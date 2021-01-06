New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rangefinder Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959859/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% over the period 2020-2027.Laser, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.3% CAGR to reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ultrasonic segment is readjusted to a revised 17.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.1% share of the global Rangefinder market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Rangefinder market in the U.S. is estimated at US$566.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.81% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.8% and 15.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 178-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959859/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Rangefinder Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Rangefinder by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Rangefinder by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Rangefinder by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Laser by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Laser by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Laser by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasonic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Ultrasonic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Defense by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Defense by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Sports by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Sports by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Sports by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Rangefinder Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Rangefinder by Type -
Laser and Ultrasonic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Rangefinder by Type - Laser
and Ultrasonic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rangefinder by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Laser and Ultrasonic
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Rangefinder by
End-Use - Defense, Commercial and Sports - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Rangefinder by End-Use -
Defense, Commercial and Sports Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rangefinder by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense, Commercial and
Sports for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Rangefinder by
Type - Laser and Ultrasonic - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Rangefinder by Type -
Laser and Ultrasonic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rangefinder by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Laser and Ultrasonic
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Rangefinder by
End-Use - Defense, Commercial and Sports - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Rangefinder by End-Use -
Defense, Commercial and Sports Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rangefinder by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense, Commercial
and Sports for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Rangefinder by
Type - Laser and Ultrasonic - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Rangefinder by Type - Laser
and Ultrasonic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rangefinder by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Laser and Ultrasonic
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Rangefinder by
End-Use - Defense, Commercial and Sports - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Rangefinder by End-Use -
Defense, Commercial and Sports Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rangefinder by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense, Commercial
and Sports for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CHINA
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Rangefinder by
Type - Laser and Ultrasonic - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 38: China Historic Review for Rangefinder by Type - Laser
and Ultrasonic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Rangefinder by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Laser and Ultrasonic
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Rangefinder by
End-Use - Defense, Commercial and Sports - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 41: China Historic Review for Rangefinder by End-Use -
Defense, Commercial and Sports Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Rangefinder by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense, Commercial
and Sports for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Rangefinder Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rangefinder by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Rangefinder by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rangefinder by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rangefinder by
Type - Laser and Ultrasonic - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Rangefinder by Type -
Laser and Ultrasonic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rangefinder by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Laser and Ultrasonic
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rangefinder by
End-Use - Defense, Commercial and Sports - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Rangefinder by End-Use -
Defense, Commercial and Sports Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rangefinder by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense, Commercial
and Sports for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Rangefinder by
Type - Laser and Ultrasonic - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 53: France Historic Review for Rangefinder by Type -
Laser and Ultrasonic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Rangefinder by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Laser and Ultrasonic
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Rangefinder by
End-Use - Defense, Commercial and Sports - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 56: France Historic Review for Rangefinder by End-Use -
Defense, Commercial and Sports Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Rangefinder by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense, Commercial
and Sports for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Rangefinder by
Type - Laser and Ultrasonic - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Rangefinder by Type -
Laser and Ultrasonic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rangefinder by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Laser and Ultrasonic
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Rangefinder by
End-Use - Defense, Commercial and Sports - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Rangefinder by End-Use -
Defense, Commercial and Sports Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rangefinder by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense,
Commercial and Sports for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Rangefinder by
Type - Laser and Ultrasonic - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Rangefinder by Type - Laser
and Ultrasonic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rangefinder by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Laser and Ultrasonic
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Rangefinder by
End-Use - Defense, Commercial and Sports - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Rangefinder by End-Use -
Defense, Commercial and Sports Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rangefinder by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense, Commercial
and Sports for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Rangefinder by Type -
Laser and Ultrasonic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 71: UK Historic Review for Rangefinder by Type - Laser
and Ultrasonic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rangefinder by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Laser and Ultrasonic
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Rangefinder by
End-Use - Defense, Commercial and Sports - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Rangefinder by End-Use -
Defense, Commercial and Sports Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rangefinder by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense, Commercial and
Sports for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 76: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Rangefinder by Type - Laser and Ultrasonic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 77: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rangefinder by
Type - Laser and Ultrasonic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 78: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rangefinder by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Laser and
Ultrasonic for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Rangefinder by End-Use - Defense, Commercial and Sports -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rangefinder by
End-Use - Defense, Commercial and Sports Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 81: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rangefinder by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense,
Commercial and Sports for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Rangefinder by Type - Laser and Ultrasonic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rangefinder by Type -
Laser and Ultrasonic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 84: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rangefinder by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Laser and
Ultrasonic for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Rangefinder by End-Use - Defense, Commercial and Sports -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rangefinder by
End-Use - Defense, Commercial and Sports Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 87: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rangefinder by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense,
Commercial and Sports for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 88: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Rangefinder by Type - Laser and Ultrasonic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 89: Rest of World Historic Review for Rangefinder by Type -
Laser and Ultrasonic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 90: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Rangefinder by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Laser and
Ultrasonic for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Rangefinder by End-Use - Defense, Commercial and Sports -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Rangefinder by
End-Use - Defense, Commercial and Sports Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 93: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Rangefinder by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense,
Commercial and Sports for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959859/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: