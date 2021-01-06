GRAND RAPIDS, MICH., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velatura Public Benefit Corporation (Velatura) today announced the formation of the Velatura HIE Corporation, a not-for-profit organization that will offer affiliation and integration opportunities to health information exchanges (HIEs) across the country. Missouri-based Midwest Health Connection (MHC), one of the largest HIEs in the United States, has joined as an inaugural member.

On Dec. 31, 2020, MHC executed an affiliation agreement to become a subsidiary of the Velatura HIE Corporation and the first HIE to take advantage of the first-class services offered by Velatura. The new consolidated HIE service organization is one of the largest of its type in the country, connecting more than 1,300 healthcare organizations.

Backed by more than 10 years of experience and a deep acumen in all facets of clinical information interoperability through Michigan Health Information Network (MiHIN), Velatura is a national leader in HIE consulting and professional services. The three operating units of Velatura—Velatura HIE Corporation, Velatura Services and USQHIN—complement each other’s offerings and services to enhance the quality and efficacy of healthcare services across the country. Velatura also draws on proficiencies in research and development provided by the Interoperability Institute, which was formed in 2019 to facilitate the collaborative and agile development of real-world interoperability solutions and enable the next-generation health IT workforce.

“Velatura has a proven record of success and their services and processes directly align with MHC’s mission to improve the quality of medical decision-making and coordination of care within the health care ecosystem,” said Angie Bass, President and CEO of MHC. “The members of the MHC network have always been leaders in the HIE landscape, and this affiliation is just another indicator of their commitment to advance initiatives for the interoperability of health data. We’re more determined than ever to deliver reliable and secure solutions for the interchange of health information between health delivery providers and health services organizations—and we’re thrilled to be partnering with an industry leader like Velatura to do so.”

As a result of the affiliation, MHC will transition its operations into the Velatura HIE Corporation enabling it the ability to expand its service offerings to MHC’s network members by providing innovative market-driven solutions and meet the needs of health care stakeholders across the country. With this transition, MHC’s network of members will be leading the charge to transform the delivery of health care across the Midwest.

“We could not be more excited to partner with Midwest Health Connection as we work together to advance high quality patient care, cost savings and the greater and better interoperability of health data through the Midwest,” said Tim Pletcher, DHA, CEO of MiHIN. “As the HIE landscape shifts with national trends, initiatives and priorities like COVID-19 recovery and response efforts and the standardization and uniformity in electronic health data sharing and interoperability, we believe we are stronger together than we are apart to help lead the charge across the nation to make interoperability valuable, meaningful and successful.”

With their collective strength in the HIE marketplace and the ability to tap into best in class shared services, the companies aim to build out a more effective model for advancing interoperability across the country.

“This is a big step in the progression towards healthcare data interoperability across the country,” said Pat Rinvelt, Board Chair of Velatura. Bringing these two strong leaders in the HIE community together as a combined force will enable us to build on and grow the groundbreaking work that these two entities have been doing separately.”

About Velatura

Velatura Public Benefit Corporation creatively connects and aligns people, organizations, technology, ideas and information in both the public and private sectors to improve healthcare, reduce costs and to increase satisfaction of health information stakeholders in the value chain. Established in 2018, Velatura extends MiHIN’s modular and scalable interoperability products and services outside of Michigan and exclusively provides solutions to organizations needing the ability to interoperate and seamlessly share electronic information. For more information, visit www.velatura.org.

About Midwest Health Connection

MHC is a health information exchange network that provides users access to comprehensive patient electronic health records for more than 28+ million health records from across the Midwest. MHC's services are designed to support health care providers, payors, state agencies and health care stakeholders with complete and accurate patient health records in real-time to enable the health care ecosystem to transform the health care delivery system by coordinating care, reducing preventable errors and avoiding treatment duplication. No matter where a patient goes for care, MHC supports access to aggregated patient information to identify gaps in patient care and provide more clinical data to the health care community for enhanced clinical decision making, analysis and care coordination. For more information, visit www.MHC-HIE.org.

Courtney Meister Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services 517-336-5714 courtney.meister@mihin.org Emily Mata Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services 517-745-8835 emily.mata@mihin.org