Agents Market

4.2 Lubricant Anti-Wear Agents Market, by Region

4.3 Asia-Pacific Lubricant Anti-Wear Agents Market, by Country and Application

4.4 Lubricant Anti-Wear Agents Market, by Sales Channel

4.5 Lubricant Anti-Wear Agents Market, by Application



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Automotive Sector

5.2.1.2 High Economic Growth in the Asia-Pacific Led by Increasing Industrial Activity

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Drive Towards Alternative Fuels

5.2.2.2 Rising Competition from Unorganized and Fragmented Market

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Renewable Energy

5.2.3.2 Increasing Market Opportunities from BRICS Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Fluctuations in Prices of Crude Oil

5.2.4.2 Rising Demand for Hybrid and Electric Vehicles

5.2.4.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Industry Outlook

5.4.1 Automotive Industry

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Trade Data

5.7 Patent Analysis

5.8 Trends in Average Selling Prices

5.9 Regulatory Landscape



6 COVID-19 Impact on Lubricant Market Ecosystem

6.1 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

6.1.1 COVID-19 Economic Impact - Scenario Assessment

6.2 Critical COVID-19 Factors Impacting the Lubricants Market in 2020

6.3 Lubricants Market Projections Based on Driving Factors and COVID-19 Impact

6.4 Value Chain of Lubricants Industry

6.5 Key Takeaways

6.5.1 Impact on Transportation

6.5.2 Impact on Industrial Applications

6.6 Factors Driving the Growth

6.6.1 Disruption in the Automotive Industry

6.6.1.1 Impact on Customers' Output & Strategies to Resume/Improve Production

6.6.1.2 Customer's Most Impacted Regions

6.6.1.3 Risk Assessment and Opportunities

6.6.1.4 Analyst's Viewpoint on Growth Outlook and New Market Opportunities



7 Lubricant Anti-Wear Agents Market, by Sales Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Captive

7.2.1 Competitive Edge in Terms of Price is Expected to Drive the Segment

7.3 Merchant

7.3.1 Requirement of Minimum Investments on Fixed Assets Expected to Propel Demand for the Segment



8 Lubricant Anti-Wear Agents Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive

8.2.1 Rising Demand for Engine Oil from Passenger and Commercial Vehicles Expected to Increase Demand in the Segment

8.2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Industry

8.2.2 Engine Oil

8.2.3 Automotive Gear Oil

8.2.4 Automotive Transmission Fluid

8.3 Industrial

8.3.1 Lubricant Anti-Wear Agents Used in Hydraulic Oil and Metalworking Fluid Expected to Drive Demand for this Segment

8.3.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Sector

8.3.2 Hydraulic Oil

8.3.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Hydraulic Oil

8.3.3 Metal Working Fluid

8.3.3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Metal Working Fluid

8.3.4 Grease

8.3.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Grease

8.3.5 Others



9 Lubricant Anti-Wear Agents Market, by Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Zinc Dialkldithiophosphate (ZDDP)

9.2.1 Wear, Oxidation, and Corrosion Protection Properties are Expected to Drive Demand

9.3 P-Derivative

9.3.1 Rising Demand for P-Derivative in Various Applications is Expected to Drive the Market During the Forecast Period

9.3.2 Phosphonate

9.3.3 Phosphate

9.3.4 Phosphite



10 Lubricant Anti-Wear Agents Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 North America

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

11.2.1 Star

11.2.2 Emerging Leaders

11.2.3 Pervasive

11.2.4 Participants

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping of SMEs

11.3.1 Progressive Companies

11.3.2 Responsive Companies

11.3.3 Starting Blocks

11.3.4 Dynamic Companies

11.4 Market Share, 2018

11.5 Competitive Scenario

11.5.1 New Product Launches

11.5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.5.3 Contracts & Agreements

11.5.4 Investments & Expansions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Afton Chemical

12.1.1 Products Offered

12.1.2 Recent Developments

12.1.3 Analyst's View

12.1.3.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

12.1.3.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.1.3.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

12.2 BASF SE

12.2.1 Business Overview

12.2.2 Products Offered

12.2.3 Recent Developments

12.2.4 Analyst's View

12.2.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

12.2.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

12.3 Chevron Oronite

12.3.1 Products Offered

12.3.2 Recent Developments

12.3.3 Analyst's View

12.3.3.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

12.3.3.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.3.3.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

12.4 Solvay

12.4.1 Products Offered

12.4.2 Recent Developments

12.4.3 Analyst's View

12.4.3.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

12.4.3.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.4.3.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

12.5 LANXESS

12.5.1 Products Offered

12.5.2 Recent Developments

12.5.3 Analyst's View

12.5.3.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

12.5.3.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.5.3.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

12.6 King Industries

12.6.1 Products Offered

12.6.2 Recent Developments

12.7 Lubrizol Corporation

12.7.1 Products Offered

12.7.2 Recent Developments

12.8 Prasol Chemicals

12.8.1 Products Offered

12.8.2 Recent Developments

12.9 Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A.

12.9.1 Products Offered

12.9.2 Recent Developments

12.10 Israel Chemicals (ICL)

12.10.1 Products Offered

12.10.2 Recent Developments

12.11 Clariant

12.11.1 Products Offered

12.11.2 Recent Developments

12.12 Jinzhou Kangtai Lubricant Additives

12.12.1 Products Offered

12.12.2 Recent Developments

12.13 Wuxi South Petroleum Additives

12.13.1 Products Offered

12.13.2 Recent Developments

12.14 Transasia Petrochem

12.14.1 Products Offered

12.14.2 Recent Developments

12.15 Dorf Ketal Chemicals

12.16 Seqens

12.17 Repsol

12.18 Amsoil

12.19 ZPlus, LLC

12.20 Infineum

12.21 Xinxiang Richful Lube Additive

12.22 CamGuard



13 Appendix

13.1 Discussion Guide

13.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

13.3 Available Customizations

