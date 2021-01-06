Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Almond Ingredients Market by Type (Whole Almonds, Almond Pieces, Almond Flour, Almond Paste, and Almond Milk), Application (Snacks, Bars, Bakery, Confectionery, Milk Substitutes & Ice Creams, Nut & Seed Buttres, RTE Cereals), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The almond ingredients market was valued at USD 9,313.3 million in 2019. It is projected to reach USD 16,965.0 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.



Numerous nutritional benefits offered by almond and almond ingredients, a rapid increase in almond-based product launches by key players in the food & beverage market, growing inclination of consumers toward plant-based and gluten-free products, and associations and organizations promoting the nut ingredient industry are the key factors projected to drive the growth of the almond ingredients market during the forecast period. However, the growth of the almond ingredients market is inhibited by factors, such as unstable prices of raw materials and growing incidences of almond allergy among consumers.



By type, the almond pieces segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Almond pieces or chopped almonds intensify the flavor of food products, to which it is added. Almond pieces are available in various forms, such as halves, slices/flakes, and diced/chopped. Almond pieces help in adding crunch, texture, and nutrition to the products and are increasingly used in the preparation of health-based snack foods. The market for almond pieces is projected to witness a rapid growth across regions due to the development of the food processing industry and high consumption among the population. However, the market continues to witness significant growth in developed countries, such as the US and Germany, due to the high awareness pertaining to health-based foods products and an increase in the food processing sectors.



By application, the bars segment is estimated to account for the fastest growth rate.



The majority of consumers are inclining toward the bar category as a convenience health befitting food product. The bars segment has experienced a significant amount of growth in the past few years. Moreover, consumers consider almonds as the most desired ingredient, as almonds make a bar crunchier in texture and provide numerous nutrients, and improves taste.



Almonds contain the highest amount of protein than other tree nuts. Almond contains various nutrients, including vitamin E, fiber, calcium, riboflavin, and niacin. They are also a leading source of magnesium. Almonds provide a fuller for a longer feeling to consumers. Owing to these factors, almonds are considered the best ingredient for bars and constantly experiencing growth.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The almond ingredients industry in the Asia Pacific region is growing due to the change in the lifestyle of customers and the increase in disposable income. According to the World Bank, it is the fastest-growing economy in the world. The market in this region is witnessing a dramatic transformation regarding diet diversification, rapid urbanization, and liberal trade policies in the food sector. Furthermore, a rise in consumer awareness about health issues, an increase in inclination of consumers toward health-benefiting food products, a surge in income and purchasing power, and rapid growth of the middle-class population are the major factors offering growth opportunities for almond ingredient manufacturers in the market in the region.

The almond ingredients market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and RoW (the Middle East and Africa).



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview of the Almond Ingredients Market

4.2 Almond Ingredients Market, by Region

4.3 Almond Ingredients Market, by Application

4.4 Almond Ingredients Market, by Type

4.5 Europe: Almond Ingredients Market, by Application and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Patent Analysis

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Numerous Nutritional Benefits Offered by Almond and Almond Ingredients

5.3.1.2 Rapid Increase in Almond-Based Product Launches by Key Players in the Food & Beverage Market

5.3.1.3 Growing Inclination of Consumers Toward Plant-Based and Gluten-Free Products

5.3.1.4 Associations and Organizations Promoting the Nut Ingredient Industry

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Growing Incidences of Almond Allergy Among Consumers

5.3.2.2 Unstable Prices of Raw Materials

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Increasing Demand for Almond Ingredients in Developing Markets, Such as the Asia-Pacific Region

5.3.3.2 Expansions by Key Players and Resources Present in the Region

5.3.3.3 Potential for Diversification into Other Application Sectors

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Food Safety Issues Along the Supply Chain of Almond Trading

5.3.4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Supply Chain of Almond Ingredients

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.5 Trade Analysis

5.6 Ecosystem

5.7 Yc-Ycc Shift



6 Key Regulations

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Regulations for Almond Ingredients

