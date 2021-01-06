Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vodka Market in US 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The vodka market in the US is poised to grow by 55.38 million litres during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.



The report on vodka market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the increasing prominence of private-label brands and growing demand from millennials. This study identifies the growth of organized retail sector as one of the prime reasons driving the vodka market in US growth during the next few years.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vodka market in US vendors that include Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Bacardi Ltd., Becle SAB de CV, Brown-Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari-Milano Spa, Diageo Plc, Pernod Ricard SA, Polmos Zyrardow Sp. ZOO, and Suntory Holdings Ltd..



Also, the vodka market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Product by volume

Unflavored - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)

Flavored - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)

Market opportunity by Product by volume

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel by volume

On-trade - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)

Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)

Market opportunity by Distribution channel by volume

Market Segmentation by Price by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Price by volume

Premium - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)

Value - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the US market

Market opportunity by Price by volume

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

Bacardi Ltd.

Becle SAB de CV

Brown-Forman Corp.

Constellation Brands Inc.

Davide Campari-Milano Spa

Diageo Plc

Pernod Ricard SA

Polmos Zyrardow Sp. ZOO

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7mgplz



