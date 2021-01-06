New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rat Model Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959861/?utm_source=GNW

9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Knockout, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$205.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Outbred segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $150.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The Rat Model market in the U.S. is estimated at US$150.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$142.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.



Inbred Segment to Record 6.4% CAGR



In the global Inbred segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$54.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$84.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$93.6 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 232-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Biomere

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Covance, Inc.

Envigo, Inc.

Genoway S.A.

Horizon Discovery Group PLC

Janvier Labs

Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Transviragen, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959861/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Rat Model Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Rat Model Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Rat Model Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Rat Model Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Knockout (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Knockout (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Knockout (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Outbred (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Outbred (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Outbred (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Inbred (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Inbred (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Inbred (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Hybrid (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Hybrid (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Hybrid (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Immunodeficient (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Immunodeficient (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Immunodeficient (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Conditioned (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Conditioned (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Conditioned (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Cryopreservation (Service) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Cryopreservation (Service) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Cryopreservation (Service) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Breeding (Service) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Breeding (Service) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Breeding (Service) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Re-Derivation (Service) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Re-Derivation (Service) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Re-Derivation (Service) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Genetic Testing (Service) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Genetic Testing (Service) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 33: Genetic Testing (Service) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Quarantine (Service) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Quarantine (Service) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 36: Quarantine (Service) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Other Services (Service) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Other Services (Service) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Other Services (Service) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: CROs (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: CROs (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 42: CROs (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Academic & Research Institutes (End-Use) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Academic & Research Institutes (End-Use) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 45: Academic & Research Institutes (End-Use) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Healthcare Companies (End-Use) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 47: Healthcare Companies (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 48: Healthcare Companies (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Rat Model Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: United States Rat Model Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Rat Model Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 51: United States Rat Model Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: United States Rat Model Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Service: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Rat Model Market in the United States by Service:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 54: United States Rat Model Market Share Breakdown by

Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: United States Rat Model Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Rat Model Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 57: Rat Model Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 58: Canadian Rat Model Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Canadian Rat Model Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 60: Rat Model Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 61: Canadian Rat Model Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Service: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Canadian Rat Model Historic Market Review by Service

in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 63: Rat Model Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 64: Canadian Rat Model Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Rat Model Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 66: Canadian Rat Model Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 67: Japanese Market for Rat Model: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: Rat Model Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Japanese Rat Model Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Japanese Market for Rat Model: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: Rat Model Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Service for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Japanese Rat Model Market Share Analysis by Service:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Rat Model

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Japanese Rat Model Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 75: Rat Model Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 76: Chinese Rat Model Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Rat Model Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Chinese Rat Model Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Chinese Rat Model Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Rat Model Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Service: 2012-2019



Table 81: Chinese Rat Model Market by Service: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Chinese Demand for Rat Model in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Rat Model Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Chinese Rat Model Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Rat Model Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 85: European Rat Model Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 86: Rat Model Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: European Rat Model Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: European Rat Model Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 89: Rat Model Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: European Rat Model Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: European Rat Model Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Service: 2020-2027



Table 92: Rat Model Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: European Rat Model Market Share Breakdown by Service:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: European Rat Model Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 95: Rat Model Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: European Rat Model Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 97: Rat Model Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: French Rat Model Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: French Rat Model Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rat Model Market in France by Service: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: French Rat Model Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Service: 2012-2019



Table 102: French Rat Model Market Share Analysis by Service:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rat Model Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: French Rat Model Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: French Rat Model Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 106: Rat Model Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: German Rat Model Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: German Rat Model Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Rat Model Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: German Rat Model Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Service: 2012-2019



Table 111: German Rat Model Market Share Breakdown by Service:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Rat Model Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: German Rat Model Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Rat Model Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 115: Italian Rat Model Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Rat Model Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Italian Rat Model Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Italian Rat Model Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Rat Model Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Service: 2012-2019



Table 120: Italian Rat Model Market by Service: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Italian Demand for Rat Model in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Rat Model Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Italian Rat Model Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 124: United Kingdom Market for Rat Model: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Rat Model Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: United Kingdom Rat Model Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: United Kingdom Market for Rat Model: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Rat Model Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period

2012-2019



Table 129: United Kingdom Rat Model Market Share Analysis by

Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Rat Model in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: United Kingdom Rat Model Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Rat Model Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Rest of Europe Rat Model Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 134: Rat Model Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Europe Rat Model Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Europe Rat Model Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service: 2020-2027



Table 137: Rat Model Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand

by Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Europe Rat Model Market Share Breakdown by

Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Europe Rat Model Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 140: Rat Model Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Europe Rat Model Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Rat Model Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Asia-Pacific Rat Model Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Rat Model Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Rat Model Market in Asia-Pacific by Service:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Rat Model Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Service: 2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Rat Model Market Share Analysis by

Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Rat Model Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: Asia-Pacific Rat Model Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Rat Model Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 151: Rest of World Rat Model Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 152: Rest of World Rat Model Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 153: Rat Model Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 154: Rest of World Rat Model Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Rest of World Rat Model Historic Market Review by

Service in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 156: Rat Model Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 157: Rest of World Rat Model Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Rat Model Market in Rest of World: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of World Rat Model Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 31

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959861/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001