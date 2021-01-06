Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydroxyapatite: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides a comprehensive account of the worldwide hydroxyapatite markets. It presents a thorough and up-to-date global assessment of the technology, markets and business of hydroxyapatite. This, in turn, will help industry participants, suppliers and customers to make the informed decisions needed to compete and succeed in the marketplace.

Report scope:

This report will cover the hydroxyapatite industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions, types, applications and trends.

This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the hydroxyapatite industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the hydroxyapatite industry and their areas of application.

Growth forecasts through 2025 are provided. Estimates on sales value are based on prices in the supply chain. Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and types of hydroxyapatite. Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.

This report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of every industry globally has been impacted by this pandemic, which has halted economic development globally. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, various governments globally are also taking measures necessary to combat the economic slowdown.

The hydroxyapatite market is further segmented based on its size: nano size, micro size and micrometer, and segmented into applications like dental, orthopedic and plastic surgery.

The report includes:

  • An overview of the global markets for hydroxyapatite within the industry
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with corresponding data analysis from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
  • Estimation of the market size and forecasted data for hydroxyapatite in dollar value and volumetric terms, and market share analysis on the basis of application and size of mineral form with major regions and countries involved
  • Emphasis on the major driving trends and challenges affecting the global hydroxyapatite market and the vendor landscape
  • Company profiles of the market leading participants

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing This Study
  • Scope of Report
  • Information Sources
  • Methodology
  • Geographic Breakdown
  • Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background

  • Origin of Hydroxyapatite
  • Hydroxyapatite Manufacturing
  • Drivers
  • Rising Popularity of Implants in Medical Sector
  • Increase in Dental Care
  • Rise in Plastic Surgeries
  • Innovations and Continuous Research and Development
  • Inhibitors
  • Hydroxyapatite Alternatives
  • Fluctuating Prices of Implants
  • Unfavorable Healthcare Reforms
  • COVID-19 Impact
  • Opportunities
  • Growing Healthcare Industry in the Asia-Pacific Region
  • Challenges
  • Increasing Popularity of Bioresorbable Composites

Chapter 4: Hydroxyapatite Market by Type

  • Introduction
  • Nano Size
  • Micro Size
  • Greater than Micrometers

Chapter 5: Hydroxyapatite Market by Source

  • Introduction
  • Natural Sources
  • Mammalian Sources
  • Aquatic Sources
  • Shell Sources
  • Plants and Algae
  • Mineral Sources
  • Synthetic Sources
  • Hydrothermal Methods
  • Sol-Gel Methods
  • Homogeneous Precipitation Methods

Chapter 6: Hydroxyapatite Market by Application

  • Introduction
  • Orthopedic
  • Dental
  • Plastic Surgery

Chapter 7: Hydroxyapatite Market by Region

  • Introduction
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the World

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

  • Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials
  • Bionnovation
  • CAM Bioceramics
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Fluidinova
  • Granulab (M) Snd Bhd
  • Merz Biomaterials (Merz North America Inc.)
  • Sigmagraft Biomaterials
  • Sofsera Corp.
  • Taihei Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.

Chapter 9: Appendix: Abbreviations/Acronyms

