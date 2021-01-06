WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as material handling equipment, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, automobiles, and light and heavy-duty truck fleets, has been invited to present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference, which is being held virtually on January 11-15, 2021.



PowerFleet management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held the same day. The company’s presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with PowerFleet management, please contact your Needham representative or Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860 or PWFL@gatewayir.com.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet® Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet’s patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

PowerFleet Company Contact

Ned Mavrommatis, CFO

NMavrommatis@powerfleet.com

(201) 996-9000

PowerFleet Media Contact

N6A on behalf of PowerFleet

powerfleet@n6a.com

PowerFleet Investor Contact

Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

PWFL@gatewayIR.com

(949) 574-3860