Dublin, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydroxyapatite: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides a comprehensive account of the worldwide hydroxyapatite markets. It presents a thorough and up-to-date global assessment of the technology, markets and business of hydroxyapatite. This, in turn, will help industry participants, suppliers and customers to make the informed decisions needed to compete and succeed in the marketplace.

Report scope:

This report will cover the hydroxyapatite industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions, types, applications and trends.



This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the hydroxyapatite industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the hydroxyapatite industry and their areas of application.



Growth forecasts through 2025 are provided. Estimates on sales value are based on prices in the supply chain. Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and types of hydroxyapatite. Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.



This report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of every industry globally has been impacted by this pandemic, which has halted economic development globally. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, various governments globally are also taking measures necessary to combat the economic slowdown.



The hydroxyapatite market is further segmented based on its size: nano size, micro size and micrometer, and segmented into applications like dental, orthopedic and plastic surgery.

The report includes:

An overview of the global markets for hydroxyapatite within the industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with corresponding data analysis from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Estimation of the market size and forecasted data for hydroxyapatite in dollar value and volumetric terms, and market share analysis on the basis of application and size of mineral form with major regions and countries involved

Emphasis on the major driving trends and challenges affecting the global hydroxyapatite market and the vendor landscape

Company profiles of the market leading participants

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background

Origin of Hydroxyapatite

Hydroxyapatite Manufacturing

Drivers

Rising Popularity of Implants in Medical Sector

Increase in Dental Care

Rise in Plastic Surgeries

Innovations and Continuous Research and Development

Inhibitors

Hydroxyapatite Alternatives

Fluctuating Prices of Implants

Unfavorable Healthcare Reforms

COVID-19 Impact

Opportunities

Growing Healthcare Industry in the Asia-Pacific Region

Challenges

Increasing Popularity of Bioresorbable Composites

Chapter 4: Hydroxyapatite Market by Type

Introduction

Nano Size

Micro Size

Greater than Micrometers

Chapter 5: Hydroxyapatite Market by Source

Introduction

Natural Sources

Mammalian Sources

Aquatic Sources

Shell Sources

Plants and Algae

Mineral Sources

Synthetic Sources

Hydrothermal Methods

Sol-Gel Methods

Homogeneous Precipitation Methods

Chapter 6: Hydroxyapatite Market by Application

Introduction

Orthopedic

Dental

Plastic Surgery

Chapter 7: Hydroxyapatite Market by Region

Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials

Bionnovation

CAM Bioceramics

Evonik Industries AG

Fluidinova

Granulab (M) Snd Bhd

Merz Biomaterials (Merz North America Inc.)

Sigmagraft Biomaterials

Sofsera Corp.

Taihei Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.

Chapter 9: Appendix: Abbreviations/Acronyms

Companies Mentioned

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials

Bionnovation

CAM Bioceramics

Evonik Industries AG

Fluidinova

Granulab (M) Snd Bhd

Merz Biomaterials (Merz North America Inc.)

Sigmagraft Biomaterials

Sofsera Corp.

Taihei Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/irvevc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900