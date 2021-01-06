Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Home Insurance Market Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report looks at the domestic home/property insurance market, where home insurance is defined as insurance which covers individuals against the cost of repairing or rebuilding their home or replacing its contents. This report considers the size of the market, recent trends, the major players, forecast for the future and sets out the environmental framework in which insurance is sold today.



2019/20 have been turbulent years for home insurance in terms of claims, significant mergers and divestments and changed underwriting capacity. The publisher estimates that home insurance gross written premiums (GWP) will reach around 7 billion in 2020, a rise of 2% compared with 2019.

Predicting future premiums growth is very difficult at the moment given the uncertainties about when the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will come to an end, and the pandemics final economic impact. Overall, the publisher expects to see no growth in GWP in 2021, however, growth will return after 2021.

Key factors influencing the market today are:

COVID-19 - This has had a range of impacts on the home insurance market. Key amongst these are more home working, which has reduced burglary and water damage claims but increased fire claims. It has also increased pressure on the finances of some families making it harder for them to afford home insurance. This has been mitigated, however, by FCA temporary measures to get insurers to offer flexibility on payments including payment deferrals. COVID-19 has also driven the adoption of IT systems by insurers, covering their internal operations and their direct to consumer distribution operations. This has accelerated the growing focus of the industry on using InsurTech to improve customer engagement and offer more competitive and tailored prices.

The continued rise in household numbers and the recent growth in rented accommodation

The impact of adverse weather events and climate change on claims (e.g. claims for flooding and escape of water), including major storms at the end of 2019 and start of 2020

The desire for home improvements among homeowners and modern construction techniques which are encouraging claims for escape of water and fire

The growing willingness of households to switch insurers to get lower premiums

The FCA Market pricing study, which is set to outlaw price walking, introduce enhanced product governance rules and eventually stop auto-renewal being used as a barrier to switching

Growing consolidation among insurers, which has seen Allianz (including LV= and Legal & General) emerge as the clear market leader.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Over 600 insurers with the direct sales route the most important

The number of and type of households are prime market drivers

As are weather, crime and building techniques

COVID-19 a new significant market driver

FCA Market Pricing Study

Allianz the new market leader

A market valued at over 7 billion

Little growth predicted in the future

INTRODUCTION

Abbreviations

MARKET STRUCTURE

Direct route or via price comparison websites

Over 600 insurers

Two main channels to market

MARKET DEVELOPMENTS AND DRIVERS

Almost 30 million homes to insure

Eight-in-ten householders own home insurance

Ownership more likely if the consumer is older and a homeowner

Long-term change in housing tenure

Weather and the environment major issues

New building and home improvements increase risks

COVID-19

Home insurance merges into HomeTech

The rise of Insurer Hosted pricing

Flexible and On-demand home insurance

Financial Conduct Authority's Market Pricing Study

Insurance Premium Tax hits premium costs

THE KEY PLAYERS

Allianz is now the clear market leader

Admiral Group

Allianz Insurance/LV/Legal and General

Ageas

Axa Insurance UK Ltd

Aviva

BGL Group

Co-op Group

Covea Insurance plc

Direct Line Group

esure Group

Hastings Group

Lloyds Banking Group

Markerstudy Group

RSA

Zurich

MARKET SIZE AND TRENDS

A turbulent period

Home insurance market worth over 7 billion in GWP

But consumers spend less than this in a given year

THE FUTURE

InsurTech will continue to bring innovation to the industry

The potential for Open Finance

COVID-19 will have long-term impacts.

As will the FCA Market Review on pricing

GWP predicted to rise by almost 5%

ASSOCIATIONS