6.2.1 Food and Drug Administration

6.2.2 Electronic Code of Federal Regulations

6.2.3 Eu Regulations



7 Case Study Analysis

7.1 Case Studies on Top Industry Innovations and Best Practices

7.1.1 Almonds and Almond Ingredients to Encourage Snacking Innovations in the Coming Years

7.1.2 Increase in Application of Almond Flour in the Food Industry Other Than Bakery Products



8 Almond Ingredients Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

8.3 Whole Almonds

8.3.1 Increase in Inclination of Consumers Toward Healthy Food to Drive the Market Growth

8.4 Almond Pieces

8.4.1 Availability of a Wide Range Almond Pieces for Various Applications

8.5 Almond Flour

8.5.1 Increase in Demand for Gluten-Free Food Products to Create Growth Opportunities for Manufacturers

8.6 Almond Paste

8.6.1 Application in Traditional Recipes and Almond Milk Provides Growth Opportunities for Manufacturers

8.7 Almond Milk

8.7.1 Increasing Cases of Lactose Intolerance and Milk Allergies to Create Growth Opportunities for Almond Milk Manufacturers

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Almond Oil and Extracts to Contribute to the Growth of the Market



9 Almond Ingredients Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

9.3 Snacks

9.3.1 Rising Demand for Health-Based Snacks Creating Growth Opportunities

9.4 Bars

9.4.1 Increasing Product Launches of Almond Bars Are Creating Growth Opportunities

9.5 Bakery

9.5.1 Increased Usage of Almond Flavor in Confectionery and Baked Foods to Drive the Market

9.6 Confectionery

9.6.1 Increasing Demand for Chocolate Confections with Almond Inclusions Drives the Market

9.7 Milk Substitutes & Ice Creams

9.7.1 Milk Substitutes

9.7.1.1 Growing Demand for Dairy Alternatives Driving the Milk Substitutes Market

9.7.2 Ice Creams

9.7.2.1 Premium Range of Almond-Based Low-Fat Ice Creams Driving the Market

9.8 Nut & Seed Butters

9.8.1 Rising Number of Product Innovations to Drive the Market

9.9 Rte Cereals

9.9.1 Increasing Trend for Healthy Breakfast Cereals and Muesli to Create Growth Opportunities for the Market

9.10 Other Applications

9.10.1 Almond Oil and Artisan Foods at a Trending Stage



10 Almond Ingredients Market, by Brand

10.1 Introduction

10.2 La Morella Nuts

10.3 Mariani Nut Company

10.4 Terrasoul Superfoods

10.5 Blue Diamond Growers

10.6 Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds LLC

10.7 Sunbest Natural

10.8 Olam International

10.9 Squirrel Brand

10.10 Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts

10.11 We Got Nuts



11 Almond Ingredients Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

11.3 North America

11.4 Europe

11.5 Asia-Pacific

11.6 Latin America

11.7 Rest of the World



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Scenario

12.2.1 New Product Launches

12.2.2 Expansions & Investments

12.2.3 Joint Ventures, Investments, and Partnerships

12.2.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.4 Business Strategy Excellence

12.5 Market Share of Major Players

12.6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Key Player

12.6.1 Adm

12.6.2 Olam International



13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

13.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping- Established Player Microquadrants

13.1.1 Stars

13.1.2 Emerging Leaders

13.1.3 Pervasive

13.1.4 Emerging Companies

13.2 Start-Up Microquadrants

13.2.1 Progressive Companies

13.2.2 Responsive Companies

13.2.3 Dynamic Companies

13.2.4 Starting Blocks

13.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company (Adm)

13.4 Olam International Limited

13.5 Barry Callebaut Group

13.6 Blue Diamond Growers

13.7 John B. Sanfilippo & Son

13.8 Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts (Bain)

13.9 Savencia Sa

13.10 Kanegrade Limited

13.11 the Wonderful Company

13.12 Harris Woolf California Almonds

13.13 Treehouse California Almonds

13.14 Dohler Gmbh

13.15 Royal Nut Company

13.16 Repute Foods Pvt. Ltd.

13.17 Deep Nuts N Flavors Llp

13.18 Shivam Cashew Industry

13.19 Modern Ingredients

13.20 Connoils LLC

13.21 Valley Harvest Nut Company

13.22 Etchem



14 Appendix

14.1 Discussion Guide

14.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

14.3 Available Customizations

14.4 Related Reports

14.5 Author Details

