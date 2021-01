BOSTON, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use, today announced that the Company will present at the 2021 H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference which will be broadcast starting on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. ET.



To access the live webcast of Paratek's presentation, please visit https://journey.ct.events/view/f3b52f49-bcd0-4072-bdc0-942d1d5937d0.

Please connect to the web site at least 15 minutes prior to the live presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast. A replay of the webcast can be accessed for up to 90 days following the live presentation.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use.

The Company’s lead commercial product, NUZYRA® (omadacycline), is a once-daily oral and intravenous antibiotic available in the U.S. for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Paratek has a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab for the development and commercialization of omadacycline in the greater China region and retains all remaining global rights.

Paratek exclusively licensed U.S. rights and rights to the greater China territory for SEYSARA® (sarecycline), a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris, to Almirall, LLC (Almirall). Paratek retains the development and commercialization rights for sarecycline in the rest of the world.

In 2019, Paratek was awarded a five-year contract from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) valued at up to $285 million, with an option to extend to ten years, to support the development of NUZYRA for the treatment of pulmonary anthrax, FDA post-marketing requirements (PMR) associated with the initial NUZYRA approval, and the option to procure up to 10,000 treatment courses of NUZYRA for the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) for use against potential biothreats.

For more information, visit www.ParatekPharma.com or follow @ParatekPharma on Twitter.

