DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX), (“AzurRx” or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that the Company will be participating in the virtual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference.



James Sapirstein, President & CEO of AzurRx BioPharma, will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies. Mr. Sapirstein will be available to provide an overview of the Company’s business and clinical development programs and discuss anticipated 2021 milestones.

Details of the event are as follows:

Event: H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference Date: January 11-14, 2021 Registration: hcwevents.com/bioconnect

About AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company has a pipeline of three gut-restricted GI assets: MS1819 – a recombinant lipase biologic for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis – with two ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials; and two clinical-stage therapies using proprietary formulations of niclosamide, a pro-inflammatory pathway inhibitor; FW-420, for the treatment of grade 1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Associated Colitis (ICI-AC) and diarrhea in oncology patients and FW-1022, for the treatment of COVID-19 gastrointestinal infections. The Company is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida with clinical operations in Hayward, California. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.azurrx.com.

